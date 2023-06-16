From thrilling matches to fantastic goals and shocking upsets, the Premier League has it all.

However, while some players bask in the glory and fame that comes with lifting the trophy, others seem to fade from the collective memory of football fans.

So join GIVEMESPORT as we reveal eight players you may have forgotten were part of Premier League-winning teams.

8 Robert Huth

Huth is actually a three-time Premier League winner, with the German defender having lifted England's top prize with Chelsea in 2005 and 2006 and Leicester ten years later.

The former Stoke defender was part of Jose Mourinho's formidable Chelsea squad that secured back-to-back Premier League titles in 2005 and 2006. However, it's his vital role in Leicester's fairytale 2015-2016 Premier League victory that many forget.READ MORE: Supercomputer predicts entire 2023/2024 Premier League table

7 Alex Buttner

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 15: Alexander Buttner of Manchester United celebrates after scoring the third goal during the Barclays Premier League match between Manchester United and Wigan Athletic at Old Trafford on September 15, 2012 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

We all know about the heroics of Wayne Rooney, Paul Scholes and Ryan Giggs, and how they helped Man United win multiple league title, but fans may forget that Alex Buttner also won Premier League with 'The Red Devils'.

The Dutch left-back join United in the summer of 2012, and while his time at United was short-lived, he was part of the squad in Sir Alex Ferguson's final triumphant season, helping the Red Devils secure the 2012-2013 Premier League title.

6 Asier Del Horno

The Spanish left-back moved to Chelsea ahead of the 2005-2006 season and played a part in helping the club secure its second successive Premier League title.

However, with his Chelsea career lasting just one season before a return to Spain, many fans forget Del Horno's contribution to the Blues' success.

5 Jeremie Aliadiere

Aliadiere is not only a Premier League winner, but one of only a few men who can legitimately claim to have been involved in an Invincible season.

The French forward was part of Arsenal's unbeaten squad that went unbeaten during the entirety of the 2003-2004 season, obviously winning the league in the process.

Despite this achievement, Aliadiere's Premier League-winning campaign is often overlooked due to his limited playing time and the star power of his teammates, such as Thierry Henry, Patrick Vieira and Dennis Bergkamp. READ MORE: Arsenal: £200k-a-week star now 'set to sign lucrative deal' at the Emirates

4 Luke Chadwick

An academy graduate, Luke Chadwick broke into the Manchester United first team in the 2000-2001 season, making enough appearances to earn a Premier League medal.

Unfortunately, he couldn't maintain his early promise and is often overlooked and outright forgotten in discussions of United's champions.

3 Juan Cuadrado

Known much more for his time with Juventus, where he's a five-time Serie A winner and Champions League runner up, Juan Cuadrado was part of the Chelsea side which won the Premier League during the 2014-15 season.

The talented Colombian winger made the move to Stamford Bridge in February 2015 but struggled to settle in the Premier League. His spell was short-lived, but he was technically part of the Chelsea squad that won the league title eight years ago.

You can't take that away from him.

2 Yuri Zhirkov

Russian left-back Yuri Zhirkov's stint at Chelsea is often overlooked, despite being part of the team that won the Premier League title in the 2009-2010 season.

After arriving from CSKA Moscow with a considerable reputation, Zhirkov struggled to secure a regular place in the Chelsea lineup due to competition for places and injuries.

Despite his league title win, his tenure at Chelsea is often forgotten due to his limited impact and brief stay, making him a somewhat forgotten Premier League winner.

1 Jack Rodwell

After making his mark at Everton, and becoming a highly-rated midfielder, Jack Rodwell secured a move to Manchester City in 2012.

However, due to a series of injuries and fierce competition with the likes of Yaya Toure and David Silva, his time at City didn't go as planned, and many forget he even played for the club.

Despite that, no one can take away from Rodwell the fact that, having played for the club during the 2013/14 season, he was a Premier League winner.

While these players may not be the first names that come to mind when thinking about past Premier League champions, no one can change the fact that these eight players won the top prize in English football.