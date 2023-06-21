Chelsea are known for their ambitious attitude in the transfer market, often targeting some of the biggest names in world football, and pulling those deals off.

However, not every potential deal materialises, and Chelsea know that more than most. There have been several instances where the Blues came close to signing star players, but ultimately missed out.

So, join GIVEMESPORT as we look at 15 players who were on the brink of joining Chelsea, but ultimately didn't, ranking them from best to worst.

15 Thiago Silva

Thiago Silva only ranks so low on this list because his move to Stamford Bridge did eventually happen, just years after The Blues first tried to bring him to London.

Silva was close to signing for the club back in 2012. However, the deal fell through, and he continued his successful spell at AC Milan, before moving on to PSG.

14 Andriy Shevchenko

Like Thiago Silva, Shevchenko eventually joined Chelsea from AC Milan, but the deal was close to happening quite a few windows before it actually did.

The Ukranian was targeted by Chelsea in 2003, but the deal didn't end up happening until 2006.

Things didn't work out too well for the forward in London, and he was shipped back to Ukraine after scoring just nine league goals in 48 games during his two year spell in England.

13 Jules Kounde

SEVILLE, SPAIN - DECEMBER 02: Jules Koundé of Chelsea FC looks on during the UEFA Champions League Group E stage match between FC Sevilla and Chelsea FC at Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan on December 02, 2020 in Seville, Spain. (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)

Back when he was at Sevilla, Kounde seemed likely to move to Chelsea, just months after Thomas Tuchel, the then-manager of the club, had won the Champions League.

However, the deal fell through, and while many speculated that Kounde would just move to Chelsea the following summer, he instead opted to join Barcelona.

12 Raphinha

Like Kounde, it seemed like Raphinha was very close to joining Chelsea last summer from Leeds, but the Brazilian winger opted to sign for Barcelona instead, the club he'd dreamed of playing for since he was a child.

The transfer was just the latest example of the chaotic way that Todd Boehly's first window in charge of Chelsea went, with many deals that seemed close to happening, ultimately falling through.

11 Javier Pastore

Pastore was a highly sought-after talent during his time at Palermo and Chelsea were just one of many clubs interested in signing the Argentine midfielder.

Pastore joined Paris Saint-Germain in 2011, instead of Stamford Bridge, and in the eyes of many, ultimately failed to live up to his potential.

10 Alex Sandro

CAGLIARI, ITALY - JULY 29: Alex Sandro of Juventus in action during the Serie A match between Cagliari Calcio and Juventus at Sardegna Arena on July 29, 2020 in Cagliari, Italy. (Photo by Enrico Locci/Getty Images)

For quite some time, along with Marcelo, Alex Sandro was regarded as one of the best left-backs on the planet, and the talented Brazilian was close to playing in the Premier League.

Sandro was a target for Chelsea in 2017. Despite reports of a hefty bid, Chelsea failed to reach an agreement with Juventus, and the full-back remained in Turin.

9 John Stones

Now regarded as one of the best defenders (or even midfielders) in the world, there was a time when it seemed like John Stones was going to end up at Chelsea, rather than Man City.

Despite several bids for the youngster in 2015, Everton stood firm and refused to sell, with Stones eventually joining Manchester City the following year.

8 Antoine Griezmann

Griezmann has been linked with numerous top clubs throughout his career, including Chelsea.

Although the Blues expressed interest in signing the Frenchman, and even submitted a bid if reports are to be believed, the French forward joined Atletico Madrid in 2014.

7 Robinho

In 2008, the Brazilian forward was all set to move to Stamford Bridge from Real Madrid, with the deal close to coming over the line.

However, Manchester City, who wanted to make a statement after their huge UAE takeover, swooped in at the last minute and secured his signature, leaving Chelsea with egg on their face.

6 Alessandro Del Piero

Del Piero was close to joining Chelsea in 1996, but the deal for the Italian legend to move to London fell through due to complications in negotiations.

He went on to enjoy a distinguished career at Juventus in Italy, and never made his move to the Premier League a reality, with Chelsea coming the closest to making it happen.

5 Frank Ribery

MARRAKECH, MOROCCO - DECEMBER 21: Franck Ribery of FC Bayern Munchen during the FIFA Club World Cup Final match between FC Bayern Munchen v Raja Casablanca at Marrakech Stadium on December 21, 2013 in Marrakech, Morocco. (Photo by Steve Bardens/Getty Images)

Chelsea made an attempt to sign the French winger from Marseille in 2007, but it didn't happen for them.

It was Bayern Munich who secured Ribery's signature, who he went on to have a successful career in Germany, with the side helping him become one of the best wingers in the world.

4 Neymar

Back in 2010, when Neymar was still a young prodigy at Santos, Chelsea made a move for him, hoping to be the club that would secure the signature of the future superstar.

However, the Brazilian sensation opted to stay in his homeland and eventually joined Barcelona, where he went on to show the world just how good he really was.

3 Sergio Aguero

Before joining Manchester City and becoming a club legend, Sergio Aguero was on Chelsea's radar.

The Blues were interested in the Argentine forward during his time at Atletico Madrid, monitoring the forward for quite some time, but the deal never came to fruition.

Chelsea fans will be regretting that the club didn't secure his services though, with Aguero now widely regarded as one of the best strikers to ever play in the Premier League.

2 Kaka

PARMA, ITALY - DECEMBER 4: Kaka of AC Milan celebrates his 79th minute goal against Parma during Serie A League match between Parma and AC Milan on December 4 2004, in Parma, Italy. (Photo by New Press/Getty Images)

In 2003, Chelsea pursued Kaka, who was playing for Sao Paulo at the time. The Blues were reportedly close to securing his services, but the Brazilian opted to join AC Milan instead.

The decision paid off for Kaka, who went on to win the Champions League with the Italian giants in 2007, before going on to join Real Madrid for a world record fee two years later.

1 Wayne Rooney

In 2013, Wayne Rooney handed in a transfer request at Manchester United, sparking interest from Chelsea.

However, United refused to sell their star player, especially to one of their clubs biggest rivals, with i/ for the player, and Rooney stayed at Old Trafford.