Highlights Michael Olise is set to leave Crystal Palace this summer with Bayern Munich reported close to agreeing a deal

Oliver Glasner will look to replace the French winger and has a number of reported options.

Crysencio Summerville and Jobe Bellingham are two of the suggested options for the Selhurst Park club.

Off the back of his most impressive season in the Premier League, Crystal Palace's Michael Olise was always going to gain interest from Europe's elite clubs this summer. After it was reported by The Athletic that the French winger has chosen to join Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich, Oliver Glasner now must find a replacement in his excited and youthful attack.

With the 2024-25 Premier League season getting underway in little over 50 days, Glasner and Chairman Steve Parish are under pressure to secure a suitable replacement for Olise. TalkSport reported that they have a replacement lined up who they believe could be even better than the Frenchman. Several potential candidates have been rumoured to be the mystery target, with each being an excited option for the south London outfit. GIVEMESPORT has outlined some of the possible options and what they could bring to Selhurst Park.

Michael Olise's 2023-24 Premier League Stats Appearances 19 Goals 10 Assists 6 Shots per game 3.0 Average successful dribbles 2.1 (55%) Actions in opposition half 19.4 (71%)

Related Michael Olise Chooses to Join Bayern Munich Vincent Kompany has won the race to secure his first major signing at Bayern Munich

Jaden Philogene

Estimated transfer value: £13 million

As reported by GIVEMESPORT in March, Crystal Palace have been long-term admirers of ex-Aston Villa youngster Jaden Philogene. The exciting winger lit up the Championship last season, a league that has proven a reliable scouting ground for Palace. Current players Eberechi Eze, Adam Wharton, and Olise were all bought from England's second tier. The England Under 21s star joined Hull City last summer for around £5 million, a sum the club would certainly make a hefty profit on if they were to sell.

Despite offering similar flair as the outgoing Olise, Philogene predominantly plays on the left wing for the Tigers, a position dominated by Eze at Selhurst Park. If the highly valued Eze were to follow Olise out of the exit door, Philogene could prove himself a better-suited replacement for the ex-QPR man. His blistering pace, nimble footwork, and eye for goal could help soften the blow of Olise's exit; however, he may not be the most suited, like-for-like replacement.

Jaden Philogene's 2023-24 Championship Stats Appearances 32 Goals 12 Assists 6 Shots per game 3.6 Average successful dribbles 2.7 (49%) Actions in opposition half 17.0 (76%)

Related Crystal Palace 'Tracking' Hull City Winger Jaden Philogene Crystal Palace are reportedly monitoring Hull City winger Jaden Philogene at Selhurst Park.

Crysencio Summerville

Estimated transfer value: £17 million

Despite Leeds United's failure to win promotion back to the Premier League, the club's scouting department succeeded hugely, with the team's young players starring in the campaign. Teenager Archie Gray stole some of the headlines with impressive displays at right-back and midfield, though their most outstanding youngster was Dutchman Crysencio Summerville.

Similarly to Philogene, the ex-Feyernoord forward thrived in last season's Championship campaign, scoring 19 goals and assisting nine. The 22-year-old predominantly plays on the left of the front three but can also play on the right-hand side. The winger's play revolves around cutting in from the left and shooting with his right towards the far corner, mirroring Olise's trademark move. With his tendency to drift in-field, Summerville would suit Glasner's narrow front three, which allows space for wing-backs Daniel Munoz and Tyrick Mitchell to push on.

Crysencio Summerville 2023-24 Championship Stats Appearances 43 Goals 19 Assists 9 Shots per game 3.0 Average successful dribbles 2.3 (56%) Actions in opposition half 22.6 (76%)

Related Brighton Open Talks for Liverpool Target Summerville Liverpool target Crysencio Summerville could be on the move this summer, and Brighton have now entered the race.

Matias Soule

Estimated transfer value: £21 million

Perhaps the most similar to Munich-bound Olise, Argentinian Matias Soule is another name linked to Selhurst Park. Juventus' Soule is a talented, left-footed, right-sided forward capable of playing in the number 10 role too. Despite not being the second coming of the legendary Lionel Messi, the Juventus academy product certainly shares aspects of his game, with his low centre of gravity, effortlessly weaving in and out of oncoming defenders.

Additionally, the youngster has an eye for goal, with several stunning long-range efforts highlighting his ability while on loan at Frosinone. Despite the 21-year-old's loan spell ending in relegation last season, Soule starred for the Serie A side, finishing as their top goalscorer with 11 goals. With an uncertain future in Turin, a move away is likely, be it another loan or a permanent one, so Crystal Palace should make an approach soon, with Aston Villa also reportedly interested.

Matias Soule's 2023-24 Serie A Stats Appearances 36 Goals 11 Assists 3 Shots per game 2.3 Average successful dribbles 2.8 (50%) Actions in opposition half 22.2 (74%)

Related Juventus Winger Matias Soule ‘Open’ to Man Utd Move The Argentine attacker would be keen to move to Old Trafford if Man United made a move.

Jobe Bellingham

Estimated transfer value: £10 million

Youngest player on the list and brother to Jude, Jobe Bellingham was a shining light in an up-and-down season for Sunderland, scoring the side's second-highest goal tally with seven. Similarly to the other players linked, Bellingham comes from a league Palace's scouting team are familiar with, making the move arguably less of a risk. However, after only just completing his first entire senior season, Bellingham is the least experienced player on the list.

Despite his lack of experience, Bellingham has enormous potential. His elegant galloping runs and fast feet mirror his brothers' game, making him an attractive prospect for any club. However, Bellingham is a different player from Olise, with his attacking numbers drastically contrasting. Rumours are already circling about a move for Jobe, so if he were to come through the door at Selhurst Park, a more-suited Olise replacement may join him.

Jobe Bellingham's 2023-24 Championship Stats Appearances 45 Goals 7 Assists 1 Shots per game 1.2 Average successful dribbles 0.6 (50%) Actions in opposition half 14.9 (84%)

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt and SofaScore (24/06/24).