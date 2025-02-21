If Manchester United dig into the archives far enough, they’ll remember David Moyes’ 51-game reign following Sir Alex Ferguson’s departure. Backing his fellow countryman, Ferguson – following his final hurrah – told the Old Trafford faithful: "Your job now is to stand by our new manager. That is important.”

Moyes, now 61 years of age and currently at the helm of Everton, oversaw a singular season at Old Trafford before being replaced by Louis van Gaal after Ryan Giggs’ four-game caretaker period but went on to achieve Europa Conference League success with West Ham United in 2022/23.