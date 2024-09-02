Key Takeaways LeBron James holds the record for most NBA All-Star selections at 20.

Kevin Durant has been selected to 14 All-Star games and has a great chance to climb up this list when his career is all said and done.

Kobe Bryant finished his career with the most All-Star Game MVPs with four.

Excellence in the NBA is recognized in many forms, but one of the league's most prestigious accomplishments is being selected to the All-Star game.

The NBA's first All-Star game took place during the 1950-51 season at Boston Garden, home of the Boston Celtics . The two conferences' rosters were made up of multiple NBA legends and headlined by the Celtics' Bob Cousy and the Minneapolis Lakers', now the L.A. Lakers , George Mikan.

Since its inauguration in 1951, the NBA All-Star Game has been held every season since, except for in the lockout-shortened 1998-99 season. Over the years, there have been many legends who have made appearances in the game, but none more than the ten players on this list.

Here are the 10 players with the most All-Star selections in NBA history.

1 LeBron James

NBA All-Star selections: 20

In 2023-24, LeBron James was selected to his 20th All-Star game. With this selection, he surpassed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for the most All-Star selections in NBA history.

James has been selected to the All-Star game for 20 straight seasons. His rookie season marked the only time he wasn't selected.

Over his 20 appearances, he has represented three different franchises. These include the Cleveland Cavaliers , Miami Heat and Los Angeles Lakers.

LeBron James All-Star Stats PPG 21.7 RPG 5.7 APG 5.7 SPG 1.1 FG% 51.3% 3PT% 29.7%

James has started in all of his 20 All-Star appearances, the most in NBA All-Star game history.

The most he has ever scored in an All-Star game happened in 2012, when he dropped 36 points. In 2011, he had 29 points, 12 rebounds, and 11 assists, becoming just the third player in All-Star game history to record a triple-double. Despite the stat line, he lost out to Kobe Bryant for All-Star game MVP that year.

Nonetheless, James has been a three-time All-Star Game MVP. He did so in 2006, 2008, and 2018. He will look to push this record even further as he now enters the back end of his Hall of Fame career.

2 Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

NBA All-Star selections: 19

Like many other achievement lists, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar is also near the top of this list. He owned the most All-Star game selections with 19, until James broke his record in 2024.

In his 20-year career, Abdul-Jabbar was an All-Star 19 times, representing two franchises, the Milwaukee Bucks and the Lakers. In his 18 appearances, he started 13 of them.

In 1973, he was selected but did not play in the game. The only season he was not selected was in 1978, largely because he missed nearly two months at the start of the season due to injury.

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar All-Star Stats PPG 13.9 RPG 8.3 APG 2.8 BPG 2.1 FG% 49.3%

Abdul-Jabbar's All-Star game career high of 25 points came in 1984. Despite all of his accolades, the All-Star Game MVP never made it to the Hall of Famer's trophy case.

3 Kobe Bryant

NBA All-Star selections: 18