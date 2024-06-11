Highlights Manchester United are hoping to rebuild their squad ahead of the 2024/25 season.

Several reported transfer targets will be taking to the field in front of the rest of the continent, and the club will be watching closely.

Portugal star Joao Felix is among the three top-class player the Red Devils should keep close tabs on.

It's safe to say Manchester United had a mixed bag in the 2023/24 season. The Red Devils crashed out of the Champions League in the group stages, finishing bottom of their group and slogged to an eighth-place finish in the Premier League. The club also saw a number of star players fail to meet expectations and are still in the midst of a debate on whether to stick or twist with manager Erik ten Hag.

Regardless of who is at the helm at the start of next season, the need for a rebuild is potent. With Raphael Varane and Anthony Martial departing the club, Jonny Evans and Jadon Sancho likely to join them, and several key players enduring fitness issues over the duration of the campaign, scouting eyes have been cast towards several players who are making their way to Euro 2024.

That said, below is a list of three of the players heading to this summer's international tournament that the Red Devils should certainly keep an eye out for. Two Premier League players feature with one star player who currently plays in La Liga.

Related 10 Managers Who Could Replace Erik ten Hag at Manchester United [Ranked] 10 managers could be in contention to replace Erik ten Hag if Manchester United decide to replace their Dutch boss in the near future.

1 Milos Kerkez

Bournemouth and Hungary

With Manchester United left-backs Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia struggling for sharpness, fitness and minutes over the course of last season, it makes sense to see Bournemouth and Hungary wide-man Milos Kerkez linked with an Old Trafford switch this summer.

Having joined the Cherries from Dutch side AZ one year ago, the 20-year-old has impressed on the left of Andoni Iraola's defence throughout his debut campaign in England. He has been earmarked for his physicality, work rate and stamina, as well as his attacking contributions and defensive balance.

With Shaw's performances being limited and Malacia having not featured in over 12 months for Man United, shortlisting Kerkez is a smart move. Hungary are set to kick off their Euros campaign against Switzerland in the tournament's second fixture. The full-back's performances may be the catalyst required for the Red Devils to open their wallet.

Milos Kerkez's 2023-24 Stats Appearances 33 Assists 1 Clean Sheets 8

2 Joao Felix

Atletico Madrid and Portugal

After catching the eye on his first adventure in the Premier League on loan at Chelsea in the second half of the 2022/23 season, Joao Felix is likely to have his name circulated through the transfer market having slipped down the pecking order at parent club Atletico Madrid.

With Man United looking rather toothless at times in an attacking sense last season, Felix's deep box of tricks and direct sense of play will be something that Ten Hag and his men will be keeping tabs on for certain. Capable of playing as a central or wide attacking midfielder, or leading the line, Felix's versatility and skill will be big incentives to bolster an attack in need of cavalry.

Related 15 Best Portugal Players Right Now [Ranked] Portugal have a vast array of world-class players at their disposal - here are the 15 best, including Cristiano Ronaldo and Diogo Jota.

Having made his Portugal debut back in 2020, Felix has been ever-present in the national team since then, clocking up 37 caps and seven goals for his nation. His time in Spain is seemingly set to come to a close, despite a new contract being offered to him by Atletico, and the time seems right for Man United to swoop.

Joao Felix's 2023-24 Stats Appearances 44 Goals 10 Assists 6

3 Marc Guehi

Crystal Palace and England

Having now been named in the final squad for England's Euros campaign, Marc Guehi's selection for the Three Lions side is a deserved one. Crystal Palace, having undertaken a remarkable upturn in form under new manager Oliver Glasner, have gone from strength to strength on their way to a top-half finish as the curtain fell on the 2023/24 season.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Crystal Palace had a remarkable end to their Premier League season, losing just six of their last 14 games to finish 10th.

Where Manchester United struggled defensively last season, and with the departure of Raphael Varane to be followed by Jonny Evans, a new centre-back is considered the highest priority for the club going into the new season.

Related Alan Shearer Names his England Starting 11 for Euro 2024 The former England international has gone all guns blazing in attack!

The 23-year-old Chelsea youth graduate is likely to command an eye-watering fee if he was to depart Selhurst Park this summer. If his selection in the Euros leads to strong performances on the international stage, it would come as little surprise to see United convinced enough to purchase the £32 million-rated ace. It has been suggested that Jarrad Branthwaite is the priority target, but Guehi is seen as a capable backup plan.

Marc Guehi 2023-24 stats Appearances 29 Recoveries per 90 minutes 4.5 Tackles per 90 minutes 1.1

All statistics in this article are courtesy of Transfermarkt (Correct as of 11/06/2024)