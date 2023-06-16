Manchester United, one of the most successful and iconic football clubs in the world, has a long and storied history of attracting top talent.

Over the years, they signed some incredible top talent, including the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Wayne Rooney and Casemiro. However, numerous talented stars were on the verge of joining the Red Devils, or heavily linked to the club, but the deals fell through for various reasons.

So, join GIVEMESPORT as we take a look at nine players who were seriously close to signing for Man United but ultimately ended up elsewhere.

9 Toni Kroos

MADRID, SPAIN - APRIL 12: Toni Kroos of Real Madrid CF looks on during the UEFA Champions League Quarter Final Leg Two match between Real Madrid and Chelsea FC at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on April 12, 2022 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)

During David Moyes' short tenure as Man United manager, he pursued German midfield maestro Toni Kroos.

The Red Devils were reportedly in advanced talks with Bayern Munich, Kross' formerly club, but the deal between the two parties failed to materialize.

Kroos eventually joined Real Madrid, where he has since established himself as one of the best midfielders in the world, winning multiple Champions League titles.

8 Ronaldinho

Ronaldinho dazzled fans during his time in France, Italy and Spain, but the Brazilian magician was close to joining Man United at one stage too.

Back in 2003, Ronaldinho was courted by United after his scintillating performances for Paris Saint-Germain. However, a mix-up in communication and a bid from Barcelona's bid led winger choosing Spain over England.

His subsequent success with Barcelona, and incredible performances at Camp Nou, undoubtedly left United fans wondering what could have been.

7 Gareth Bale

Gareth Bale caught the attention of United scouts at various times during his career, while playing for both Southampton and Tottenham.

When with the Saints, Bale caught the attention of Sir Alex Ferguson, who was keen to bring him to Old Trafford. However, Tottenham Hotspur swooped in and secured the talented winger's signature.

Prior to joining Real Madrid, United came calling for Bale again, but the Welshman instead decided to try his talents abroad, opting to quit London for Madrid, instead of Manchester.

6 Raphael Varane

Raphael Varane celebrates in Man Utd vs Barcelona

A current Man United player, Varane joined the Red Devils in 2021, but the Frenchman was actually close to signing for the club several years prior.

In 2011, still managed by Sir Alex Ferguson, were close to signing the French defender, but Real Madrid swooped in at the 11th hour and managed to convince Varane to join their club instead.

Varane is a key part of the Man United side now, but fans will forever be wondering how different things would have panned out if he joined the club ten years prior.

5 Samir Nasri

Before his move to Arsenal in 2008, Samir Nasri was heavily linked with a transfer to Man United.

Sir Alex admired the French midfielder's technical ability and creativity, both of which made him out of the most highly-rated players in Europe.

However, the Red Devils were unable to secure his signature, and Nasri ultimately joined their Premier League rivals.



4 Lucas Moura

Lucas Moura's transfer saga in 2012 was one that left many United fans disappointed.

The Brazilian winger was once one of the most highly-rated wingers on the planted, and United was reportedly close to securing his services.

However, Paris Saint-Germain entered the race at the 11th hour and managed to sign the talented youngster instead, pipping United to the post.

3 Sergio Ramos

Sergio Ramos was Real Madrid through-and-through, but at one stage, he was close to quitting the club and joining Man United.

The charismatic Spanish defender was a pillar of Real Madrid's success for over a decade, but in 2015, there were strong rumors linking him with a move to United.

Negotiations hit a roadblock though, and Ramos decided to extend his contract with Los Blancos, leaving United fans dreaming of what could have been.

2 Cesc Fabregas

With a departure from Arsenal looking likely, Cesc Fàbregas was the subject of intense transfer speculation linking him with a return to Barcelona or a move to Man United.

Despite United's strong interest, Barcelona exercised their buy-back option and brought Fàbregas back to the Camp Nou, leaving United empty-handed.

Fabregas would return to the Premier League several years later though, surprisingly donning the shirt of Chelsea, rather than returning to Arsenal or finally moving to Manchester.

1 Erling Haaland

Erling Haaland took Man City to their first ever Champions League and treble after joining the side last summer, but at one stage, it seemed like he was close to joining Man United.

The prolific Norwegian striker was been on the radar of several top clubs across Europe during his time with Molde and RB Salzburg, with Man United were among the suitors.

A deal was close in 2020, but Haaland opted to join Borussia Dortmund instead, believing that it'd be better for his long-term career prospects, a decision that has more than paid off already.

While Man United have had their fair share of successes in the transfer market, these near-misses with some truly exceptional players have undoubtedly left a lingering sense of what might have been. The game of football is full of such stories, and fans can only imagine how these players might have influenced the history of the club if circumstances had been different.