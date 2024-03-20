Highlights Arjen Robben boasts an impressive 2.58 points-per-game rate during his spell at Chelsea, rarely tasting defeat in the Premier League.

Manchester City players dominate the top 10 players with the best PPG rate, showcasing the incredible job Pep Guardiola has done.

Naby Keita, despite his lacklustre time at Liverpool, still cracks the top 10 with an impressive PPG rate of 2.38.

Ranking Premier League players, pound for pound, is never an easy task. So many different factors come into play: goals, appearances, titles – for example. Even the more advanced metrics and subjectivity are taken into consideration when picking the best from the best.

Subjectivity indeed implies that achieving unanimous agreement among fans and pundits on player rankings is virtually impossible. Since no method of evaluation is flawless, why not assess players based on their effectiveness in accruing points for their teams in the Premier League, England's top division?

The folks over at The Athletic enlisted the expertise of Opta to help compile a list of how many points per game (PPG) every Premier League player has won in his career – so GIVEMESPORT thought to take a closer look at the top 10. Firstly, a quick caveat: only players with 50 or more top flight appearances to their name were included.

The 10 Premier League Players - Best Points-Per-Game Rate Rank Player Premier League Appearances Clubs Points-Per-Game Ratio 1. Arjen Robben 67 Chelsea 2.58 2. Aymeric Laporte 121 Manchester City 2.52 3. Leroy Sane 90 Manchester City 2.41 4. Ruben Dias 110 Manchester City 2.41 5. Phil Foden 157 Manchester City 2.4 6. Bernardo Silva 224 Manchester City 2.39 7. Oleskandr Zinchenko 125 Manchester City and Arsenal 2.39 8. Ilkay Gundogan 188 Manchester City 2.38 9. Naby Keita 84 Liverpool 2.38 10. Ederson 244 Manchester City 2.37

1 Arjen Robben (Chelsea)

Points-per-game rate: 2.58

Arjen Robben lost just four times during his 67-game stint – in the Premier League, that is – with Jose Mourinho’s Chelsea, giving him a PPG of 2.58. It didn’t take the lightning-quick winger long to adapt to the English top flight, as his position on this list demonstrates. Not only is he one of the greatest players to never win the Ballon d’Or, but he was also a reliable source of points for the Blues.

Impressively, if the Dutchman were a team, he would have accrued 98 points over a single 38-game term in the top tier, meaning he would have won the title in all but two Premier League campaigns since its formation in 1992.

2 Aymeric Laporte (Manchester City)

Points-per-game rate: 2.52

Before heading off to spend the pomp of his career with Saudi Pro League outfit Al-Nassr, Spain international Aymeric Laporte had the pleasure of playing with some of the greatest players on the planet at Manchester City and that is shown by his haul of accolades.

During his time in England, the French-born defender played 121 league games and won the title five times, which equates to 24.2 games per crown won. By those numbers, it’s clear to see that he was not a nailed-on starter under Pep Guardiola – but one thing was for certain: having Laporte in the team guaranteed results, as showcased by his PPG.

3 Leroy Sane (Manchester City)

Points-per-game rate: 2.41

Leroy Sane, now at Bayern Munich, and Raheem Sterling, now of Chelsea, occupying the wings for Manchester City was a match made in heaven for Pep Guardiola, with full-back pairings knowing full well they were in for a long day at the office.

The German was particularly exciting during his short but sweet 90-game stint in England with pace to burn and a respectable goal involvement return of 25 goals and 32 assists on his CV. Not only was he a constant thorn, but he was typically on the pitch when Manchester City were at full throttle, accruing an average PPG of 2.41.

4 Ruben Dias (Manchester City)

Points-per-game rate: 2.41

A pivotal figure in Manchester City’s recent success and one of the best defenders in world football right now, Ruben Dias’ 2.41 PPG is no surprise. Having been part of a defensively astute defence, the Portuguese has become feared by most strikers in Europe thanks to his stature and physicality, adding to Manchester City's intimidation factor.

Dias joined in September 2020 and has made 110 Premier League appearances for the Etihad Stadium-based outfit. In that time, his impressive PPG means he is rarely on the receiving end of a loss. The fact that he has won three league titles on the trot since joining hardly comes as a shock.

5 Phil Foden (Manchester City)

Points-per-game rate: 2.4

Phil Foden, at just 23 years of age, has already won a whopping five Premier League titles, and his collection of silverware is only poised to grow if he stays put in Manchester. Emerging through the academy as a bright and hungry youngster, the winger – predicted to be a future Ballon d’Or winner – has become one of their most important players.

For the senior team, Foden has racked up 157 appearances in the Premier League – and, in that time, has a 2.4 PPG to take great pleasure in. There are few occasions when the star tastes defeat and that’s often down to his finishing, trickery, and raw talent.

6 Bernardo Silva (Manchester City)

Points-per-game rate: 2.39

Thanks to the star-studded nature of Manchester City, players sometimes go under the radar. And no matter his importance, Bernardo Silva fits into that category. A creative hub, who’s not afraid to do the dirty work either, the former Monaco man keeps things ticking in his current side.

A player’s importance is, of course, intangible, but his PPG of 2.39 is the perfect indicator as to how fluently Guardiola’s well-oiled machine works with him in it. Through raw statistics, Silva has been one of the best players this season, and if his current employers are to win four Premier Leagues in a row – and the midfielder’s sixth – then he will be key.

7 Oleksandr Zinchenko (Manchester City and Arsenal)

Points-per-game rate: 2.39

The only player on the list to ply his trade for two different Premier League clubs is Oleksandr Zinchenko – formerly of Manchester City, now at Arsenal. The left-back was also fortunate to be part of the imperious Guardiola era, during which he won countless trophies, including four Premier Leagues.

Leaving for Arsenal in 2022 was frowned upon, but he joined one of Arsenal’s best-ever sides – and they, too, are often victorious. As such, the Ukrainian boasts a 2.39 PPG over 125 games in the Premier League and that figure is destined to rise with the Gunners going from strength to strength under Mikel Arteta's tenure.

8 Ilkay Gundogan (Manchester City)

Points-per-game rate: 2.38

One of the more underrated aspects of Guardiola’s Premier League dominance over the years was, at one point, a certain German midfielder willing to give everything every time he stepped onto the pitch: Ilkay Gundogan. Signing from Borussia Dortmund in 2016, nobody could have foreseen the fantastic midfielder he had become.

While Kevin de Bruyne and the like were receiving the plaudits, Gundogan was there to ensure Manchester City picked up points. In fact, he managed to earn a PPG of 2.38 across 188 outings in the top tier and left for the bright lights of Barcelona in the summer after becoming a bona fide Premier League hero.

9 Naby Keita (Liverpool)

Points-per-game rate: 2.38

As insipid as his stint with Liverpool was, Naby Keita occupies the ninth spot on this list with a PPG of 2.38 across 84 games. His signature, which cost the Reds £51 million, was captured on the basis that he would form the centrepiece of the Reds’ engine room for years to come.

And as injuries limited Keita’s playing time at the club, the 54-cap Guinea international eventually left on a free in 2023 after being deemed surplus to requirements. One thing that cannot be disputed about the midfielder is that he delivered in terms of PPG. After all, he is the only Liverpool player on this list – though, that can probably be attributed to his small sample of matches.

10 Ederson (Manchester City)

Points-per-game rate: 2.37

Across a mouth-watering 244 games – the highest number from the top 10 – in the Premier League, Ederson has managed to accumulate an incredible PPG of 2.37. As the man between the sticks, the former Benfica man often has a crucial job in ensuring Manchester City get a favourable result.

Signed as a long-term option for the Sky Blues in July 2017, few shot-stoppers in the world have been capable of matching the exploits of the Brazilian since, with him lapping up Premier League gold in all but one of his seasons in the Premier League. As such, he is widely recognised as one of the best goalkeepers in world football.