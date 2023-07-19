Football fans across the world love putting bets on games each week, and it turns out that sometimes players do as well.

However, leagues across the world, including the Premier League and FA, have strict rules to prohibit players from better on football-related activity, which has led to several bans and fines over the years.

We all know about the recent example of Ivan Toney, who now won't play for Brentford until 2024, but join GIVEMESPORT as we look at even more players who have been banned (or fined) for betting on football.

10 Ivan Toney

Let's start with one of the most recent examples of Ivan Toney.

Towards the end of last season, Toney was handed an eight-month ban for breaching betting rules.

The Brentford striker admitted to 232 breaches of the FA's betting rules, which prohibits players from betting on football matches.

The offences were committed between February 2017 and January 2021, and will stop Ivan from having any involvement in football-related activities until January 16 next year.

Toney's case is one of the most severe in Premier League history, with the England international admitting to the FA during the process that he was dealing with a serious gambling addiction.

On his day, Toney is one of the best strikers in the league, so fans will be hoping that he can put his betting ban behind him and return to form when he's able to play again next year.

9 Joey Barton

Joey Barton, a name that is synonymous with controversy in football, was banned for 18 months in 2017 for breaching betting rules, with the former Man City man placing 1,260 bets on football matches over a ten-year period

Barton's ban, which came while he was at Burnley, was later reduced to 13 months on appeal. However, the ban was significant enough for the Englishman to effectively end his playing career.

The now-manager of Bristol Rovers' betting activity spanned from March 2006 to May 2016, during which he played for City, Man United, QPR, Burnley and even Marseille in France.

The FA discovered that Barton had placed bets on 42 matches involving teams that he was registered with at the time, and while he didn't play in those matches, his actions still broke the rules.

8 Andros Townsend

In 2013, England international Andros Townsend was also found to have violated betting regulations.

The then-Tottenham winger was fined £18,000 and banned for four months, which was later reduced to just one.

Townsend had breached betting regulations but was not accused of betting on matches he was involved in, which makes his case slightly less severe than some of the other examples on this list.

Townsend voluntarily withdrew from England's squad for the Under-21 Euros in 2013 after the charges were made, and also decided to undertake a course of treatment for gambling.

The FA's decision to reduced Townsend's ban because of his compliance, and his commitment to addressing his gambling issues and seeking help.

Despite the setback, Townsend managed to bounce back from the controversy. He returned to the pitch stronger and more focused, earning a place in England's senior squad the following year.

7 Daniel Sturridge

Former England striker Daniel Sturridge received a four-month worldwide ban in 2020 for breaching betting rules. Along with his ban, Sturridge was handed a £150,000 fine.

The former Chelsea, Manchester City and Liverpool forward was found guilty of providing his brother with insider information on a potential move to Sevilla in 2018, which was used for betting.

Sturridge didn't actually place the bet himself, but the FA also prohibits players from providing others with insider information that could potentially be used for better.

The FA found, per 90min, that Sturridge had instructed his brother to bet on a possible move to Sevilla, which didn't actually end up coming to fruition.

Sturridge's ban had a pretty big impact on his career. At the time, he was playing for Trabzonspor in Turkey, who terminated his contract in reponse to his ban.

6 Kieran Trippier

In the summer of 2019, Kieran Trippier was on his way out of Tottenham, with several clubs looking to sign the England rightback.

Atletico Madrid is the club that Trippier ended up at, but his move to the Spainish captial wasn't without its fair share of controversy.

Trippier was investigated by the FA of having revealed to his friends in a WhatsApp group that he was moving to Madrid, with one friend using the information to make a big and win serious cash.

The England international, who now captains Newcastle, was found guilty. Subsequently, he was given a ten-week ban from football, and was fined £70,000, despite actually not even being aware that his friend had made the bet.

5 Martin Demichelis

Martin Demichelis, who won the Premier League with Manchester City, was also charged with betting on football matches by the FA.

The Argentine, who also played for Bayern Munich, was charged for £22,000 for his offences, bu the FA let him off without a ban, instead issuing a formal warning to the player.

The offences Demichelis was charged with took place over just three weeks, with the defender placing 29 bets during that period.

The relative leniency of his punishment is likely down to the fact that the FA revealed that Demichelis couldn't have physically had an influence over of the outcome of any of the bets he made.

4 Cameron Jerome

In 2013, Stoke City's Cameron Jerome was fined £50,000 for breaching betting rules, with the striker admitting to multiple breaches.

Liek Demichelis, Jerome didn't bet on any matches that he was involved in, but his activities were still deemed to be in breach of the rules nonetheless.

Jerome admitted to the breaches and co-operated with the imvestigation, which is seen as the reason why he was fined, instead of being banned for a period of time.

3 Kynan Isaac

An outright crazy example that you might not have heard of involved former Reading defender Kynan Isaac, who was given a 12-year ban from football back in 2022.

Isaac with charged with getting deliberately yellow carded, which he was at Stratford, which he told his friends to bet on, which landed him an initial 10-year ban, which was later extended to 12 years.

As part of those two additional years, Isaac was given a one-year ban for failing to co-operate with the investigation, which sees him banned from all footballing activities until 2034.

2 Matt Le Tissier

While he hasn't fined or banned, the story of Matt Le Tissier is definitely an interesting one.

In 2009, years after his playing career was over, the Englishman admitted to a failed betting scam in the 1990s.

Le Tissier had planned to kick the ball out of play in the first minute of the game, a bet that he'd placed himself.

The plan involved a spread bet on the time of the first throw-in, but with Le Tissier's kick taking a deflection off a player before going out of play, his bet fell through.

Le Tissier admitted to the plan years after he'd retired, so he wasn't charged by the FA, but he'd have definitely faced a serious punishment had his plan worked, and been uncovered during his playing days.

1 Harry Toffolo

The most recent example of a footballer betting involved Harry Toffolo. Just this month, the Nottingham Forest defender being charged with the FA for breaching its betting rules on 375 occasions.

Via The Guardian, Toffolo has been accuseed of breaching FA rule E8 between January 2014 and March 2017, all while he was contracted to Norwich, and spent time on loan at Swindon, Rotherham, Peterborough and Scunthorpe.

Toffolo has until July 19 to respond to the charge, and could subsequently faced a lengthy ban, a hefty fine, or even both.