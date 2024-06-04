Highlights Over 60% of England's provisional 33-man Euro 2024 squad could have played for other countries, showcasing cultural diversity.

8 players - including Jude Bellingham and Harry Kane - could have played for the Republic of Ireland.

Of the final 26 to go to Germany, 15 could have represented other nations.

With England making their preparations for EURO 2024, Gareth Southgate originally named a provisional squad. While that group has since been whittled down to 26 – who have made it all the way to the final – over 60% of that initial bunch were eligible to play for other countries.

There were 33 players in the first group, and 20 of them could have represented different nations, per SportBible. And even after cutting that group to 26, 15 players had the opportunity to play for different countries. As a country that prides itself on cosmopolitan equality, diversity, and inclusion, football's originating country appears to be reaping the rewards from its melting pot of cultures.

Whereas the likes of Evan Ferguson, Jamal Musiala, Michael Olise and Matty Cash were all eligible to play for the Three Lions, but opted to avert attention away from England in their national team allegiances. But as proven below, just as many of those have sought international association with Southgate's squad, despite being able to choose other nations.

Players in the current England squad who could have played for a different nation Player Country Joe Gomez Gambia Marc Guehi Ivory Coast Ezri Konsa Portugal, Democratic Republic of Congo & Angola Harry Maguire* Northern Ireland, Republic of Ireland Jarell Quansah* Scotland, Ghana & Barbados Kyle Walker Jamaica Trent Alexander-Arnold USA Jude Bellingham Republic of Ireland Conor Gallagher Scotland & Republic of Ireland Curtis Jones* Nigeria Kobbie Mainoo Ghana Declan Rice Republic of Ireland Eberechi Eze Nigeria Anthony Gordon Scotland & Republic of Ireland Jack Grealish* Republic of Ireland Harry Kane Republic of Ireland James Maddison* Republic of Ireland Cole Palmer Saint Kitts & Nevis Bukayo Saka Nigeria Ivan Toney Jamaica *Didn't make the final squad for Euro 2024

8 players Could've Represented Republic of Ireland

Harry Maguire, Jude Bellingham, Conor Gallagher, Declan Rice, Jack Grealish, Harry Kane, James Maddison, Jarell Quansah & Anthony Gordon

It has been common knowledge for the longest time now that the likes of Conor Gallagher, Jack Grealish, and Declan Rice are eligible for the Republic of Ireland, with the latter two even playing their youth careers for the Boys in Green. This has, ultimately, led to more reasons for the Irish to continue their ongoing feud with England and may explain why James McClean thinks Declan Rice is 'very overrated'.

Among the lesser-known names to have Irish connections, Jude Bellingham, James Maddison, and Harry Kane continue the formation of talent to have snubbed one-half of their background. Elsewhere, Harry Maguire could have chosen Northern Ireland, while Conor Gallagher, Jarell Quansah, and Anthony Gordon may have all opted for Scotland in another life.

With Ireland failing to qualify for EURO 2024, England - on the other hand - has benefitted from the influx of Irish talent, with their international success in recent years a stark contrast from their rivals. Ireland's loss has often been England's gain throughout modern history. Fortunately for Scotland, they did at least get some joy for their players who made it all the way to Germany this summer, even if things went pretty poorly in the end.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: The last time England failed to qualify for a major tournament was in 2008 when Fabio Capello's side missed out on Euros involvement after finishing behind Croatia and Russia in their qualification group. Since then, they have been a constant in every competition.

8 Players Could've Represented African Nations

Joe Gomez, Marc Guehi, Ezri Konsa, Jarell Quansah, Curtis Jones, Kobbie Mainoo, Eberechi Eze & Bukayo Saka

Bukayo Saka has quickly become one of the most instrumental players for England in recent years, with his World Cup performances just two years ago a turning point for a player who has grown exponentially since his penalty miss at Wembley Stadium in the EURO 2020 final defeat, and has probably been the most consistent player for his nation in Germany.

Nevertheless, the Ealing-born winger, whose parents hail from Nigeria, hasn't forgotten his roots. The avid AFCON-watcher told Sky Sports:

"I feel like I’m really, really proud of my Nigerian heritage. I always still watch Nigeria’s games where I can, and I wish them all the best and support them all the way. "But I’ve seen the process of how England are transforming, and I think in the future they’re going to do great stuff. I feel like it was right for me to choose England."

Certainly, the Arsenal man isn't the first player with African descent to pick England; nor will he be the last. Liverpool trio Joe Gomez (Gambia), Quansah (Ghana), and Curtis Jones (Nigeria) all have ties to the continent, while Crystal Palace duo Marc Guehi (Ivory Coast) and Eberechi Eze (Nigeria) further highlight the sheer depth of talent Africa has missed out on.

Furthermore, Manchester United starlet, Kobbie Mainoo, has connections to Ghana, and Ezri Konsa has an eclectic background which could have seen him feature for Angola or the Democratic Republic of Congo.

4 Players Could Have Represented Caribbean Countries

Kyle Walker, Cole Palmer, Jarell Quansah & Ivan Toney

Jarell Quansah, featuring in every category so far, amazingly could have also represented Barbados through his grandparents. Notwithstanding this eligibility, he chose England. Kyle Walker and Ivan Toney both have Jamaican heritage too but while West Ham's Michail Antonio did choose to play for the Reggae Boyz, this duo stayed put in their places of birth.

Chelsea’s breakout superstar, Cole Palmer, received his first senior England call up in November last year, and scored his first goal for the Three Lions from the penalty spot shortly before Euro 2024 began, but he could have represented Saint Kitts and Nevis as his dad’s family come from the Caribbean country. The 21-year-old revealed that, to pay tribute to his father’s role in his career, he features the Saint Kitts and Nevis flag on his boots. Palmer revealed:

"He used to say, 'No point trying to shoot if you can’t keep hold of the ball in the first place.' We would do that every single day whatever the weather — and my dad’s family is from St Kitts and Nevis in the Caribbean. He hates going out in the cold. But he'd do it for me anyway. That’s why I got the St Kitts flag on my boots, as a little tribute to him and his family."

Two Players Could've Represented Other National Teams

Ezri Konsa & Trent Alexander Arnold

Trent Alexander-Arnold has never looked like a natural fit in the England team under Southgate, with the right-back operating in midfield for the Three Lions at Euro 2024. At least he is more involved now than he used to be though.

Indeed, with Southgate initially being pretty reluctant to pick the Liverpool star, he may have considered taking his talents elsewhere. According to the New York Times, Alexander-Arnold could have been included in the USMNT selection after his grandmother moved to New York City and later married.

Konsa finalises his long list of countries he could have represented with Portugal. After years of being out of contention, he justified his patience with a fine England display against Switzerland in the quarter-finals. If he'd opted to play for Cristiano Ronaldo and co, the Aston Villa man would be on holiday by now anyway.