Highlights Manchester United could be set for a busy summer transfer window in 2024, as numerous players at the club could be replaced after a poor 2023/24 season.

Raphael Varane has struggled with injuries this season, and the Red Devils have been linked with a move for Everton's Jarrad Branthwaite.

Casemiro, after a poor season in midfield, could also be replaced as United seek to revamp their engine room.

If one thing has become evident this season, it's that Manchester United are in dire need of a clear-out come the summer transfer window.

Erik ten Hag's men have been nothing short of a disappointment this campaign. After a debut season that saw the club end their trophy drought and qualify for the Champions League, the Red Devils appear to have taken several steps backwards this season, with their near capitulation against Coventry the tip of an already incredibly tall iceberg.

It is unknown whether their Dutch manager will still be in charge come next season. Many have speculated that new owner Sir Jim Ratclifee may be looking at bringing a fresh face in. Whoever is in charge, though, will need to take the trash out of a dysfunctional changing room. Here at GIVEMESPORT, we have chosen five players from the Manchester United squad that need to be moved on in the summer, and who they could be replaced with.

Related Manchester United's 2023/24 Squad Ranked Marcus Rashford, Bruno Fernandes, Casemiro and Jadon Sancho all feature as GIVEMESPORT ranks Man United's players into five categories

Raphael Varane

Potential replacement - Jarrad Branthwaite

It seems strange to list arguably Manchester United's best defender as a player they need to replace. Unfortunately, Raphael Varane's injury record speaks for itself.

The Old Trafford outfit has been exceptionally unlucky this season, recording a staggering 65 injuries across the term. The Frenchman's issues go much further back than that, making him an unreliable option for Ten Hag.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Raphael Varane has missed 195 days through injury since signing for Manchester United.

Replacing him should be Jarrad Branthwaite, who has been linked with a move to Old Trafford and was recently rewarded with his first England call-up. The 21-year-old has been a bright spark for Everton this season, and bringing him in would show a glimpse of what the future could look like in the North-West.

Christian Eriksen

Potential replacement - Joao Neves

The Danish superstar was an absolute bargain for United last season, having joined on a free transfer. His playmaking ability was superior to that of anyone else in the team. Fast-forward a year, and the combination of Kobbie Mainoo's emergence and a midfield that gets overrun even without Eriksen in it, means his game time has drastically lessened.

By moving Eriksen out, a spot can be filled by another emerging young talent in Joao Neves. The midfielder is a player United are already believed to be monitoring and could go as far as to exercising his release clause of €120m (£104m).

Aaron Wan-Bissaka

Potential replacement - Jeremie Frimpong

Everyone is aware of how good Wan-Bissaka is defensively. He remains one of the best one-on-one defenders in the Premier League, if not in world football. However, that does not make up for his weaknesses on the ball. Has he improved in this area? Yes, he has, but he's still not at the level needed to help United take steps forward. Literally and metaphorically.

Meanwhile, Jeremie Frimpong has been lighting up on the right-hand side for Xabi Alonso's Bayer Leverkusen, which has perked United's interest. We know Ten Hag enjoys signing players who have either played in the Dutch league or are Dutch, so Frimpong would be the perfect profile to come in and challenge Diogo Dalot.

Antony

Potential replacement - Jadon Sancho

Three goals in his first three Premier League games. One in his last 47. If that doesn't sum up Antony's Manchester United career, nothing does. The Red Devils paid above the market price for the Brazilian after delaying the inevitable deal last summer. What an almighty error that was. It seems the only thing the number 21 can do at the moment is infuriate fans with his lackluster efforts.

In terms of a replacement, we know that FFP may restrict United, so why not look in-house? Jadon Sancho has shown a miraculous turnaround in form whilst on loan at Borussia Dortmund. While Ten Hag forgiving him for their early season spat seems unlikely, there is a scenario where a new manager comes in and gives the Englishman a saving grace.

Casemiro

Potential replacement - Frenkie De Jong

United's player of the season last year has seemed to have completely lost his legs this campaign. There were rumours of Casemiro reporting to pre-season overweight, and since then the bruiser hasn't looked the same. The 32-year-old no longer seems capable of keeping up with the Premier League table and is a shadow of his former self.

For who we have selected to take his place, we are aware that Frenkie De Jong is a cop out answer of sorts. He is quickly becoming the Wesley Sneijder to Erik ten Hag's Sir Alex Ferguson. However, it is clear that if a deal could be done, Ten Hag would desperately do what he can to bring his former midfielder in. A more progressive player may help the Red Devils sustain more front foot pressure after all.