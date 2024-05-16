Highlights Several fringe players could depart Arsenal in the summer as they look to build on recent growth.

Mikel Arteta’s side have been one of the best teams in England this season and have pushed Man City all the way in the title race.

Aaron Ramsdale and Emile Smith Rowe are among the more popular players tipped to leave the club this summer.

Arsenal are set for another big summer this year as Mikel Arteta looks to build on the squad that has pushed Manchester City all the way in this season’s title race. After Liverpool’s form took a turn for the worse, the Gunners remain the closest challengers to a City team vying to make it four league titles in a row.

The north London outfit last clinched the Premier League title under Arsene Wenger 20 years ago in the 2003/04 campaign. Despite suffering a drop-off of their own in last season’s title race, this term they’ve found the consistency required to take the contest right until the final day.

Arteta made some key additions last summer, including the £105m arrival of Declan Rice, to ensure they had what it takes to compete with the very best. This year is expected to be just as important given the ever-growing strength of their title rivals.

With that being said, here are all the players who could move on from Arsenal this summer in a bid to further their own careers. They've then been sorted by how likely they are to be on their way out. Any potential departures could also help increase the club’s transfer kitty with a view towards incomings.

Players that could leave Arsenal Category Players Chance of leaving Fabio Vieira, Gabriel Jesus, Thomas Partey Likely to leave Aaron Ramsdale, Eddie Nketiah, Emile Smith Rowe, Kieran Tierney, Nuno Tavares, Albert Sambi Lokonga, Reiss Nelson Almost certain to leave Cedric Soares, Mohamed Elneny, Arthur Okonkwo, Karl Hein, Reuell Walters

Chance of leaving

Fabio Vieira, Gabriel Jesus, Thomas Partey

One player with an uncertain future at Arsenal is midfielder Thomas Partey. The Ghana international joined the club from Atletico Madrid in 2020 after they met his 45m release clause and he’s gone on to score five goals in his 114 appearances across all competitions.

However, his time at the club has been hampered by injuries, including throughout this season. Partey has missed close to 19 games and more than four months of action this term with a thigh injury and only returned at the end of February.

GIVEMESPORT sources understand Arsenal are assessing the market for a new central midfielder ahead of the summer transfer window, which could limit Partey’s game time if he is to stay put in North London. It is therefore not impossible he continues his career elsewhere, not least because his contract is set to expire at the end of next season.

It’s a similar story for forward Gabriel Jesus, although the former Manchester City man’s contract runs until 2027. GIVEMESPORT sources also indicated a move is possible, but the club are not actively looking to offload the 27-year-old Brazil international.

Jesus himself opened up on his future prior to their Champions League quarter-final first leg against Bayern Munich last month. The forward accepted there will always be speculation, but emphasised his desire to keep working hard for the team and to win trophies.

“My job is to try to work, train hard, improve what I have to improve and in the games try to help Arsenal win and then after obviously win trophies. “The speculation will always be there, not only here but every club. People want to decide who the club want to sign. This is happening not just at Arsenal but at a lot of clubs.”

Fabio Vieira is another in the first-team squad tipped to depart this summer after struggling to rack up minutes this season. Having joined the club from Porto in 2022, the 23-year-old hasn’t lived up to expectations and injuries have limited his minutes this term.

As per Football Transfers, a handful of Ligue 1 clubs, including Monaco, are said to have enquired about the midfielder's availability on loan in January. It remains to be seen whether they return in the summer, especially given the player has now returned to fitness and is back in the Arsenal squad.

Likely to leave

Aaron Ramsdale, Eddie Nketiah, Emile Smith Rowe, Kieran Tierney, Nuno Tavares, Albert Sambi Lokonga, Reiss Nelson

A handful of players on the fringes at Arsenal could be available for transfers this summer, including goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale and academy graduates Emile Smith Rowe, Eddie Nketiah and Reiss Nelson. As per the Mirror, the club are understood to be ready to listen to offers for several players in a bid to raise funds for potential incomings.

All three of the Hale End graduates, however, have at least two years remaining on their current contracts, but the lack of minutes could prompt moves with Premier League clubs said to be circling. Aston Villa and Newcastle are among the clubs that have been linked with Smith Rowe in previous years, while Nelson has admirers abroad following loan stints at Hoffenheim and Feyenoord.

After arriving at Arsenal from Sheffield United in 2021, Ramsdale established himself as number one in the 21/22 and 22/23 campaigns, but has featured in just six Premier League games this term following the signing of David Raya from Brentford. Now out of favour, it seems likely a move away will be on the cards – with the club already linked with replacement signings.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Ramsdale has played less than 1000 minutes of football across all competitions in 23/24, compared to over 3,000 minutes last term

Kieran Tierney has spent this season on loan in La Liga with Real Sociedad, although he’s missed 11 league games through injury. He’s among the players likely to depart this summer, even admitting so himself, along with other on-loan players Nuno Tavares and Albert Sambi Lokonga.

Almost certain to leave

Cedric Soares, Mohamed Elneny, Arthur Okonkwo, Karl Hein

Ramsdale isn’t the only Arsenal goalkeeper likely to depart the club this summer as youngsters Arthur Okonkwo and Karl Hein are both out of contract at the end of the season. The former spent the season on loan at Wrexham, where he has played over 30 games in League Two. Reuell Walters is also set to leave with the 19-year-old reportedly happy to let his contract expire despite having been offered a new deal by the club.

Elsewhere, Mohamed Elneny is a long-serving player who is also coming to the end of his contract. The Egypt international joined the club in 2016, but has racked up just six appearances across all competitions this term, three of which came in the Premier League. He’s played less than 100 minutes in total and is significantly out of favour at the club.

It’s a similar story for 32-year-old Cedric Soares, who signed for the club in 2020. He’s had a handful of loan spells since arriving in North London, but this season he has made just six appearances in all competitions, totalling to a little under 200 minutes of action.

All contract information and statistics are courtesy of Transfermarkt unless otherwise stated (Correct as of 14/05/2024).