As the modern game of football has evolved, more and more managers are turning to statistical data to enhance their knowledge and adjust their tactics to improve their chances of success. Metrics like xG, xG against, and progressive passes have become increasingly common in a football lover's vocabulary as managers like Pep Guardiola and Xabi Alonso continue to transform the beautiful game with their unique methods.
One such statistic that has risen in prominence alongside the likes of xG is chance creation. While goals and assists have always been measured, the amount of big chances a player or team creates has only recently become as valuable to the viewing public, as it provides insight into the quality of their side's efforts on goal.
As for those who have been the inspiration behind these high-quality chances, we have the answers as GIVEMESPORT brings you the 20 players with the highest number of big chances created in Premier League history.
Records for big chances created were first kept in the 2010/11 season.
|
Most Big Chances Created in Premier League History
|
Rank
|
Player
|
Big Chances
|
1.
|
Kevin De Bruyne
|
191
|
2.
|
Mohamed Salah
|
119
|
3.
|
David Silva
|
118
|
4.
|
Trent Alexander-Arnold
|
116
|
5.
|
Riyad Mahrez
|
102
|
6.
|
Bruno Fernandes
|
100
|
7.
|
Son Heung-min
|
95
|
8.
|
Christian Eriksen
|
89
|
9.
|
Raheem Sterling
|
87
|
10.
|
Andy Robertson
|
84
|
11.
|
Harry Kane
|
81
|
12.
|
Pascal Gross
|
73
|
13.
|
Gylfi Sigurdsson
|
72
|
=14.
|
Marc Albrighton
|
70
|
=14.
|
Juan Mata
|
70
|
16.
|
Willian
|
69
|
=17.
|
Eden Hazard
|
68
|
=17.
|
Dwight McNeil
|
68
|
=17.
|
James Ward-Prowse
|
68
|
20.
|
Kieran Trippier
|
67
20-16
Kieran Trippier, James Ward-Prowse, Dwight McNeil, Eden Hazard, Willian
Unsurprisingly, there are an abundance of set-piece specialists that make it onto the list, and we start with two in the form of Kieran Trippier and James Ward-Prowse. Both Englishmen are renowned for their ability over a dead ball, whether it is going for goal themselves or trying to find a teammate. Ward-Prowse's addition is particularly impressive considering that the majority of his Premier League career has come at Southampton, who have often been battling towards the bottom of the table.
The midfielder is level on big chances with Everton's Dwight McNeil and Stamford Bridge icon Eden Hazard. McNeil was the primary creative outlet at Burnley and has recently taken on that mantle at Everton too. Meanwhile, Hazard is one of Chelsea's greatest-ever players, almost single-handedly leading them to two league titles during his time at the club.
While the Belgian may be more fondly remembered in West London, it is actually a former teammate who is directly above him in Willian. The Brazilian has spent longer in English football, having also played for Arsenal and Fulham. As a result, he walks away with just one more big chance created than his fellow Chelsea alumnus.
