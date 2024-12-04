Key Takeaways Ruben Amorim has not discussed January transfers; but searching for a left-back seems like the priority due to Luke Shaw's injuries.

The England international recently confirmed that he has suffered another injury setback.

Premier League players like Antonee Robinson adapting well to Manchester United's needs may be sought.

Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim insists he has not spoken to the board about any plans for the January transfer window yet. After all, it's probably too soon into his new adventure to have fully assessed his current squad. However, one injury after another for Luke Shaw might have just dictated the club's next recruitment strategy.

The popular Englishman revealed he had sustained a new injury this week, just three matches into his comeback from a calf injury suffered in August. With both Shaw and Tyrell Malacia frequently plagued by injuries, and Noussair Mazraoui and Diogo Dalot naturally suited to the right-back position, Amorim's first acquisition could potentially come at Shaw's expense.

With this in mind, here are five potential left-backs the Red Devils could target in January to replace their £150,000-per-week left-back. All picks are reliably supported by various sources.

Season Injury From Until Days missed Games missed 24/25 Unknown Dec 2, 2024 N/A 1 day 0 24/25 Calf injury Aug 11, 2024 Nov 8, 2024 89 days 20 24/25 Knee injury Aug 1, 2024 Oct 20, 2024 80 days 16 23/24 Muscle injury Feb 18, 2024 Jun 10, 2024 113 days 22 23/24 Thigh problems Dec 24, 2023 Jan 24, 2024 31 days 4 23/24 Muscle injury Aug 23, 2023 Nov 23, 2023 92 days 24 22/23 unknown injury Apr 6, 2023 Apr 19, 2023 13 days 3 21/22 Leg injury Apr 2, 2022 May 13, 2022 41 days 8 21/22 Corona virus Mar 2, 2022 Mar 16, 2022 14 days 3 21/22 Hamstring injury Jan 18, 2022 Jan 31, 2022 13 days 2 21/22 Head injury Nov 20, 2021 Dec 7, 2021 17 days 5 20/21 Hamstring injury Nov 7, 2020 Dec 7, 2020 30 days 9 20/21 Ankle injury Jul 14, 2020 Sep 11, 2020 59 days 9 19/20 Ill Jan 3, 2020 Jan 10, 2020 7 days 2 19/20 Muscle injury Oct 18, 2019 Nov 27, 2019 40 days 10 19/20 Hamstring injury Aug 24, 2019 Oct 7, 2019 44 days 11

Julio Soler

Lanus

According to a report from TBR Football, as per Football Fancast, Manchester United are keeping an eye on left-back Julio Soler as they look at different options heading into 2025. Although he would unlikely find himself thrown straight into the deep end and into the starting lineup, the 19-year-old captains Argentina under-20s and could be the perfect long-term solution.

Soler, who was valued at £13 million in the summer when Liverpool were interested in his services, came through the academy at Lanus, and his performances for them earned him the chance to represent Argentina in the Olympics during the summer. He's impressed his coaches with his penetrating runs and relentless press, which would be fitting to the style Amorim is trying to piece together at Old Trafford, which sees wing-backs of the utmost importance.

Alphonso Davies

Bayern Munich

It says an awful lot about the Red Devils' stature that they are still able to go knocking on the door of some of the sport's biggest names, despite having not won a continental honour since 2017. But their 'go big or go home' philosophy in the market could well see Alphonso Davies become a Premier League asset despite the Canadian being heavily linked to a move to Real Madrid over the summer.

United have been linked with his signature as recently as this week, although GIVEMESPORT sources suggest his wage demands of £240,000-per-week could be a sticking point. What's more, a £10m signing on bonus could present further obstacles for the two parties. However, there's no doubt his peak abilities could dwarf such financial barriers should the deal pay off, with him hailed as 'world-class' for his performances in Germany.

Alphonso Davies's Bundesliga statistics - Bayern Munich squad ranking, 23/24 Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 29 =5th Assists 5 =7th Clearances Per Game 1.3 6th Tackles Per Game 1.6 =4th Interceptions Per Game 0.9 =5th Match rating 7.13 =4th

David Raum

RB Leipzig

The INEOS-led hierarchy are also reportedly considering renewing their interest in RB Leipzig star David Raum. The Red Devils were interested in signing the Germany international over the summer and contact was made, with Sky Germany journalist Florian Plettenberg recently revealing that the 26-year-old remains on United's shortlist.

In October, however, it was announced that Raum would likely miss the rest of 2024 with an ankle ligament injury, so Ruben Amorim would potentially have to wait until towards the end of January for him to reach full fitness. And, therefore, while Raum has bags of experience, it might not be the wisest idea going for a player who is also going through his own fitness problems.

Milos Kerkez

Bournemouth

Milos Kerkez has been one of the in-form players of the Premier League this season. An omnipotent left-back who plies his trade for Andoni Iraola's exciting Bournemouth side, the young Hungarian has typified the role of the modern day fullback with his combinative and fluid style of play.

Kerkez was also on Manchester United's radar ahead of the campaign getting underway, but additional admiring glances from Arsenal, Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa resulted in his valuation rising to in the region of £42million and Bournemouth succeeded in fending off suitors. With a goal and two assists to his name this term, this will only rise.

Antonee Robinson

Fulham

In the same GIVEMESPORT report that revealed Kerkez was being monitored by United, it was also brought to light the club's admiration for Fulham left-back, Antonee Robinson. The American international has looked indestructible at times for Fulham this season, and after having suffered just three injuries across the previous four seasons, he looks like the club's best bet in finding a reliable replacement for Shaw and Malacia.

Robinson ranks among the top 10 Premier League players this season for both tackles and interceptions, a testament to his combative approach. But it is his willingness to drive forward that sets him apart, no doubt attracting interest from the clubs right at the top end of the game.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Among Premier League defenders this season, Antonee Robinson ranks first in assists (3), first in high-speed runs (341), and second in overlapping runs (53).