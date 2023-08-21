Highlights Marco Verratti has long been linked with a move to the Premier League, with Manchester United being linked with the Italian midfielder this summer

However, a move for the PSG man to the Middle East seems more likely than the Premier League, mainly due to the wages and transfer fees being offered by clubs there.

Verratti is by no means the only player who, at numerous points during their career, has been linked to the Premier League, but as of right now, has yet to actually make the move

The Premier League, with its incredible blend of passion, pace, and prestige, has long been the peak of footballing talent worldwide.

Yet, for various reasons, some of the game's brightest stars, despite serious and constant speculation, never made their mark on English soil.

With Marco Verratti's recent links to Manchester United surfacing once again, GIVEMESPORT looks at 15 names who were constantly linked with moves to the Premier League, but never joined.

1 Marco Verratti

Let's start with the aforementioned Marco Verratti, who in the L'Equipe this morning, has been linked with a move to Man United this summer.

The Italian midfielder is said to have been on the shortlist of top clubs in England for quite some time now, with Manchester City, Chelsea and Liverpool all being touted at various points over the last few years.

The PSG man has been lined with Saudi Arabia too, and considering the wages and transfer fees that those clubs are offering, it seems like a move to the Middle East is far more likely than the Premier League this summer.

2 Wesley Sneijder

Sneijder, the orchestrator of the Dutch midfield, was a name that was thrown around Old Trafford for several transfer windows.

Under Sir Alex Ferguson, Man United's midfield seemed to be crying out for a player of Sneijder's calibre, and he was lined with a move to the club at various points, but it never materialised.

The former Inter man's vision, passing range, and knack for scoring crucial goals meant that United fans desperately wanted him to join the club.

The media was rife with speculation, especially after his 2010 World Cup heroics, but alas, the dream move remained just that - a dream.

3 Frank Ribéry

The French winger, with his unmistakable dribbling style and electric pace, was a hot topic in England for several years.

Both Arsenal and Chelsea reportedly made attempts to lure him, imagining Ribéry tearing apart defenses on cold, rainy nights in Stoke.

Manchester City, according to various reports, also tried to bring Ribéry to England, but weren't able to make the deal happen.

His combination of flair, agility, and goal-scoring ability would have undoubtedly lit up the Premier League, but despite the allure, Ribéry's heart remained in Munich. READ MORE: The 10 greatest transfers in history ranked ft. Ronaldo, Maradona and Pele

4 Neymar

The Brazilian sensation, Neymar Jr. has long been a subject of Premier League fantasy.

From his early days at Santos to his record-breaking move to PSG, England's elite clubs have always been rumored to be in the mix.

Both Man City and Man United, with their financial muscle, were frequently touted as potential destinations for the Brazilian sensation, with Chelsea believed to be in the mix too, dating back to 2013.

The media often buzzed with speculation, especially during transfer windows, painting pictures of Neymar dancing past defenders on a chilly evening at Stamford Bridge or lighting up the Manchester derby with a moment of magic.

However, amidst the allure of Barcelona's Camp Nou and the ambitious project at PSG, and later a call from Saudi Arabia, the English dream remained just that.

While Premier League fans have been treated to glimpses of his brilliance during Champions League nights, the thought of Neymar gracing the league week in, week out remains one of football's most tantalizing 'what ifs'.

5 Karim Benzema

Every summer, like clockwork, Karim Benzema was "on the brink" of a move to Arsenal.

The French striker, with his blend of physicality and finesse, seemed tailor-made for the English game, and fans thought he'd work incredibly well under Arsene Wenger, The Gunner's former coach.

His ability to both score and create, combined with his intelligence in the box, made him a perennial target for Arsenal.

However, despite the annual dance, Benzema remained a linchpin at the Bernabeu, and never ended up moving to the Premier League.

6 Ezequiel Lavezzi

Lavezzi, with his relentless energy and versatility, was a name frequently associated with the Premier League's elite.

Liverpool and Chelsea, in particular, were rumored to be keen on adding the Argentine's dynamism to their ranks whilst he was at Napoli, lightening up to the Champions League with the likes of Edinson Cavani and Gonzalo Higuain.

His direct running, combined with a knack for the spectacular, had fans salivating at the prospect of him playing in England's top flight. However, the allure of Paris and later China proved too strong, and he never joined.

7 Isco

Isco's mesmerising dribbling and playmaking abilities made him a darling of the transfer rumor mill.

Man City, Liverpool, Arsenal and Tottenham were frequently linked with the attacking midfielder, with fans dreaming of the Spaniard weaving his magic.

His close control, vision, and ability to unlock defenses seemed a perfect fit for the pace and quality of the Premier League, yet, the Santiago Bernabeu remained his stage.

After years of struggling at Real Madrid, despite his insane potential, Isco looks to be getting his career back on track at Real Betis, where he's started off his career very well following summer move.

8 Daniele De Rossi

The embodiment of Roma, De Rossi's rugged style and leadership often saw him linked with a move to England.

Man United and Chelsea both reportedly saw him as the midfield general they craved at various stages, with his tireless work rate, combined with a fierce competitive streak, making him seem destined for English football.

However, De Rossi's heart belonged to the Eternal City, and Roma rejected any attempts to bring the midfielder to England, knowing that he had no intention of leaving.

9 Kaka

The Brazilian maestro, at the zenith of his powers, was the world's most coveted player, with almost every top club in the world trying to figure out a way to bring him in.

Man City's ambitious project reportedly came close to adding Kaká's samba flair just after the takeover, wanting to make the former AC Milan a key signing for their project.

His elegance on the ball, combined with a goal-scoring touch, would have been a sight to behold, but destiny took him from Milan to Madrid and then to America, bypassing Manchester, or anywhere else in England for that matter.

10 Julian Draxler

Draxler's technical prowess and adaptability made him a prime target for several Premier League clubs.

Arsenal and Liverpool, in particular, were often linked with the talented German winger, who also had the ability to play in midfielder.

Draxler's ability to operate both centrally and on the flanks, coupled with a keen eye for goal, made him a tantalising prospect for English clubs, particularly those who had to contend with the riguours Premier League and European schedules.

Despite the interest, and although moves to the Premier League often seemed incredible close, England's top tier remains an uncharted territory for Draxler.

11 Blaise Matuidi

The Frenchman's ability to protect the defence in midfield was a subject of envy for many Premier League managers.

Matuidi's box-to-box capabilities, combined with his ball-winning attributes, made him a rumored target for Man Unite, Chelsea and even Arsenal during his time at PSG, but a move never materialised.

His engine-like stamina seemed perfect for the relentless English game, but the stars never aligned, and Matuidi ended his career without ever gracing England's top flight.READ MORE: ChatGPT names football’s Best XI of all time - Cristiano Ronaldo and Messi included

12 Exequiel Garay

Garay's defensive solidity and composure on the ball made him a sought-after asset.

Man United and Chelsea, in their quest for defensive reinforcements, were often linked with the former Valencia man, and even Wolves and Liverpool are believed to have scouted Garay over the last few years.

The Argentine's aerial prowess and ability to play out from the back seemed a good fit for the Premier League, but it wasn't meant to be, and a deal never came over the line.

13 Miralem Pjanić

The Bosnian's midfielder had many admirers in England. Tottenham, Liverpool and Man United, in particular, were rumored to be keen.

Pjanić's set-piece expertise, vision, and range of passing would have added a touch of class to any midfield, but their fate had other plans.

14 Thomas Muller

Müller's unique blend of space interpretation and versatility made him a long-term Man United target, and after Jurgen Klopp joined Liverpool, the Reds also apparently wanted to bring him to the club.

His uncanny ability to be in the right place at the right time, combined with his selfless play, had Red Devils and Liverpool fans hopeful.

Despite that, Müller's bond with Bayern Munich proved unbreakable, and no Premier League were able to find an offer that met the demands of either the club or the player, meaning a move never happened.

15 Marco Asensio

Asensio's time at Real Madrid had Premier League clubs on high alert, especially considering how highly rated he was prior to his move to the Spanish giants.

His explosive shots, dribbling ability, and youthful exuberance made him a prime target for the likes of Liverpool and Man United, with Spurs, Arsenal and even Aston Villa also rumoured to be interested.

The young Spaniard journey remained firmly rooted in Madrid, before moving to PSG this summer following the expiration of his contract, despite also having offers from England.