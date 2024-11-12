Key Takeaways Ten Hag was fired due to poor results and strained relationships, involving players like Ronaldo and Sancho.

Training expletives, public showdowns, and fallout with stars like Maguire and Martial marked Ten Hag's tenure.

Rashford's benching for being 45 seconds late and De Gea's quick exit highlighted Ten Hag's strict and swift decisions.

Old Trafford bid farewell to Dutch manager Erik ten Hag last month, as Manchester United struggled in both the Premier League and Europa League. But to suggest his inescapable sacking was solely down to the fact his results were terrible, then it would shortchange the underlying aspects that led to his dismissal.

With successor Ruben Amorim, who began his role at Old Trafford on Monday just before the international break, Sir Jim Ratcliffe and Co are hoping they’ve found a stabilising force—both on and off the pitch. This change comes as his predecessor had a tendency to stir up behind-the-scenes turmoil. As outlined below, Ten Hag became the focal point of seven strained relationships, with his struggles to maintain harmony in the dressing room likened to the meme of the grim reaper knocking on doors, leaving a trail of discord in his wake.

Cristiano Ronaldo

A conflict of interests led to a bombshell Piers Morgan interview

The Cristiano Ronaldo and Erik ten Hag controversy in 2022 sparked intense hysteria among United fans. As one of the club’s most iconic figures, Ronaldo’s public criticism of Ten Hag—stating he “doesn’t respect” the manager and that the club’s standards had dropped far below par—might normally have prompted others to rally behind him. However, fans instead turned against Ronaldo, leading him to burn bridges with the club a little over a year into his second stint.

As a result, Ronaldo departed at the start of 2023 to join Al-Nassr in the Saudi Pro League, where the 39-year-old still plays today. Now that neither party remains at Old Trafford, United fans may view Ronaldo's public fallout with Ten Hag in a new light. He was the first—and most prominent—to clash with the Dutch manager, though he was far from the last. Reflecting on his subsequent bombshell interview with Piers Morgan, it’s clear that much of what he said has proven accurate.

Jadon Sancho

The Englishman was made a scapegoat during his rift with Ten Hag

The £73 million price tag hanging over Jadon Sancho at Old Trafford was a constant source of pressure, and he became yet another star to openly clash with Ten Hag. Two years after his much-anticipated arrival, Sancho was abruptly left out of the squad for a crucial match against Arsenal, with his boss citing “poor training performances” as the reason.

In a clear message, Ten Hag warned other players not to follow in Sancho’s footsteps, using him as an example and underscoring his strict standards and no-nonsense approach in public, as opposed to keeping it in-house. The situation sparked a public showdown, casting a deeper shadow over Sancho’s tenure and marking yet another turbulent chapter in the Dutchman’s management. The winger took offence, saying the claims were "completely untrue" and that Ten Hag used him as a "scapegoat" following an Athletic report that detailed a training ground bust up.

Zidane Iqbal

Youngster had expletives hurled at him in training

Clearly, the employment of Ten Hag, at certain stages during his tenure, was a lot like throwing a monkey bomb from Black Ops zombies into the mix. No matter how badly the players wanted to avoid his explosive nature, they had to deal with him to stand any chance of a future at the club. This was also true with the youth players.

In a training video, expletives directed at the young star could be heard, with Ten Hag shouting, "Keep the ball on the floor... Zidane! Hey! Keep the ball! F***ing rubbish!" Iqbal didn't see a single senior competitive minute under the Dutch coach during the 2022/23 season. Although he hoped for a loan move in January, he was left waiting until the summer, when he was finally sold to Utrecht for £850k.

Harry Maguire

He was stripped of his captaincy and up for sale

He might not be the first name on the team sheet, nor may he be 10th, 11th, or 12th. But Harry Maguire has always poured his heart out for United, and evidence of that was crystal clear when he scored the equaliser against Porto in the dying embers to temporarily rescue his manager from the boot.

But this respect was never mutual. Last year, out of nowhere, Maguire was stripped of his captaincy and told to leave by Ten Hag. After a potential move to West Ham awaited him, the Englishman rejected all offers to fight for his place, although the boss never really gave him a run in the team again. For Maguire, it must have felt like a slap across the face following two years of giving his all to the club.

Anthony Martial

The expensive forward was pushed to the fringes following illness

Anthony Martial is another player who was pushed to the fringes under Ten Hag. The French forward was excluded from first-team training in 2023, not because of an injury, but due to illness. After missing four matches due to sickness, Ten Hag felt that Martial had failed to regain match fitness and ordered him to train alone. This exclusion served as a stark reflection of Martial's standing in Ten Hag's view.

As the new year began, Martial struggled with a groin injury and underwent surgery in January 2024, effectively marking the end of his time at Old Trafford. Two years after an underwhelming loan spell at Sevilla, his contract was allowed to expire in the summer. He is now playing for AEK Athens.

David De Gea

The ever-present goalkeeper was one of the first to be shipped off

It might have been harsh for the Mirror to have blamed David de Gea's departure on Ten Hag. But after years of being a reliable presence in goal for United, the Spaniard found himself pushed aside as Ten Hag swiftly sought to bring in a new goalkeeper following his arrival in Manchester, with Andre Onana quickly being named as his heir.

As a result, contract negotiations between the club and the shot-stopper collapsed in 2023, leading to De Gea’s departure as a free agent. This year, he made the move to Italian side Fiorentina, as he continues to show he's a reliable glove-wearer between the sticks in Serie A. The Spaniard took to social media shortly after Ten Hag's departure where he posted a cryptic message, perhaps emphasising the poor relationship between the two.

Marcus Rashford

Being 45 seconds late to a meeting saw the Englishman get dropped

In a showcase of how dystopian Ten Hag could be at times, Marcus Rashford was dropped to the bench ahead of a Premier League meeting with Wolves because he had overslept and turned up to a pre-match meeting 45 seconds late. The Englishman got the last laugh, though, as he came off the bench to score a winner.

At the time, it was a bizarre story to come out of England's so-called biggest club. After all, Rashford proved to be the most prolific player in Ten Hag's debut season, scoring 30 goals across all competitions. But his leniency (or lack thereof) was a persistent lightning rod for dissatisfaction within the dressing room.