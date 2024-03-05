Highlights The European Golden Shoe is not just about scoring the most goals, but also takes into account coefficients for the scoring system.

Leading contenders for the prestigious award include Harry Kane, Lautaro Martinez, Kylian Mbappe, and Mohamed Salah.

Despite his incredible form, Erling Haaland finds himself seventh on the list, with Harry Kane currently in the lead with 27 goals for Bayern Munich.

The European Golden Shoe is awarded to the leading goalscorer in one of Europe's top divisions at the end of each season. Manchester City's Erling Haaland is the current holder of the prestigious award, but the Norwegian isn't currently the front-runner to scoop 2024's prize, despite his incredible form in front of goal during the 2023/24 season so far.

Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, and Robert Lewandowski have all won the award more than once, proving that it's an honour that football's elite players compete for regularly. It's not necessarily the top scorer in Europe that wins the award, however, as coefficients come into play for the scoring system. A player in a league that isn't deemed top tier such as the Eredivisie will need to score considerably more goals than someone in the Premier League, for example.

We've taken a closer look at the top 15 contenders to lift the individual prize when the final whistle blows at the end of the season. Haaland, Harry Kane and Mohamed Salah are among the players in contention as things stand.

15 players in contention to win the European Golden Shoe award Rank Player Club Goals Points 1 Harry Kane Bayern Munich 27 54 2 Lautaro Martinez Inter Milan 23 46 3 Kylian Mbappe Paris Saint-Germain 21 42 4 Serhou Guirassy Stuttgart 20 40 5 Akor Adams Lillestrom/Montpellier 22 36.5 6 Amahl Pellegrino FK Bodo/Glimt 24 36 7 Erling Haaland Manchester City 18 36 8 Lois Openda RB Leipzig 17 34 9 Luuk de Jong PSV Eindhoven 22 33 10 Kevin Denkey Cercle Brugge 22 33 11 Jude Bellingham Real Madrid 16 32 12 Ollie Watkins Aston Villa 16 32 13 Vangelis Pavlidis AZ Alkmaar 21 31.5 14 Santiago Gimenez Feyenoord 20 30 15 Mohamed Salah Liverpool 15 30

1 Harry Kane

Bayern Munich (Points: 54)

The leading contender for the European Golden Shoe is none other than Bayern Munich's elite marksman Harry Kane. Despite the Bundesliga club's struggles in their pursuit of a 12th successive league title, the English striker has been in red-hot form since his arrival from Tottenham in 2023.

Kane has found the net 27 times in his debut term in the German top flight. This means the 30-year-old has scored more goals than the number of games he's featured in, as he has already broken numerous records during his short time in Munich to date. The ex-Spurs hitman became the fastest player to score 20 Bundesliga goals, doing so in only 14 fixtures.

2 Lautaro Martinez

Inter Milan (Points: 46)

Inter Milan sit comfortably atop the Serie A table and have one man in particular to thank for that. Lautaro Martinez gained a reputation for being rather wasteful in front of goal as football fans witnessed the striker fumble several high-profile chances during Argentina's World Cup winning campaign in 2022.

However, the Italian giants have reaped the rewards of an incredible season from the 26-year-old. Martinez's quick instincts in front of the target have seen him fire in 23 goals at the time of writing. With Romelu Lukaku's loan spell ending at the conclusion of the prior campaign, Martinez is the outright main man at the San Siro and Inter's number nine is thriving after being handed the opportunity.

3 Kylian Mbappe

Paris Saint-Germain (Points: 42)

Where there's a list compiling the top goalscorers across Europe's top divisions, the French sensation is never going to be far from the top of the rankings. Kylian Mbappe leads the line for the most dominant team in Ligue 1, and Lionel Messi and Neymar's departures have left him as the main source of goals at the Parc des Princes.

His tally of 21 league goals thus far has the France international on course to break the 30-goal mark for only the second time in his career. Mbappe is expected to join Real Madrid when he leaves Paris Saint-Germain at the end of the season, and the 25-year-old could become even more clinical in Los Blancos colours.

4 Serhou Guirassy

Stuttgart (Points: 40)

Serhou Guirassy has caught the eye of elite clubs across Europe, with links to Manchester United surfacing during the recent January transfer window. This is down to the Stuttgart forward's ice-cold form in front of goal in the Bundesliga.

The Guinea international has missed a handful of fixtures for his club due to both injury and his inclusion in his national team for the Africa Cup of Nations. Still, the forward averages more than a goal per game with 20 strikes in just 18 appearances. Had it not been for the aforementioned brilliance of Kane, Guirassy would be leading the scoring charts in Germany.

5 Akor Adams

Lillestrom/Montpellier (Points: 36.5)

This is the first name on the list that many fans might be slightly unfamiliar with. Akor Adams is a Nigerian forward that is currently plying his trade for Montpellier in Ligue 1, but his goals for Lillestrom in 2023 also count towards his tally of 20.

The Norwegian top flight has a different schedule to the majority of top European leagues, beginning in March, and this means Adams has had an extended period of time to get as high in these rankings as possible. That said, the 24-year-old has still shown an ability to find the back of the net regularly and his place on the list is therefore more than justified.

6 Amahl Pellegrino

FK Bodo/Glimt (Points: 36)

All of Amahl Pellegrino's goals came for Bodo/Glimt in the Norwegian top flight, but the forward moved to MLS side San Jose Earthquakes in early 2024. The attacker, who can play as a left-winger or a centre-forward, scored 24 goals as his side lifted the league title in 2023.

This, remarkably, wasn't even Pellegrino's most fruitful campaign in front of goal either, as he managed to register 25 goals in 2020 and 2022. The 33-year-old will be hoping to translate his goalscoring exploits from the Norwegian league to the MLS, where he will be competing with the likes of Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez for the Golden Boot.

7 Erling Haaland

Manchester City (Points: 36)

What more can really be said about Erling Haaland? The Manchester City striker rocked up in the Premier League and broke the record for the most goals in a single campaign in the division. Not being content with his 36 goals in his first year in England, the Norwegian forward has struck 18 times already despite having an injury lay-off in the busiest period of the Premier League calendar.

Haaland leads the way in terms of goalscoring in the top tier of English football and this could make it a shock to many that he finds himself only seventh on this list. The 23-year-old is provided with a scary number of scoring opportunities by elite playmakers such as Kevin De Bruyne and Bernardo Silva, meaning his tally could dramatically increase at the drop of a hat.

8 Lois Openda

RB Leipzig (Points: 34)

The Bundesliga is well represented on this list as Lois Openda is already the third player from the German league to make it into the top 10. The Belgian netted twice in the backyard of the reigning European champions, although neither of those goals count towards his tally here.

Openda has 17 goals to his name after securing a move to RB Leipzig following a remarkable campaign in France for RC Lens. Capable of playing in a centre-forward role and also on either flank, the Belgium international has shown versatility as well as an impressive ability to find the back of the net.

9 Luuk de Jong

PSV Eindhoven (Points: 33)

The Dutchman has been a bit of a journeyman centre-forward for large parts of his career, with underwhelming spells at Newcastle United, Sevilla and Barcelona not working out as he would have hoped. Luuk de Jong re-joined PSV Eindhoven in 2022 after departing the Dutch side in 2019, and he is back to his best form at the Philips Stadium.

De Jong has scored 22 goals so far in the 2023/24 season as PSV are on course to lift their first Eredivisie title since 2018. He is leading the line for a relatively young team that features the likes of Johan Bakayoko and Noa Lang. The experienced forward is one of the top target men in the business at this moment in time.

10 Kevin Denkey

Cercle Brugge (Points: 33)

Another unfamiliar name to the majority of football fans is Kevin Denkey of Cercle Brugge. The Togo international has been in fine form for the Belgian Pro League outfit thus far in 2023/24. His goals have seen his club move into the European places in the league table.

Denkey spent the early years of his career in the lower leagues of French football, but now at the age of 23, he is becoming a star in his own right. Togo weren't involved in the recent AFCON tournament, meaning the forward wasn't absent at the beginning of the calendar year as he could have been.

11 Jude Bellingham

Real Madrid (Points: 32)

In a list full of forward players, it's incredible to see Real Madrid's latest 'Galactico' scoring barrels of goals from midfield. Granted, the Englishman is playing a much more advanced role in comparison to his Borussia Dortmund days, in which he was deployed as a box-to-box midfielder.

Jude Bellingham is making a strong case to be involved in conversations about the best players in the world, and it wouldn't come as a shock to see the 20-year-old in the fold for the 2024 Ballon d'Or should Real Madrid and England achieve their goals for the year. Having 16 goals in his opening La Liga season is remarkable, and he could be the driving force behind the Spanish giants reclaiming the title from Barcelona.

12 Ollie Watkins

Aston Villa (Points: 32)

Ollie Watkins may be the surprise package in Europe's top divisions. The Aston Villa striker did see his form improve under Unai Emery in the second half of the 2022/23 season, but Watkins has taken his finishing ability to the next level during the 2023/24 campaign.

The ex-Brentford forward is one of the most lethal players in the Premier League currently, with only Haaland having more goals to his name in the English top flight at the time of writing. Villa Park have become accustomed to a Watkins goal almost every time their side step onto the pitch. The Villans have been fortunate that their talisman has remained fit throughout the season, and their Champions League aspirations rest firmly upon his shoulders.

13 Vangelis Pavlidis

AZ Alkmaar (Points: 31.5)

There's a close battle at the top of the scoring charts in the Eredivisie between Vangelis Pavlidis, De Jong, and another player that will be mentioned soon. At the time of writing, Pavlidis is sitting in second place in that race with 21 goals in the Dutch league.

The Greek striker has been sensational in AZ Alkmaar's charge towards the European spots in the Eredivisie. His previous best season during his time in the Netherlands was the 2021/22 season, although he has already surpassed his tally of 18 with 10 games left to play. His aim will surely be to reach the 30-goal milestone.

14 Santiago Gimenez

Feyenoord (Points: 30)

The third man from the Eredivisie to make it into the top 15 candidates for the European Golden Shoe is Santiago Gimenez of Feyenoord. While the league title looks to be beyond them due to PSV's significant lead at th top of the table, they look set to earn qualification to the Champions League once again.

Gimenez has been earmarked as one of the best up-and-coming forwards in Europe as the 22-year-old broke the record for the most goals in the Eredivisie in a calendar year. The Mexico international netted 31 times in the Dutch top flight in 2023, beating Luis Suarez's haul of 30 in 2009. With 20 goals in the 2023/24 season so far, the Argentina-born forward is part of the three-horse race for the top scorer in the Netherlands' top tier.

15 Mohamed Salah

Liverpool (Points: 30)

Mohamed Salah has been the talisman at Anfield for his entire Liverpool career to date, and with both Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane's departures from the club, this has become the case even more. The Egyptian joined the exclusive list of the top 10 goalscorers in Premier League history earlier in the campaign with a stunning goal against Arsenal.

If Jurgen Klopp's final season on Merseyside is to finish with the Premier League trophy heading back to Liverpool, Salah will be at the centre of the success. Some players start to see their output and overall performance levels drop after hitting 30 years old, but Salah just seems to get better with age.

