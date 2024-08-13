Highlights Chelsea are looking to raise funds through potential sales of nine first-team players, aiming to reach over £200 million in total.

Romelu Lukaku, Raheem Sterling, and Ben Chilwell are among the big names likely to be sold.

Youth academy products Conor Gallagher and Trevoh Chalobah are also expected to be moved on in the coming weeks.

Chelsea have been the most active Premier League team in the transfer market ever since Todd Boehly and Clearlake took over from Roman Abramovich in 2022. The Blues have spent eye-watering amounts of money in an attempt to close the gap to Manchester City, Arsenal and Liverpool at the top of the table.

The west London club haven't necessarily made all the right decisions when it comes to incoming transfers, but they have been able to raise a lot of money by selling unwanted players. After wrapping up the surprise signing of Pedro Neto from Wolves, Boehly and those in charge at Stamford Bridge are keen to raise as many funds as possible to comply with Profit and Sustainability Rules (PSR).

Luckily, Chelsea have a squad of over 40 senior players, meaning many stars are looking for a route out of the club to secure regular game time. Conor Gallagher is already expected to complete a move away from his boyhood club despite issues arising in his proposed transfer to Atletico Madrid.

Chelsea Want to Raise Funds

Nine players are at risk of being sold

According to the Daily Mail, a further eight first-team squad members could follow the Englishman out the exit door before the transfer window slams shut at the end of August. Among the players that have been deemed surplus to requirements are three men who have been forced to train with the youth team in recent weeks.

Wantaway striker Romelu Lukaku, young forward Armando Broja and long-serving defender Trevoh Chalobah have all reportedly been 'barred' from using first-team facilities as the club hope to convince them that their futures lie elsewhere. Lukaku was always likely to be leaving after spending the previous two years on loan in Italy. It's been speculated that he could be part of a swap deal involving Napoli's Victor Osimhen.

Meanwhile, Broja struggled to get game time during a loan move to Fulham at the end of last season and Chalobah wasn't deemed a key member of the backline due to the sheer number of players ahead of him in the pecking order. Both players have been linked with Premier League moves, while Broja is said to have admirers from further afield.

Related Why Chelsea Keep Selling Their Academy Players The Blues have sold some fan favourites in recent years

Youngsters Carney Chukwuemeka and David Datro Fofana were both signed during Boehly's reign in west London, but the two promising players could be moved on this summer to raise funds. Raheem Sterling and Ben Chilwell are two of the more surprising names on the list of potential casualties in the Chelsea clear-out, but the experienced squad members don't look to fit Enzo Maresca's style of play and are both on hefty wages.

The final man on the chopping block is the most expensive goalkeeper in football history. Many people may have forgotten that Kepa Arrizabalaga is still employed by Chelsea after the Spaniard spent the 2023/24 season at Real Madrid. He's still on the books, but it doesn't look like it will be too long until that changes.

The Blues could recoup up to £205m

To bring in over £200 million isn't outside the realm of possibility with the number of high-profile players that could leave Chelsea in the coming weeks. Gallagher's move to Atletico Madrid will be in the region of £35 million if it goes through.

The club are said to be looking for fees in the same ballpark for Lukaku, Chukwuemeka and Sterling. All three men are likely to have several potential suitors willing to reach these fees. A respectable £20 million fee is expected to be enough to secure the signature of Chilwell, while Chalobah is valued at around £25 million.

The cases of Kepa, Fofana and Broja are slightly different as the trio look to be available for cut-price deals. Selling Kepa for £10 million would represent a huge loss from the fee paid to sign him in 2018, but the 29-year-old is one of nine senior goalkeepers in the squad and will need to find a new club soon. Young forwards Fofana and Broja could turn out to be bargains for lower-half Premier League teams or clubs from abroad.

9 Players Chelsea Want to Sell - Estimated Price Tags Player Price Tag Kepa Arrizabalaga £10m Trevoh Chalobah £25m Ben Chilwell £20m Carney Chukwuemeka £30m Conor Gallagher £35m Raheem Sterling £30m Armando Broja £10m Romelu Lukaku £30m David Datro Fofana £15m