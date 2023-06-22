Chelsea FC, one of the most successful clubs in English football, has boasted an array of top-notch talent throughout its rich history.

The Stamford Bridge outfit has seen some of the world's finest players grace its turf, from the likes of Gianfranco Zola and Didier Drogba to recent superstars such as Eden Hazard and N'Golo Kanté.

Yet, there are numerous players whose stints at Chelsea have faded into obscurity over time. Whether due to unmet expectations, a lack of playing time, or merely being overshadowed by more successful peers, these players' spells at Chelsea are often forgotten about.

So, join GIVEMESPORT as we unearth the hidden gems and unexpected names that once donned the famous blue jersey, looking at 20 players you may have forgotten once played for Chelsea, ranked from worst to best.

20 Winston Bogarde

Bogarde's time at Chelsea from 2000 to 2004 is one of the most infamous periods in the club's history.

The Dutch defender played only nine games in four years but refused to leave due to his high wages, effectively running down his contract while rarely making it onto the pitch.

The story gets even more interesting, as it's claimed that manager Gianluca Vialli didn't even know that Bogarde was joining from Barcelona until the transfer had gone through.

His time at Chelsea is a bizarre footnote in the club's history, and as such, is often forgotten by fans, despite being a truly wild story.

19 Scott Sinclair

Best known for his time with Celtic, Manchester City and Swansea City, when the latter made it to the Premier League, fans have often forgotten that Scott Sinclair was on Chelsea's books for five years between 2005 and 2010.

The winger played 14 times during his five-year spell in London, scoring just one goal for the club.

Due to the lack of games he played, and the fact he's far better known for his time with other clubs, it's easy to forget that Sinclair once donned the famous Chelsea shirt.

18 Jeffrey Bruma

The Dutch centre-back was promoted to Chelsea's first team in 2009 after excelling in the academy.

However, he found opportunities limited and was often loaned out, as was the way Chelsea treated their youth academy prospects at the time.

He permanently moved away from Chelsea in 2013, carving out a decent career in Germany and the Netherlands.

17 Gael Kakuta

Signed as a highly promising teenager, Kakuta's time at Chelsea was marred by a controversial transfer that led to a temporary transfer ban for the club.

Despite the early hype, he struggled to make an impact on the first team and left the club in 2015 after multiple loan spells.

Kakuta was tipped to be a future superstar for Chelsea, but managed to play just 16 games for the club, with six of those coming in the league. The Frenchman failed to score too, making his spell at Chelsea even more forgettable.

16 Marko Marin

Hailed as the 'German Messi', Marin joined Chelsea in 2012 from Werder Bremen, with many fans excited to see the midfielder live up to his potential in the Premier League.

However, injuries and a lack of playing time due to strong competition in his position meant that Marin rarely played for the club, spending the majority of his time contracted to the London outfit out on loan.

Martin ended up leaving just four years later in 2016, having played just 16 games for Chelsea.

15 Asmir Begovic

The Bosnian goalkeeper was Chelsea's backup keeper from 2015 to 2017. Although he played second fiddle to Thibaut Courtois, he was part of the team that won the 2016-17 Premier League title.

Despite this, his spell at Chelsea was relatively low-profile, overshadowed by his previous and subsequent stints at Stoke City and Bournemouth respectively.

Begovic was never signed to be a number one, so his spell with the club can't be looked back as negatively as some of the other names on this list, but fans might not remember that he was even part of the Chelsea squad, so he's definitely worth mentioning.

14 Steve Sidwell

LONDON - FEBRUARY 16: Steve Sidwell of Chelsea challenges Chris Brandon of Huddersfield during the e.on sponsored FA Cup 5th Round match between Chelsea and Huddersfield Town at Stamford Bridge on February 16, 2008 in London, England. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Steve Sidwell joined Chelsea on a free transfer in 2007 after impressing at Reading, but with the likes of Frank Lampard and Michael Essien ahead of him in the pecking order, he struggled to break into the midfield and left after just one season.

Sidwell, who was bafflingly given the number 9 shirt at Chelsea, then went on to play for the likes of Aston Villa, Fulham, and Brighton, with his time at Chelsea often overlooked by fans and pundits alike.

13 Oriol Romeu

Oriol Romeu can boast at having Chelsea and Barcelona on his CV, but fans often remember him for his time with Southampton, rather than both of the aforementioned giants.

After being signed as a promising talent from Barcelona's youth academy in 2011, Romeu failed to make a significant impact at Chelsea, despite being part of the squad that won the Champions League in 2012.

The Spaniard spent most of his time at Chelsea on loan, as did many of the other names on this list, before permanently moving to Southampton in 2015.

12 Alexandre Pato

Once one of the most highly-rated and exciting strikers on the planet, Alexandre Pato's career failed to live up to expectations.

The former AC Milan prodigy's move to Chelsea in 2016 was seen as an opportunity to revive his career, but injuries and lack of form saw him make only two appearances for the Blues.

Pato's career never really took off again, making his time at Chelsea a brief and somewhat sad chapter in an unfulfilled career.

11 Filipe Luis

The Brazilian left-back's one-season spell at Chelsea during the 2014-15 season is easily forgettable.

Luis was signed after a successful spell at Atletico Madrid, that saw him recognised as one of the best left-backs in Europe, but found playing time hard to come by, thanks to the consistency of Cesar Azpilicueta.

He made only 15 appearances in the league before rejoining Atletico, where he enjoyed further success.

Due to the fact he was only at Chelsea for a year, and how few games he played while in London, it's hard to really remember Luis' time at the club.

10 Yossi Benayoun

The Israeli midfielder, best known for his stints at West Ham and Liverpool, spent two seasons at Chelsea from 2010 to 2012.

Despite a few notable performances, his time at Chelsea was largely underwhelming and marred by injuries. He made only 24 appearances before moving on to other clubs.

Another forgotten fact is that Benayoun actually spent a season on loan at Arsenal, Chelsea's arch-rivals, making his career a really rather interesting one.

9 Radamel Falcao

Known for his exceptional scoring record and predatory instincts, the Colombian striker Radamel Falcao was one of the most feared forwards in world football during his time at Porto and Atletico Madrid.

A career-threatening knee injury at Monaco derailed his upward trajectory, but Manchester United took a chance on him in the 2014-15 season, which unfortunately didn't pay off. Undeterred, Chelsea signed Falcao on loan the following season, hoping he would recapture his old form.

Despite the optimism surrounding his arrival, Falcao's spell at Chelsea was disappointing. Hampered by injuries and a lack of form, he made just 12 appearances across all competitions, scoring only one goal, which led to Chelsea opting not to make his move permanent.

Falcao’s unsuccessful stint at Chelsea is often overlooked, mainly because of his remarkable performances before and after his time in the Premier League. After leaving Chelsea, Falcao revitalized his career at Monaco, reminding everyone of his ability in front of goal. His spell at Chelsea is seen as a mere blip in an otherwise stellar career, making it easy to forget his time at Stamford Bridge.

8 Ryan Bertrand

Bertrand's time at Chelsea is perhaps best remembered for his debut in the 2012 Champions League Final, where he became the first player ever to make his debut in the European showpiece event.

The English left-back spent most of his time with the Blues on loan at other clubs, never really becoming a mainstay in the Chelsea squad.

After moving to Southampton in 2015, Bertrand has made the left-back spot his own, emerging as one of the most underrated in his position in the Premier League.

7 Ricardo Quaresma

Known for his flair and technical skill, Ricardo Quaresma's brief loan spell at Chelsea in 2009 is easy to forget.

Joining from Inter Milan in the January transfer window, Quaresma made just four appearances for the Blues. His time at Chelsea was largely unremarkable, in stark contrast to his later success with Besiktas and the Portuguese national team.

Despite his significant talent, Quaresma's stint at Chelsea failed to make a lasting impression on the club's supporters.

6 Deco

The Brazilian-born Portuguese international had an illustrious career with top clubs including Barcelona and Porto, where he won the Champions League with both.

However, his time at Chelsea between 2008 and 2010 is often overlooked.

Deco, a creative and technically gifted midfielder, was a regular under both Luiz Felipe Scolari and Carlo Ancelotti, managing to win the FA Cup and the Premier League during his spell, but his performances were overshadowed by his more successful periods at other clubs.

5 Daniel Sturridge

Sturridge’s spell at Chelsea from 2009 to 2013 is often overlooked.

The striker had a decent record at the Blues, scoring 24 goals in 96 appearances. However, his time at Stamford Bridge was plagued with injuries and inconsistent form.

Sturridge had his breakthrough after he move to Liverpool in January 2013, where he formed a lethal partnership with Luis Suarez and Raheem Sterling. His career peaked in the 2013-14 season, where he scored 21 goals in 29 Premier League games.

It's his successful spell at Liverpool, that also saw him part of the side that won the Champions League in 2019, that makes Sturridge's spell at Chelsea even more forgettable.

4 Juan Cuadrado

After a stunning World Cup performance in 2014, Colombian winger Juan Cuadrado was signed to Chelsea from Fiorentina in 2015.

The Colombian failed to adapt to the physical nature of the Premier League, making only 13 appearances before moving on loan to Juventus in 2015. He made the switch permanent in 2017 and since then, has enjoyed consistent success in Serie A.

3 Romelu Lukaku

Lukaku is actually still on the books at Chelsea, in what is his second stint with the club, but fans often forget the first time that the Belgian international was signed to the London outfit.

Romelu Lukaku's first spell at Chelsea between 2011 and 2014 saw him sent out on loan spells to West Bromwich Albion and Everton, with the striker finding limited opportunities in the first team, managing to make only 10 appearances without scoring a goal.

It was after he permanently transferred to Everton and subsequently to Manchester United and Inter Milan, that Lukaku blossomed into one of the world's most lethal strikers, with Chelsea re-signing him in 2021.

2 Mohamed Salah

Now heralded as the Egyptian king, and viewed as one of the best wingers in Premier League history, Salah had a brief and forgettable stint with Chelsea from 2014 to 2016.

He was signed after impressive performances for Basel in Switzerland, but failed to establish himself in Jose Mourinho's team.

After just 13 appearances and 2 goals, he was loaned to Fiorentina and then Roma, where he caught the eyes of Liverpool scouts.

His transfer to Liverpool transformed his career, and he's now considered one of the world's best forwards, with Chelsea left to regret letting him slip through their hands

1 Kevin De Bruyne

Another play who, after leaving Chelsea, went on to become one of the Premier League's best players is Kevin De Bruyne.

Few would remember that KDB, one of the world's finest midfielders, had a brief stint with Chelsea between 2012 and 2014. The Belgian international struggled to break into the first team, featuring only three times in the Premier League.

A series of loan spells followed before De Bruyne eventually left Stamford Bridge for Wolfsburg and later, Manchester City, where he established himself as an elite playmaker. His departure remains one of Chelsea's biggest transfer regrets.