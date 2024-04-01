Highlights Kobbie Mainoo's market value has risen the most in 2024, reflecting his stellar performances for Manchester United.

Barcelona have two players who have increased their transfer value the most since the start of the year.

Premier League and La Liga stars make up two thirds of the top 10 for overall increases in market value since the start of 2024.

We might only be a few months into 2024, but across the world, some players have already had a year to remember. Whether it be breaking into the first team at a giant club or taking their game to the next level, multiple individuals have already shown they are making notable improvements to their game.

Better performances result in an enhanced reputation, and that, consequently, is reflected in the market value of a player rising. After all, the best of the best all cost premium prices nowadays, so adding a few more millions to someone's market value is always a good indicator that they are on the right path to fulfilling their immense potential.

Four months into the new year, Transfermarkt have released updated figures for every player in their extensive database, and have also revealed which 10 players have increased their value the most in that time frame. While stars all across the world are attracting more and more interest, the Premier League and La Liga in particular dominate the list, as three players from each league take up two-thirds of the rankings.

Top 10 Players With Biggest Market Value Increases in 2024 Rank Player Club Market Value Rise in value in 2024 1. Kobbie Mainoo Manchester United £29.93m +£24.80m 2. Pau Cubarsi Barcelona £21.38m +£20.10m 3. Aleksandar Pavlovic Bayern Munich £21.38m +£19.67m 4. Phil Foden Manchester City £111.17m +£17.10m 5. Samu Omorodion Deportivo Alaves (on loan from Atletico Madrid) £34.21m +£17.10m 6. Kenan Yildiz Juventus £25.65m +£17.10m 7. Igor Thiago Club Brugge £21.38m +£16.24m 8. Lamine Yamal Barcelona £64.13m +£12.83m 9. Ivan Toney Brentford £42.76m +£12.83m 10. Leny Yoro Lille £34.21m +£12.83m

1 Kobbie Mainoo - £29.93m

Market value rise in 2024 - +£24.80m

A full Manchester United debut, an England senior call-up and debut, and a first start for his country against Belgium which he shone in - it's certainly been a season to remember for Kobbie Mainoo. Still only 18 years of age, the midfielder has wowed supporters of the Red Devils and neutrals alike with mature performances which would be expected of someone with way more years on the clock.

His rapid rise to stardom at Old Trafford has resulted in his market value skyrocketing, and today he is one of the best young players plying his trade in English football's top flight. No other player in world football has seen their value rise more than Mainoo, and if he continues to develop as many expect him to, then he could potentially even double his worth by the end of 2024.

2 Pau Cubarsi - £21.38m

Market value rise in 2024 - +£20.10m

Barcelona's La Masia consistently churns out top talent, and after one young star comes through, it only seems like a matter of weeks until another rises to the occasion. Pau Cubarsi is the latest player to follow in the footsteps of Pedri, Gavi, and Lionel Messi before them, and has broken into the senior set-up with flying colours under Xavi's tutelage.

An intelligent defender who has already made 14 outings for his boyhood club, the Spaniard even managed to make his senior debut for La Roja in March this year, although he only has 16 minutes of international football to show for it thus far. Given how current Barca manager Xavi has already showered him with praise, though, describing how he "plays like a captain", the 17-year-old has a very bright future ahead of him.

3 Aleksandar Pavlovic - £21.38m

Market value rise in 2024 - +£19.67m

It's not been a season to remember for Bayern Munich thus far. Dumped out the DFB-Pokal and looking certain to end the year as runners-up in the Bundesliga, Thomas Tuchel's side are set for a trophyless season, unless they manage to put together a stupendous Champions League run and knock out several of the favourites.

There could be a huge amount of squad turnover in the summer as they prepare for life under a new boss, too, but the man who does take up the position in the dugout will at least have a bright spark in Aleksandar Pavlovic to call upon. The 19-year-old has featured regularly for the Bavarian side this term and, despite being a defensive-minded player, he has two goals and two assists to his name in 2023/24. The German will likely be a key part of the club's rebuild heading into the new campaign as they seek to re-establish their dominance in the domestic league.

4 Phil Foden - £111.17m

Market value rise in 2024 - +£17.10m

The most valuable player on this list - he might be worth over £100m nowadays, but Foden's stock continues to rise at a rapid rate. The Manchester City academy graduate has been one of the players of the season so far in the Premier League, and is firmly in the running for this term's PFA award. Considering how effective he's been for Pep Guardiola's side, it's hard to say he doesn't deserve the £17m rise.

Seventeen goals in all competitions in 23/24 is already a seasonal best for the attacker, and he has time to improve that tally before the campaign comes to a close. Still only 23-years-old, he possesses a wealth of experience that others in this top 10 do not have, and he looks destined to be one of the world's best for as long as he continues to play.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Per WhoScored, only Rodri has a higher average rating for Manchester City this season than Phil Foden, who is the fifth-highest rated player in the Premier League in 2023/24.

5 Samu Omorodion - £34.21m

Market value rise in 2024 - +£17.10m

Having started his career at Granada, Samu Omorodion's talent eventually captured the attention of Atletico Madrid's scouts, and he would eventually make the move to the Wanda Metroplitano in August 2023. Eager for him to develop, though, the Colchoneros sent their newest recruit on loan to Deportivo Alaves for the 23/24 season.

And developed he has. The young Spaniard, still only 19 years old, has been flourishing for the Babazorros, scoring nine times in La Liga and averaging just shy of a goal every other game. Strong, good in the air, and equally adept with the ball at his feet, Atleti will be getting a player back who might be able to help support star player Antoine Griezmann next season.

6 Kenan Yildiz - £25.65m

Market value rise in 2024 - +£17.10m

If you're someone who has developed at Bayern Munich's academy before then moving to Juventus, playing with some of the best players that Serie A has to offer, you have received one hell of a footballing education. Kenan Yildiz has had the perfect surroundings to improve parts of his game, and supporters of the Bianconeri have been able to see exactly that in 2023/24.

The Turkish international has broken into the first team under Max Allegri, playing over 600 minutes to date as an attack-minded midfielder, winger, and centre-forward at times. NxGN ranked him as the eighth-best wonderkid in world football today because of his performances so far, and while the 18-year-old needs to work on improving his end product, he has plenty of time to get even better.

7 Igor Thiago - £21.38m

Market value rise in 2024 - +£16.24m

Igor Thiago has all the makings of a big-game striker. Physically imposing and lethal in front of goal, the Brazilian has been in fine form for Club Brugges so far in 2023/24, finding the back of the net 26 times in all competitions for the Belgian club in his first season. But supporters won't be able to enjoy a second year of him leading the line.

Brentford earmarked Thiago as a potential successor to Ivan Toney (more on him later), and wasted little time in striking a deal for the 22-year-old. The sharpshooter is now set to join the club ahead of the 2024/25 season, as Thomas Frank hopes that he can fill the void that could be left by their current number nine.

8 Lamine Yamal - £64.13m

Market value rise in 2024 - +£12.83m

Journalists and fans alike are running out of superlatives for Barcelona's supremely talented teenager. Yamal is the youngest player on this list at just 16-years-old, yet he is the second-most valuable player in the top 10. And there are no signs that his rapidly inflating value is at any risk of dropping.

Among some of the finest wonderkids in world football right now, the Spaniard is breaking record after record for both the Blaugrana and the Spanish national team. It's crazy to think that Luis de la Fuente will be leaning on someone so young for Euro 2024, but that's just proof of how good the winger is at such a tender age.

9 Ivan Toney - £42.76m

Market value rise in 2024 - +£12.83m

Having missed a large chunk of the 2023/24 season for Brentford because of a ban due to betting offences, it might be a surprise to some to see Toney in this list at all. But the Englishman has returned to the pitch on fire, bagging four goals and an assist in just 11 Premier League games.

Having finished with 20 goals in 2022/23, behind only Erling Haaland and Harry Kane in the scoring charts, interest in the Bees' centre-forward was at a high, and that has not changed in the months since. Manchester United are among the interested parties, but if they want to pry him away from the Gtech Community stadium, then they will be forced to pay a premium price.

10 Leny Yoro - £34.21m

Market value rise in 2024 - +£12.83m

Another talented youngster caps off the top 10 in the form of Lille's Leny Yoro. A defender by trade, the Frenchman has been ever-present in Les Dogues' backline all season, playing 26 games and shining for the Ligue 1 club.

That, in turn, has attracted interest from multiple clubs, including Manchester United, who are all eager to add a promising 18-year-old to their ranks. His growing reputation, though, means that Lille are well within their rights to demand a hefty transfer fee for their prized asset, especially as interest from European giants such as Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain means there could be a bidding war once the summer transfer window opens.