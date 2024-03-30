Highlights Oliver Glasner's first full season at Crystal Palace could see big squad changes in the summer transfer window, including outgoings.

Players who might be past their peak, combined with those who rarely feature, should be considered for the chopping block.

Potential suitors for these players may offer Palace a chance to free up space and funds for new signings.

Next season will mark Oliver Glasner’s first full campaign in the Crystal Palace hot seat. Having replaced veteran Roy Hodgson in February 2024, he has been granted little time to work his magic on an already-beleaguered squad.

And that’s where the summer transfer window will come in handy. Glimmers of the former Eintracht Frankfurt manager’s brilliance have shone through since he arrived at Selhurst Park and those instances will certainly come more often after a summer transfer window under his guidance.

It will give Glasner and his recruitment team the opportunity to improve what can be described as a side with little direction and there may be a few players currently in their roster, who may be deemed surplus to requirements. Palace have been dwelling in the mid-table range for the past few years and Glasner’s 'modern approach' could certainly change that.

Ahead of when the transfer period opens in July, GIVEMESPORT has identified five players who should be considered for the chopping block to free up space and funds for Glasner to sign players better suited to his footballing ideology.

Marc Guehi

Crystal Palace appearances: 108

As one of Palace’s most marketable assets, Marc Guehi’s time as their captain could draw to a close this summer. The former Chelsea prospect has been a reliable performer in the heart of the Selhurst Park back line but, at a time when young, experienced centre-backs are all the rage, his employers could make the most of his potential suitors lining up.

Having initially cost £18 million, Palace are set to make a significant profit from the 23-year-old, who has racked up 108 appearances for his current employers. Admired by some of the division’s top sides, including Manchester United, Guehi himself will be keen to ply his trade in the Champions League – and that is something Palace are unable to offer.

Marc Guehi - Crystal Palace Statistics Appearances 108 Cost £18m Cost Per Appearance £166,667 Goals 5 Assists 2 Weekly Wage £50,000

Nathaniel Clyne

Crystal Palace appearances: 210

Given that Nathaniel Clyne is boasting a weekly wage of £80,000, the Londoners’ money may be better off spent elsewhere, with Glasner looking to invest in youth and build a team off his own back. Not to mention that the full-back, who graduated from the club’s academy back in 2008, is also 32 years old, limiting his ability to influence games.

This season alone, the former England international has featured in 14 games across all competitions, equating to just 1,046 minutes, and is clearly serving as second fiddle to the promising Daniel Munoz. Even when Clyne has featured for Palace this campaign, he has been forced to play out of position, highlighting how out-of-favour he is at Selhurst Park.

Nathaniel Clyne - Crystal Palace Statistics Appearances 210 Cost Free Transfer Cost Per Appearance N/A Goals 1 Assists 9 Weekly Wage £80,000

Jairo Riedewald

Crystal Palace appearances: 91

For someone who is yet to feature under new boss Glasner, the writing could well be on the wall for Jairo Riedewald. Signed for £8 million back from Ajax in 2017, the club are set to make a loss on the 27-year-old, with him only playing 337 minutes of football in the 2023/24 season.

Riedewald also pockets a relatively hefty £55,000 per week at the club and getting him off the books would free up cash for potential summer incomings. The Dutchman’s versatility could be an attractive prospect for would-be buyers and, with his game time showing no signs of increasing, Glanser and his entourage will be eager to entertain any offers.

Jairo Riedewald - Crystal Palace Statistics Appearances 91 Cost £8m Cost Per Appearance £87,912 Goals 3 Assists 3 Weekly Wage £55,000

Michael Olise

Crystal Palace appearances: 82

While, of course, there is obvious merit in Palace keeping hold of one of the Premier League's best wingers in Michael Olise, there is also reason to believe that parting ways with the 22-year-old, who has been plagued by injuries in 2023/24, this summer could be the best course of action for Palace and their boardroom bosses.

Having signed a new four-year contract in August 2023, the Frenchman’s value is currently at its highest and interested clubs will be forced to fork out a pretty penny in order to secure his services. His squad-best weekly wage of £100,000 is also a significant financial restraint on Palace’s spending, especially for someone who has played just 755 minutes of football this campaign.

Michael Olise - Crystal Palace Statistics Appearances 82 Cost £8m Cost Per Appearance £97,561 Goals 12 Assists 22 Weekly Wage £100,000

Jean-Philippe Mateta

Crystal Palace appearances: 96

As reported by The Athletic, Jean-Philippe Mateta’s future at Selhurst Park was uncertain during the January transfer window, and he even explored away from the Londoners. Eager to play more regular first team football, Palace’s hand may be forced when pondering on the French striker's situation this summer.

Mateta has not set the Premier League alight with his 18 goals in 96 Palace outings and there are many more prolific options out there that Palace could look to snare this summer - and, as such, it would be wise for Palace to listen to any offers for the 26-year-old. Not a reliable source of goals for the capital club, they could probably recoup much of the £9 million they spent on his services back in 2022.

Jean-Philippe Mateta - Crystal Palace Statistics Appearances 96 Cost £9m Cost Per Appearance £93,750 Goals 18 Assists 6 Weekly Wage £50,000

All statistics and wage information per Transfermarkt and Capology - correct as of 30/03/2024