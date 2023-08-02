Highlights Perfecting the basics, like having a great first touch, is crucial for success in football.

There are a select few players in world football – past and present - that could give you a masterclass in perfecting a first touch and the likes of Dimitar Berbatov, Dennis Bergkamp and Ronaldinho are on hand to do so.

You can rack up as many goals, assists and trophies as you like, but without perfecting the basics – and in this particular case, your first touch – it’s all worthless. There’s an exclusive club, however, which includes those who have a penchant for plucking a ball out of thin air – like it was second nature.

It's one of the basics of becoming a professional at the highest level, but remember: not all footballers are that blessed. For aspiring youths, it is a staple part of the game that is sorely overlooked and one – that, if it can be perfected – will go a long way in terms of making a breakthrough.

But before you switch to YouTube and indulge in videos of first touch mastery, let's take a look at the top 12 first-touchers in the history of the beautiful game. What are you waiting for? Let’s get stuck in.

Players with the greatest first touch in football history Rank Player Clubs (selected) Nationality 1 Ronaldinho PSG, Barcelona, AC Milan Brazil 2 Dennis Bergkamp Ajax, Inter Milan, Arsenal Holland 3 Lionel Messi Barcelona, PSG, Inter Miami Argentina 4 Dimitar Berbatov Leverkusen, Tottenhan, Manchester United Bulgaria 5 Zinedine Zidane Marseille, Juventus, Real Madrid France 6 Neymar Santos, Barcelona, PSG Brazil 7 Mesut Ozil Schalke 04, Real Madrid, Arsenal Germany 8 Diego Maradona Argentinos Juniors, Barcelona, Napoli Argentina 9 Marcelo Fluminense, Real Madrid, Olympiacos Brazil 10 Andres Iniesta Barcelona, Vissel Kobe, Emirates Club Spain 11 Zlatan Ibrahimovic Inter Milan, AC Milan, PSG Sweden 12 Riyad Mahrez Le Havre, Leicester City, Manchester City Algeria

12 Riyad Mahrez

Most games played for: Manchester City

Former Manchester City winger Riyad Mahrez arguably possesses one of the best first touches in modern football and has now moved to the Middle East to showcase his expertise in this department. No touch in his repertoire seem to be the same, though all were done so acutely and with such poise.

What’s so special is his ability to set himself up in a sense that, in turn, could lead to a goal-scoring opportunity. There’s no doubt that his first touch was an attribute to thank for his long-term importance in Pep Guardiola’s teams. Now plying his trade in Saudi Arabia, there’s no doubt that his godly first touch has followed him. You never lose it, in truth.

11 Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Most games played for: Paris Saint-Germain

A lot of football’s aspects come fairly simply to the towering Swede and a pinpoint first touch was one of them. With regard to being a focal point who is able to hold the ball up thanks to his pristine touch, you can end your pursuit now. Zlatan Ibrahimovic – at the peak of his powers – was the go-to guy.

Whether it was a drilled ball on the floor and one rifled to his midriff, you’d be unwise to bet against the journeyman being able to control it and already looking for his next port of call, which would often be the overlapping wide men who had just played the pass.

10 Andres Iniesta

Most games played for: Barcelona

Whether it was a short or a long pass, you could guarantee that Andres Iniesta would be able to keep it in close proximity. Watching from home, it may look easy, but that’s because he – alongside many others – made it look so, but for the majority of players, it would be a cause for concern.

Iniesta would always offer his teammates an outlet, whether he was in a sticky situation or not, and his sheer understanding of how football works attests to his unfailing first touch. A true orchestrator in the peak Tiki-Taka era at Barcelona, having a delightful touch was the first question asked at the interview stage.

9 Marcelo

Most games played for: Real Madrid

Best known for forming a formidable partnership with Cristiano Ronaldo down the left flank during some of Real Madrid’s glory days, it would be remiss to disregard Marcelo’s first touch ability. It’s the stuff of dreams, in truth.

Talented enough to leave fans gawking in the wake of another first-class touch, the Brazilian often made the left side his own. Like it was the easiest thing in the world, he would often stop the ball dead when a ball was fizzed at him or whether a teammate played a cross-field ball. Despite not being a forward, the Los Blancos icon is up there with the very best in the game in terms of their first touch.

8 Diego Maradona

Most games played for: Napoli

Whether it was scoring goals, going on a mazy run or producing a first touch from the gods, Diego Maradona captivated everything joyous about football. The diminutive Argentine embodied the art of composure and his fleet-footed nature made bringing down a ball like second nature. Just watch any video of the former Napoli ace juggling a ball and you’ll understand.

It was the type of thing that you could watch on loop – all without tiring. Hailed as one of the finest midfielders in the history of the sport, his control of the football was unrivalled, and it often was followed by an extraordinary move. If his first touch didn’t leave you perplexed, what he did next certainly did.

7 Mesut Ozil

Most games played for: Arsenal

The silky German certainly dazzled during his stint in England – that’s when he could be bothered, however. Likened to a wizard on his day, Mesut Ozil’s first few games for Arsenal made it apparent that the Premier League was about to be spellbound by his first touch ability. And once he departed for Fenerbahce eight years later, it was only then that people started to appreciate the true beauty of his play.

Since making his bow for Schalke 04 way back when, the first-touch wizardry from the playmaker has been a skill to behold. Ozil was, throughout his career, truly blessed with outstanding technique and has attributed this to a training regime which involved juggling with medicine balls. We know, mental!

6 Neymar

Most games played for: Barcelona

Why do it normally when you can add in a bit of flair? Not only does Neymar have one of the best first touches in the game right now, but it’s the audacity in which he performs them that sees him so high on this list. One look at his highlight reel will leave you weak at the knees in awe.

Being able to bring the ball down so close-knit to his body is an invaluable trait to have, especially when sprucing into attacks at the speeds he and his teammates tend to do. It’s the reason defenders struggle to get the ball off him.

5 Zinedine Zidane

Most games played for: Real Madrid

The epitome of cool this man was, especially when tasked with a right-footed first touch. Known as one of the greatest midfields of mankind, his ability to manipulate a ball was second to none, especially given the following action was equally out-of-this-world.

Zinedine Zidane was one of those players you could put your full-blown trust in when it came to operating the ball with their feet, and that, combined with his high in-game intelligence, was a match made in footballing heaven. Let’s not forget he was far from diminutive, too. A player of large stature who is likened to a ballerina, they just don’t make them like Zizou anymore.

4 Dimitar Berbatov

Most games played for: Bayer Leverkusen

Not typically known as a potent killer in front of goal, Dimitar Berbatov's exquisite technique was what piqued interest during his days at Bayer Leverkusen. The long-ball approach in the Premier League was where he thrived the most, however, as his first touch abilities were on full show for avid viewers of the English top tier.

The former Bulgarian international’s ability to bring the ball under control instantly was one of the best in the entire division. Most impressively, it was beyond effortless. It was almost like a party trick and there were not many better at performing it than Berbatov himself. Cool, calm, and collected. And just remember - you are able to learn from one of the best through his Instagram tutorial.

3 Lionel Messi

Most games played for: Barcelona

There is a long list of football-type things that Lionel Messi is known for. His artistic dribbling, his cool nature in front of goal, his subtle passing ability. An underrated aspect may be his quick feet and effortless control of the football. It’s just pure magic, but this has become a regularity if you are an avid Messi watcher.

It’s almost as if the ball was glued to his feet and the pictures of Messi in complete control despite being surrounded by countless opposition paints a thousand pictures. Teammates could – and still can – trust the gifted Argentinian as he would often transform nothing into something with a delicate touch.

2 Dennis Bergkamp

Most games played for: Arsenal

Often hailed as a genius when receiving a pass from a teammate, Dennis Bergkamp could latch on to any sort of pass and bring it down under copious amounts of pressure. And his influence on Arsene Wenger and the Premier League era in general all boils down to that goal against Newcastle United, where the Dutchman’s sweet touch mesmerised those watching.

Typically overshadowed by the pace and power machine of Thierry Henry, Bergkamp was the glue to the north Londoners’ brilliance under Wenger’s tutelage. A member of some of their greatest ever sides, there were no restrictions to his talent and his glorious first touch is a testament to that.

1 Ronaldinho

Most games played for: Barcelona

Ronaldinho’s first touch is best described not with words, but instead with the historical video below, which will certainly prevail the test of time. And while you may recognise it from your formative years as a football fan, there’s no doubt that – with age – it goes one step further to reach the upper echelon of ‘impressive’.

Time after time, the fearless Brazilian thumps the ball across the upright and receives it perfectly before repeating the same action. It's a first touch in its finest form. It broke the Internet at the time, and it makes sense. He is the sole reason that so many love the game of football. There will only be one footballer ever like Ronaldinho.