  • Ruben Amorim has not discussed January transfers; but searching for a left-back seems like the priority due to Luke Shaw's injuries.
  • The England international recently confirmed that he has suffered another injury setback.
  • Premier League players like Antonee Robinson adapting well to Manchester United's needs may be sought.

Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim insists he has not spoken to the board about any plans for the January transfer window yet. After all, it's probably too soon into his new adventure to have fully assessed his current squad. However, one injury after another for Luke Shaw might have just dictated the club's next recruitment strategy.

The popular Englishman revealed he had sustained a new injury this week, just three matches into his comeback from a calf injury suffered in August. With both Shaw and Tyrell Malacia frequently plagued by injuries, and Noussair Mazraoui and Diogo Dalot naturally suited to the right-back position, Amorim's first acquisition could potentially come at Shaw's expense.

With this in mind, here are five potential left-backs the Red Devils could target in January to replace their £150,000-per-week left-back. All picks are reliably supported by various sources.

Season

Injury

From

Until

Days missed

Games missed

24/25

Unknown

Dec 2, 2024

N/A

1 day

0

24/25

Calf injury

Aug 11, 2024

Nov 8, 2024

89 days

20

24/25

Knee injury

Aug 1, 2024

Oct 20, 2024

80 days

16

23/24

Muscle injury

Feb 18, 2024

Jun 10, 2024

113 days

22

23/24

Thigh problems

Dec 24, 2023

Jan 24, 2024

31 days

4

23/24

Muscle injury

Aug 23, 2023

Nov 23, 2023

92 days

24

22/23

unknown injury

Apr 6, 2023

Apr 19, 2023

13 days

3

21/22

Leg injury

Apr 2, 2022

May 13, 2022

41 days

8

21/22

Corona virus

Mar 2, 2022

Mar 16, 2022

14 days

3

21/22

Hamstring injury

Jan 18, 2022

Jan 31, 2022

13 days

2

21/22

Head injury

Nov 20, 2021

Dec 7, 2021

17 days

5

20/21

Hamstring injury

Nov 7, 2020

Dec 7, 2020

30 days

9

20/21

Ankle injury

Jul 14, 2020

Sep 11, 2020

59 days

9

19/20

Ill

Jan 3, 2020

Jan 10, 2020

7 days

2

19/20

Muscle injury

Oct 18, 2019

Nov 27, 2019

40 days

10

19/20

Hamstring injury

Aug 24, 2019

Oct 7, 2019

44 days

11
Julio Soler

Lanus

According to a report from TBR Football, as per Football Fancast, Manchester United are keeping an eye on left-back Julio Soler as they look at different options heading into 2025. Although he would unlikely find himself thrown straight into the deep end and into the starting lineup, the 19-year-old captains Argentina under-20s and could be the perfect long-term solution.

Soler, who was valued at £13 million in the summer when Liverpool were interested in his services, came through the academy at Lanus, and his performances for them earned him the chance to represent Argentina in the Olympics during the summer. He's impressed his coaches with his penetrating runs and relentless press, which would be fitting to the style Amorim is trying to piece together at Old Trafford, which sees wing-backs of the utmost importance.

Alphonso Davies

Bayern Munich

Alphonso Davies

It says an awful lot about the Red Devils' stature that they are still able to go knocking on the door of some of the sport's biggest names, despite having not won a continental honour since 2017. But their 'go big or go home' philosophy in the market could well see Alphonso Davies become a Premier League asset despite the Canadian being heavily linked to a move to Real Madrid over the summer.

United have been linked with his signature as recently as this week, although GIVEMESPORT sources suggest his wage demands of £240,000-per-week could be a sticking point. What's more, a £10m signing on bonus could present further obstacles for the two parties. However, there's no doubt his peak abilities could dwarf such financial barriers should the deal pay off, with him hailed as 'world-class' for his performances in Germany.

Alphonso Davies's Bundesliga statistics - Bayern Munich squad ranking, 23/24

Stats

Output

Squad rank

Appearances

29

=5th

Assists

5

=7th

Clearances Per Game

1.3

6th

Tackles Per Game

1.6

=4th

Interceptions Per Game

0.9

=5th

Match rating

7.13

=4th

David Raum

RB Leipzig

David Raum playing for Leipzig

The INEOS-led hierarchy are also reportedly considering renewing their interest in RB Leipzig star David Raum. The Red Devils were interested in signing the Germany international over the summer and contact was made, with Sky Germany journalist Florian Plettenberg recently revealing that the 26-year-old remains on United's shortlist.

In October, however, it was announced that Raum would likely miss the rest of 2024 with an ankle ligament injury, so Ruben Amorim would potentially have to wait until towards the end of January for him to reach full fitness. And, therefore, while Raum has bags of experience, it might not be the wisest idea going for a player who is also going through his own fitness problems.

Milos Kerkez

Bournemouth

Milos Kerkez applauding the Bournemouth supporters

Milos Kerkez has been one of the in-form players of the Premier League this season. An omnipotent left-back who plies his trade for Andoni Iraola's exciting Bournemouth side, the young Hungarian has typified the role of the modern day fullback with his combinative and fluid style of play.

Kerkez was also on Manchester United's radar ahead of the campaign getting underway, but additional admiring glances from Arsenal, Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa resulted in his valuation rising to in the region of £42million and Bournemouth succeeded in fending off suitors. With a goal and two assists to his name this term, this will only rise.

Antonee Robinson

Fulham

Antonee Robinson applauding the Fulham supporters

In the same GIVEMESPORT report that revealed Kerkez was being monitored by United, it was also brought to light the club's admiration for Fulham left-back, Antonee Robinson. The American international has looked indestructible at times for Fulham this season, and after having suffered just three injuries across the previous four seasons, he looks like the club's best bet in finding a reliable replacement for Shaw and Malacia.

Robinson ranks among the top 10 Premier League players this season for both tackles and interceptions, a testament to his combative approach. But it is his willingness to drive forward that sets him apart, no doubt attracting interest from the clubs right at the top end of the game.

All statistics via Transfermarkt (correct as of 04/12/24)