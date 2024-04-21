Highlights Several Chelsea players had days to forget during their 1-0 loss in the FA Cup semi-final against Manchester City.

Nicolas Jackson missed several big chances which could have earned Chelsea a spot in the final, wasting an expected goals total of 0.69 in the match.

Noni Madueke has incited fury among the Chelsea fanbase for his actions after the match, and will have to get them back on side with improved performances.

Chelsea's loss to Manchester City in their FA Cup semi-final clash means that their season, ultimately, is now all but over. Out of every cup competition and with no chance of finishing in the top four to qualify for the Champions League, Mauricio Pochettino's side are now clinging on to hope that they can reach some form of European competition via the league.

It has been a difficult season for the Argentine in his first year at Stamford Bridge, especially because of the vast amount of squad turnover seen at the Blues since Todd Boehly took charge. There have been decent showings, though, and Chelsea's performance against City in the last-four was certainly encouraging. They recorded more expected goals than their opponents on the day, and were only let down by poor finishing.

Man City 1-0 Chelsea Stats Man City Stats Chelsea 0.84 Expected Goals 1.16 14 Shots 10 3 Shots on Target 5 1 Big Chances 1 Statistics courtesy of fotmob

Certain players had days to forget though, either failing to make an impact during the game, or going viral for poor moments instead. In the wake of the match, GIVEMESPORT are here to run through six Chelsea players who need to get their act together following their elimination from the FA Cup.

Nicolas Jackson

Striker endured a poor day in front of goal

Strikers are ultimately paid to put the ball in the back of the net - if they don't, the consequences are severe. Chelsea ultimately found that out the hard way on Saturday, as Nicolas Jackson spurned several glorious opportunities to put his team in front, wasting an expected goals total of 0.69 during the game.

While he has scored 13 goals this season, the Senegalese forward has been guilty of misfiring at times. He ranks among the worst finishers in the Premier League in 2023/24, and that was clear for all to see against City. If he doesn't start converting more chances, Chelsea could look to upgrade on the 22-year-old.

Related 6 Strikers Chelsea Could Target to Replace Nicolas Jackson Nicolas Jackson's poor display in front of goal against Man City in the FA Cup may have convinced Chelsea to target an elite striker in the summer.

Mykhailo Mudryk

Ukrainian's poor cameo encapsulated his season

Chelsea fans have only seen sparks from Mudryk since he arrived at Stamford Bridge in January 2023. Capable of a moment of magic, but also of making the wrong decision, the winger's inconsistency has seen his starts this season limited to just 17 starts in all competitions.

Brought on as a substitute against City at Wembley, the 23-year-old failed to set the world alight in his 11-minute cameo, and Mudryk's woes at the club were perfectly summed up when he blazed a late free-kick way over everyone and out for a goal kick, a golden opportunity to conjure up a late chance. Pochettino will want greater impact from him moving forward, as will supporters.

Ben Chilwell

Poor season summed up by wasted chance

Usually a dependable option on the left flank, 2023/24 has not been Ben Chilwell's year for Chelsea. The vice-captain been caught out defensively on a few occasions, while he has also not been his usual self going forward, registering just the one assist in 21 appearances so far this season.

Injuries have not helped his cause this season, but when the England international was eventually brought on to replace Marc Cucurella for the semi-final, he failed to make his mark. Chilwell had the perfect opportunity to, though, breaking down the left-hand side while having the option to pass to Raheem Sterling in space. But he chose not to, and the chance went begging. Considering the Blues often relied on the dynamism the left-back offered going forward in seasons gone by, they desperately need him to rediscover his best form.

Enzo Fernandez and Moises Caicedo

Duo have not gelled in their first season together

There was plenty of promise when Chelsea added Moises Caicedo to their squad in the summer of 2023. An enforcer to play alongside Enzo Fernandez, their deep-lying playmaker, supporters were thrilled to see their £200m+ midfield pivot in action together.

However, it has not brought the rewards many thought it would, and both players once again endured tough games on Saturday. Fernandez averaged the lowest WhoScored rating out of any Chelsea starter in the semi-final (6.1), while Caicedo was fortunate not to be sent off for a rash challenge on Grealish. It might only be their first season together, but considering how good Caicedo looked alongside Conor Gallagher in the Blues' 6-0 thrashing of Everton, both players need to show improved performances alongside one another.

Noni Madueke

Winger went viral for all the wrong reasons after City loss

While the other four entries on this list are all based on what happened during the game, Noni Madueke has made headlines for what he did after it. When the final whistle went, Thiago Silva was seen crying on camera, but the Chelsea winger was all smiles behind him, laughing and joking with Jack Grealish.

Fans have been left outraged, saying he has shown the wrong attitude following a poor result, especially as Madueke failed to make much of an impact during the game. Considering all this comes in the same week he made headlines for getting into a squabble with Cole Palmer and Nicolas Jackson over who took a penalty against Everton, the England international has work to do to get supporters back on side.