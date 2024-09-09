Key Takeaways Lee Carsley is expected to make changes ahead of England's clash with Finland.

Harry Kane will likely start but Anthony Gordon and Bukayo Saka could be rested.

A debut could be handed out to Noni Madueke following Angel Gomes and Morgan Gibbs-White's first caps.

It was a successful start to life as England manager for Lee Carsley as the interim boss led his side to a comfortable 2-0 victory over Ireland in the Three Lions' first competitive visit to Dublin since 1990. Goals from Declan Rice and Jack Grealish, both of whom made the headlines pre-match for having previously donned the green and gold of the opposition, capped off a fine evening's work under the new temporary regime.

With the initial test out of the way, attention turns to Carsley's Wembley bow as England host Finland in their second Nations League group-stage game. While it has been confirmed that Harry Kane will lead the side out to receive a golden cap to mark his 100th national team appearance, decisions regarding the remaining slots in the starting XI will have to be made.

With all that in mind, here are five players who could be forced to sit out on Tuesday night as the 50-year-old looks to ring the changes.

Players may not be dropped due to poor form, but rather just to give the new manager the opportunity to look at alternative options in their respective positions.

Related England vs Finland: Predictions and Odds England vs Finland, Let us know who you think will win as Lee Carsley takes the reins for his second match as interim boss of England.

Harry Maguire

Possible replacement: John Stones

It was a solid return to international action for Harry Maguire on Saturday night. Having missed Euro 2024 through injury, the Manchester United man did well to help his side keep a clean sheet as part of a new-look defence. He was replaced late on by former partner in crime John Stones, with the duo having played frequently together in the past.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Maguire and Stones have played alongside each other 38 times for England.

Stones has only managed a handful of minutes at Manchester City so far this campaign, so Carsley may be keen to build up his fitness some more and take a look at him alongside Marc Guehi, who filled in for Maguire expertly over the summer. The more this pair can play alongside one another, the stronger they will be in tournament football.

Related England vs. Finland - Predicted Starting XIs England face Finland in their second UEFA Nations League League B Group 2 clash, here's how the Three Lions could line-up at Wembley.

Levi Colwill

Possible replacement: Rico Lewis

England's left-back crisis meant that it was up to Levi Colwill to deputise at left-back against Ireland. Despite a respectable performance at both ends of the pitch, it certainly came across as a performance of a centre-back playing out of position. That, combined with his own issues with injuries in the past (he was sidelined for 15 Chelsea games last season), means that taking him out may be a smart move.

The obvious option would be Manchester City's Rico Lewis. The teenager is currently a one-cap wonder, but has a big future ahead of him. With the comfort of playing at home against a less rowdy opposition, it would be a sensible decision for Carsley to give him a run out here as opposed to last weekend.

Related England's Best One-Cap Wonder 11 Multiple talented players only managed to get one England cap during their careers.

Kobbie Mainoo

Possible replacement: Conor Gallagher

When Manchester United fans saw Carsley's starting XI on Saturday, there would've been plenty of groans as they saw Kobbie Mainoo listed in the middle of the park. The 19-year-old is undoubtedly the future of both his club and country's midfield. However, after a breakout season at Old Trafford and a starring role at the European Championships, he started the 2024/25 season looking exhausted and coming in for criticism.

United supporters would've been hoping he could take an extended break over the next couple of weeks, and maybe being dropped on Tuesday night would do him no harm. He was replaced in Dublin by Angel Gomes and while it would be exciting to see a relatively unknown commodity get more minutes, it feels like it will be Conor Gallagher's turn to win back some trust after a less-than-effective time over the summer.

Anthony Gordon

Possible replacement: Eberechi Eze

Anthony Gordon's display at Croke Park only missed his first international goal. The Newcastle winger caused havoc running in behind, which is exactly what the Barmy Army called for frequently while watching the Three Lions labour at times at the Euros.

Unfortunately for Gordon, the left-hand side of the attack is filled to the brim with talent, so handing someone else an opportunity wouldn't go a miss. Up step Eberechi Eze. The Crystal Palace forward has threatened to produce moments of brilliance in his cameos so far at international level, and is ready for his moment in the spotlight against an opposition he would be expected to dominate. He could either start as the left-winger, or swap with Jack Grealish to play more centrally.

Related Things You Might Have Missed From Ireland vs England England faced their first game since tasting Euro 2024 heartbreak as Lee Carsley's men made the short journey to face the Republic of Ireland.

Bukayo Saka

Possible replacement: Noni Madueke

Everyone already knows that Bukayo Saka is a nailed-on starter for his country when push comes to shove. Very few players are able to bring to the table what Arsenal's starboy does, let alone on as consistent a basis. With that being said, is it really much use having him exert energy in a fixture that is by and large meaningless?

Gunners fans will appreciate the 23-year-old being given a rest ahead of the trip to Tottenham on the weekend, and a debutant could instead take his place in the form of Noni Madueke. The Chelsea winger is competing with several others for the back-up right-flank spot, and this could be his chance to lay down a marker.