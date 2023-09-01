The transfer window has once again unleashed its whirlwind of financial frenzy, with money being splurged across the football landscape. The Premier League has flexed its financial muscles, revealing the emergence of a new powerhouse in the form of Saudi Arabia.

Amidst this frenzy, another record has been shattered—the one previously held by Romelu Lukaku. This record pertains to the player with the highest combined transfer fees in history. In the following rundown, we'll delve into the top 10 players in this league of extravagance, revealing the new number one.

10 Zlatan Ibrahimovic - £144m

A name that echoes across the football landscape, Zlatan Ibrahimovic's career trajectory is a testament to his immense talent and larger-than-life persona. With a storied journey spanning numerous clubs, the enigmatic striker has left an indelible mark on the game.

Ibrahimovic's prowess has graced some of Europe's most illustrious clubs, including Ajax, Juventus, Inter, Barcelona, Milan, PSG, and Manchester United. His journey has been defined by a string of successes, each contributing to his footballing legacy.

Winning league titles everywhere but England, where he did manage to capture his only ever European trophy, Zlatan left memories everywhere he went, good and bad. A football and character the kind we are unlikely to see in football again, he announced his retirement from the game in 2023 and received a beautiful goodbye from the Milan faithful.

9 Ángel Di María - £153m

A mercurial talent, Angel Di Maria stands as one of the underappreciated stars of his era. His versatility and flair have illuminated various stages of his career.

Di Maria's journey kicked off with Benfica before Real Madrid secured his services. During his spell in the Spanish capital, he carved an indelible legacy, peaking with his contributions to Real Madrid's Champions League triumph in 2014.

A transfer to Manchester United followed, though his time there was less fruitful. Marred by poor performances and off the field issues including a burglary at his Manchester home, Di Maria found solace at Paris Saint-Germain, propelling the club to domestic dominance and contributing significantly in their domestic and European pursuits.

His most recent moves have seen him travel to Italy and back to Benfica. However, these were free transfers so they did not propel him further up this list.

8 Kylian Mbappe - £160m

Kylian Mbappe astoundingly secures his place in this list with a single transfer (so far)—his move from Monaco to PSG. This monumental deal ranks as the second-costliest transfer ever.

Mbappe's inclusion underscores PSG's substantial investment in his exceptional talents. As a World Cup winner, he substantiates his valuation, although a Champions League triumph in Paris remains elusive.

It seems destined the Mbappe will eventually move onto pastures new, with rumours of a transfer to Real Madrid resurfacing every few months. With his contract at PSG expiring in 2024, Los Blancos might just be able to acquire one of the world’s best for absolutely nothing.

7 Antoine Griezmann - £162m

Following in the footsteps of Coutinho and Ousmane Dembele, the Catalan giants took a further gamble on Antoine Griezmann, splashing yet more cash.

Griezmann's journey began with Atletico Madrid, where he solidified his prowess after a transfer from Real Sociedad. However, his transition to Barcelona presented challenges. Occupying similar zones to Lionel Messi, Griezmann's integration proved complex. Despite a creditable performance in 2020/21, contributing 20 goals and 12 assists, the move didn't materialize as envisioned.

Ironically, had Barcelona refrained from signing Griezmann, the funds could potentially have retained Messi for the 2021/22 season and beyond.

6 Philippe Coutinho - £160.4m

Philippe Coutinho's Premier League brilliance didn't translate seamlessly to La Liga.

Coutinho's trajectory began at Inter, where his promise surfaced. Subsequently, Liverpool's strategic signing unveiled his creative prowess, enhancing the Premier League. Barcelona hoped to capitalize on his talent, but the venture faltered.

A loan move to Bayern Munich did garner more success for the Brazillian. While not always a regular starter, he was able to win his only Champions League during his time in Germany. This even included him scoring twice against his parent club in Bayern's infamous 8-2 victory over Barcelona.

His £18.2m permanent move to Aston Villa in 2022 sealed his English journey. He has since fallen out of favour and another transfer may be on the horizon.

5 Alvaro Morata - £170m

Alvaro Morata's surprise presence at this rank arises from six transfers, cumulatively amounting to a considerable sum. Perhaps even stranger, Morata has played for every team has played for on multiple occasions, except Chelsea.

The switch between Real Madrid and Juventus, and back again, surpassed £50m. Chelsea's expenditure crossed £60m, while Atletico Madrid's significant payout marked his return to Spain. Juventus, in a two-year loan deal, paid an additional £18m.

For someone with a record of not being efficient in front of goal. Morata has been able to convince enough powers that be that he is worth spending the big bucks on.

4 Ousmane Dembele - £198m

Ousmane Dembele claims the fourth position with a £45m summer move to PSG from Barcelona.

His path to this spot unfolded with a £122m transfer to Barcelona from Borussia Dortmund in 2017—a deal that broke records. The preceding year, his £30m move to BVB from Stade Rennais set the tone.

PSG's move for Dembele gathered pace after Lionel Messi's departure to Inter Miami. Barcelona manager Xavi made it clear he wanted to keep the Frenchman despite his injury record being less than stellar. However, a strapped for cash Barca couldn't turn down the offer from the French giants and Dembele was once again on his way.

3 Cristiano Ronaldo - £216m

When you are one of the greatest players to ever play the game, your services are likely to come at a premium. Case in point, Cristiano Ronaldo.

Following his Ballon d'Or win in 2008, Ronaldo's stature secured him a record-breaking £83m transfer to Real Madrid. Subsequent years witnessed his dominance, heralding four Champions League victories, before Juventus sought to replicate this success in 2018.

Unfortunately, Ronaldo was not able to secure the allusive European giants for the Italian giants. He made his homecoming to Manchester United in 2022, but his contract was terminated just after a year later.

Ronaldo's second spell with Manchester United in 2021 materialized for £14.45m, while a shift to Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr followed 18 months later, albeit on a free.

2 Romelu Lukaku - £289m

Romelu Lukaku follows as the second costliest player in history, having been overtaken this summer.

Lukaku's career path has seen him don multiple club jerseys in rapid succession. His permanence at a club has rarely extended beyond three years, resulting in six permanent transfers.

Chelsea marked his starting point in 2011, followed by loans to West Brom and Everton, with the latter making his move permanent for £28m. Lukaku then transferred to Manchester United for an initial £65m, escalating to £78m with add-ons.

Inter Milan beckoned next, where his Italian journey flourished. Upon his return to Chelsea, Lukaku marked his second debut with a goal against Arsenal. However, his fortunes shifted, prompting a loan return to Inter midway through 2021-22.

At the time of writing, it seems certain that Lukaku will make another loan move, this time to link up with former manager Jose Mourinho at Roma. This has not yet been confirmed, therefore has not been accounted for. However, one would imagine that the loan fee would not be enough for him to recapture top spot.

1 Neymar - £342m

Reclaiming the spot that he had held previously before Lukaku overtook him, Neymar is once again the costliest footballer of all time.

Neymar's journey of record-breaking transactions began when he made the world record move to PSG. Subsequently, he transferred to Barcelona for a staggering £77.5m after leaving Santos in 2013. His sojourn continued to Al-Hilal for roughly £82m, proving that Neymar's acquisitions have never come at a bargain.

When totaled, Neymar's expenditures tally around £342m—an astronomical sum for a player who has made less than 22 league appearances each season since departing Barcelona. Yet, his undeniable talent ranks him among the finest players globally, and quality rarely comes without a hefty price tag. His arrival in Saudi Arabia provides even more superstar power to the fastest growing league in the world.