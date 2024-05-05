Highlights Some Crystal Palace players look likely to leave in the summer transfer window due to growing interest in their top talent.

Manager Oliver Glasner's new philosophy may cause a mass exodus of players – especially those nearing the end of their contracts.

With players like Eberechi Eze sought after by top clubs, Palace may not be able to hold onto some of their stars during this transition period.

Crystal Palace are set for a mass exodus in the 2024 summer transfer window. While new boss Oliver Glasner has the Eagles spreading their wings again since taking over from Roy Hodgson in February, it is likely he will take the reins of a transition period in the coming months, which will include shipping off deadwood in favour of his own assets tailored to the philosophy he's trying to embed in SE25.

With eight players nearing the end of their contracts, Glasner will have big decisions to make regarding several ageing players, while some of his more important assets are being circled by clubs higher up in the Premier League table, thus disturbing the peace and quiet associated with the off-season. What's more, the manager recently admitted it would be hard to keep players who are “too good for Crystal Palace”, adding that there is “no guarantee” Michael Olise, Eberechi Eze or Marc Guehi will be at the club next term.

On that premise, here are 10 players who could move on to new challenges. They have been sorted by how likely they are to be on their way out during the summer transfer window – with all facing uncertainty over their futures.

Players That Could Leave Crystal Palace Category Players Chance of Leaving Nathan Ferguson, Nathaniel Clyne, Jeffrey Schlupp, Jairo Riedewald Likely to Leave Joel Ward, James Tomkins, Remi Matthews, Eberechi Eze Almost Certain to Leave Marc Guehi, Michael Olise

Chance of Leaving

Nathan Ferguson, Nathaniel Clyne, Jeffrey Schlupp, Jairo Riedewald

In the 'chance of leaving' category, all four players are those nearing their contract expiry date but could still offer Palace something with their qualities. In particular, Nathaniel Clyne is a player who has had his career revived under the new management. The Englishman has been a stalwart on the right of Glasner's back-three system, but it's his age of 33 that could prove detrimental to the longevity of that starting spot.

Jeffrey Schlupp and Jairo Riedewald follow this same trend. While the former still serves a purpose as a tireless winger from the bench, Riedewald's seven appearances this season suggest the midfielder/defender has been overlooked by his new manager. Nevertheless, there are no rumours linking him elsewhere, and the Dutchman's versatility could see him stay in cases of emergency should his uneconomical £55,000 weekly wage be renegotiated upon expiration.

Nathan Ferguson is Palace's forgotten man, with injuries blighting his south London days up until this point. It remains to be seen whether the club are willing to take a risk on the 23-year-old by renewing his contract in spite of ongoing fitness issues - an option which they took the chance on last summer.

Likely to Leave

Joel Ward, James Tomkins, Remi Matthews, Eberechi Eze

Joel Ward and James Tomkins are leaders among men for Palace. But at 34 and 35 years old, their contracts expire this summer, which willl probably spell out the end of their time with the Eagles. Meanwhile, Remi Matthews, the club's fourth-choice goalkeeper, is unlikely to be in Glasner's thoughts for the future.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Joel Ward has the most top-flight appearances (303) of any Crystal Palace player in the club's history.

According to BBC Sport, Eberechi Eze will be a highly sought-after playmaker in the summer. Match of the Day pundit Danny Murphy said the Englishman was "on a different planet" in their 5-2 win over West Ham a month back, and added fuel to the fire of his uncertain future by adding:

He is a Champions League player - I'm sorry, Palace fans. He will not be there next season. This is an unbelievable talent.

However, while Palace will entertain offers in the region of £60m, it is two of his teammates who are garnering more interest - which, in turn, could see the Eagles resist losing a trio of superstars, amid growing interest from Manchester City and Tottenham.

Almost Certain to Leave

Marc Guehi & Michael Olise

Palace's £55m-rated England defender Marc Guehi is of interest to Liverpool (per Football Insider) as they seek a replacement for Cameroonian defender Joel Matip, 32, who is set to leave when his contract runs out in the summer. And with The Sun reporting further interest from Manchester United and Arsenal, it will prove difficult for the south Londoners to keep ahold of the dexterous, two-footed centre-back.

The Telegraph helped to supplement the fiction surrounding Guehi's impending departure by releasing a list of transfer targets the club has compiled to replace the 23-year-old.

Another brilliant Palace player almost certain to leave south London in their tracks this summer is Michael Olise. The Manchester United transfer target is willing to head to Old Trafford after his pursuit was approved by Sir Jim Ratcliffe, journalist Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT. And according to Italian reporter Rudy Galetti, the Frenchman has been identified as the Red Devil's top target after putting plans in place to sell Antony.

Racking up seven goals and four assists in just 1,015 minutes of Premier League football this term, Olise's deadball mastery and explosive demeanour from the right wing will be missed by the Holmesdale faithful – and the club will already have their eye on future replacements. However, to expect to keep both Eze and Olise beyond the 2023/24 campaign is like wanting to build a castle in the sky - it's fantastical.