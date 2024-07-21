Highlights Summer League struggles don't dictate a player's future success in the NBA.

Players like Karl-Anthony Towns, Stephen Curry and LeBron James bounced back from rough Summer League starts.

Overcoming initial challenges, investing time, effort, and continuous improvement can lead to a successful NBA career.

The NBA Summer League can be a polarizing tournament. Some people view these performances as proof of future stardom, while others couldn't care less about what happens there.

For young players entering the league, this is their first taste of NBA action, and for some, it can be too much. The biggest talking point about the 2024 edition has been Bronny James , this draft's 55th overall pick, having a tough time.

Second-round pick Alexandre Sarr is also struggling.

However, these performances will not guarantee the success or failure of either player.

They can look at these five players for inspiration, as they are the best examples of why Summer League isn't necessarily a career-defining tournament.

5 Karl-Anthony Towns

A significant turnaround from passive bad shooter to franchise cornerstone

Coming out of Kentucky, Karl-Anthony Towns was touted as a modern, perimeter-oriented big.

However, when he had the first chance to prove it during the 2015 Summer League, Towns failed to make a single three-pointer in the four games he played in Las Vegas.

His Summer League debut came against the L.A. Lakers , where he finished with an unremarkable 12 points and three rebounds. He also had a whopping nine fouls, clearly making the most of the Vegas rules that only foul out a player after 10 fouls.

Unfortunately for Towns, things didn't get any better from there.

He finished his campaign averaging a pedestrian 12.8 points and 7.2 rebounds per game on a dismal 39.6 percent shooting from the field.

The only saving grace was his 1.8 blocks per game. He finished fourth on the team in scoring behind Zach LaVine , Lorenzo Brown and Adreian Payne.

Karl-Anthony Towns - Summer League stats Category Stats PPG 12.8 RPG 7.2 BPG 1.8 TOV 3.4 FG% 39.6

Fortunately, Towns made a complete turnaround when games actually mattered.

He finished his rookie season averaging 18.3 points, 10.5 rebounds and 1.7 blocks per game. He also shot 54.2 percent from the field and 34.1 percent from three on his way to winning Rookie of the Year honors.

Perhaps it was his mentor, Kevin Garnett , who was playing his final NBA season, who helped him become more aggressive.

Regardless, things worked out well for Towns.

The Dominican star has since become a cornerstone for the Minnesota Timberwolves . In his third season, he helped end a 14-year franchise wait for the playoffs.

Towns also played a pivotal role in Minnesota's trip to the Conference Finals last season, its first since 2004.

With his four-year, $224 million supermax extension kicking in during the upcoming 2024-25 season, Towns has certainly established himself after a rough start.

4 Stephen Curry

The Chef was not cooking in Summer League

The 2009 Golden State Warriors Summer League squad is one of the most iconic teams in the tournament's history.

It featured Anthony Morrow and Anthony Randolph, who lit up the stage in Las Vegas.

Morrow scored a record-breaking 47 points just two days after Randolph's 42-point night.

And with those two on fire, it took some of the heat off Stephen Curry , who was struggling.

In five games, Curry averaged 17.4 points but shot an awful 32.5 percent from the field. One of the biggest debates around the 2009 NBA Draft was the Timberwolves selecting two point guards back to back in Ricky Rubio and Jonny Flynn and skipping on Curry.

The picks looked justified to many when Flynn had an impressive tournament run.

Stephen Curry - Summer League stats Category Stats PPG 17.4 APG 4.2 TOV 3.6 FG% 32.5 3PT% 34.5

But in the following regular season, Curry surpassed Flynn when it mattered most, finishing as the runner-up for Rookie of the Year.

Flynn was out of the league within two seasons, while Curry was just starting his path to greatness.

In the 16 years since that forgettable Summer League performance, Curry has become the greatest shooter in the league's history, with a plethora of accolades to his name, and he is unlikely to stop anytime soon.

3 LeBron James

Even the Chosen One had his doubters after a poor Summer League

LeBron James was a 17-year-old high school junior when he was dubbed the Chosen One on the cover of SLAM magazine in 2002.

After watching him terrorize his peers on the court, scouts felt he was ready to take on the veterans of the NBA.

That was mainly due to his freakish athleticism, but some doubted him because his jump shot was questionable. They probably felt vindicated after watching him in the Summer League.

After being drafted first overall by the Cleveland Cavaliers , James played in the Reebok Pro Summer League in 2003. In his debut game, he put up a respectable 14 points, seven rebounds and six assists, followed by a 25-point outing in the next game.

But it went downhill after that.

LeBron James - Summer League stats Category Stats PPG 15.8 RPG 7.3 APG 4.3 FG% 36.9

James scored 14 points on 6-for-16 shooting in his third game as the Milwaukee Bucks routed his Cavaliers by 20 points.

In his final game in Boston, the 18-year-old put up a nine-point game on an atrocious 2-for-14 from the field while also missing crucial free throws late in the game.

Unfortunately for those critics, James ended up winning Rookie of the Year that season and a few MVP votes despite being on a 35-win Cavaliers team.

It was only the beginning of his Hall of Fame career, and while there were still questions about his jump shot for the first few years, he worked on that aspect and by the time he reached the Miami Heat has since won four MVPs, four championships and a host of other honors.

James may be turning 40 in December, but he is still going strong, and it looks like he still has a few years left in him.

2 D'Angelo Russell

A risky pick and turnover machine then, but an All-Star now

D'Angelo Russell was drafted second overall by the L.A. Lakers , and it was considered a risky pick with Jahlil Okafor still on the board.

While Okafor has since fizzled out of the league, it was an honest debate then. And when Russell had a stinker in Vegas, the doubts only increased.

It wasn't an ideal setup for Russell, who was paired with a ball-hog in Jordan Clarkson in the backcourt. But when the ball was in D-Lo's hands, he could barely hold on to it.

Along with his 3.2 assists per game, he averaged 5.2 turnovers per game and 26 in total, which were unprovoked, primarily due to him forcing passes.

D'Angelo Russell - Summer League stats Category Stats PPG 11.8 APG 3.2 TOV 5.2 FG% 37.7 3PT% 11.8

Russell came in as a premier shooter from Ohio State, but that shooting touch was also missing in Vegas.

He finished with an average of 11.8 points per game on 37.7 percent from the field and a horrible 11.8 percent from three in what was an embarrassing five-game stretch for him.

The Lakers won just one game in Vegas that year and had little to show for it.

A four-point outing in his NBA debut didn't help either, but Russell bounced back and finished his rookie season averaging 13.2 points with just 2.5 turnovers per game while shooting 41.0 percent from the field and 35.1 percent from deep.

The impatient Lakers eventually traded him to the Brooklyn Nets after just two seasons, where he earned his only All-Star honors. He returned to the Western Conference with stints with the Warriors and Timberwolves before making a celebrated return to LA in 2023.

Russell will enter his 10th year in the league in 2024-25, and at just 28 years old, still has a lot to offer.

1 Derrick Rose

Few would have expected him to win an MVP just three years later

Drafted No. 1 overall by the Chicago Bulls in 2008, Derrick Rose looked like he was on his way to stardom. He was part of the Select Team to practice against Team USA with the Olympics approaching.

And then he put on a jersey for the first time in the Orlando Pro Summer League.

In his debut game, Rose faced the second overall pick, Michael Beasley, and the Heat. There were serious doubts about him going number one over Beasley, and this game probably helped those arguments.

Beasley dominated with 28 points and nine rebounds in 23 minutes, while Rose struggled to a measly 10 points in an uninspiring performance.

Derrick Rose - Summer League stats Category Stats PPG 9.5 APG 5.5 TOV 4.0 FG% 29.4

He played one more game, averaging 9.5 points per game on an abysmal 29.4 percent from the field and 64.3 percent from the free throw line.

He also racked up eight turnovers in those two games before a right knee injury sidelined him for the remainder of the tournament.

That Summer League campaign couldn't have gone any worse for Rose. It was also just the first of many knee injuries for the former Memphis Tigers star.

Rose was healthy by preseason and went on to have a Rookie of the Year season while missing just one game all year.

By year two, Rose had made the All-Star Game, and in the following season, he entered the record books.

He became the youngest MVP in league history as he led the Bulls to a 62-20 record, the best in the league that year and the most wins for the franchise since the 1996-97 season.

After what was a horrendous Summer League, few would've expected Rose to reach such heights that quickly.

Unfortunately, injuries got the best of him, but he's still managed to carve out a 15-year career, amassing career earnings of over $160 million.