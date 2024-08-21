Highlights Blocks have been declining due to players today gravitating toward three-point shooting.

Hakeem Olajuwon holds the career block record with 3,830, followed by Dikembe Mutombo and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

Tim Duncan, the shortest player on the list, recorded 3,020 career blocks and was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2020.

Offense has become the focal point in the modern NBA , but defense still wins championships. Blocks are one of the most important defensive stats, but they have been declining over the last decade.

The decline is thanks to the change from players attacking the rim to pulling up beyond the three-point line.

While many of the best shot blockers of all time came in the 1990s and early 2000s, there are still several in today's NBA. Some elite active shot blockers and defenders include Rudy Gobert , Giannis Antetokounmpo and Victor Wembanyama .

Only five players in NBA history have recorded 3,000 or more blocks in their careers. These players knew how to lock down the paint on defense and became some of the best defenders the league has ever seen.

Here are the five players with the most blocks in NBA history.

1 Hakeem Olajuwon

Career Blocks – 3,830

Hakeem Olajuwon is the NBA's all-time leader in blocks with 3,830.

The 7-footer averaged at least 2.0 blocks per game from his rookie season in 1984-85 to his 15th season in 1998-99, including leading the entire league in blocks three times during his Hall of Fame career.

Hakeem Olajuwon Career Stats Category Stat G 1,238 PPG 21.8 RPG 11.1 APG 2.5 SPG 1.7 BPG 3.1 FG% 51.2

Despite the number of elite centers in the NBA during Olajuwon's era, he distinguished himself as the best shot-blocker of the era and one of the best centers of all time.

Over his 18-year career, he averaged 3.1 blocks per game, the third-highest block average in NBA history.

Hakeem "The Dream" led the Houston Rockets to two championships and was named Finals MVP in both instances. He was also the 1993-94 NBA MVP and a two-time Defensive Player of the Year award winner.

He won three block titles, including posting a career-high 4.6 blocks per game during the 1989-90 season. In 2008, he was inducted into the Hall of Fame.

2 Dikembe Mutombo

Career Blocks – 3,289

Dikembe Mutombo was a defensive nightmare for opposing offenses throughout his 18-year career. Mutombo averaged 2.8 blocks per game and finished his career with 3,289 blocks.

Dikembe Mutombo Career Stats Category Stat G 1,196 PPG 9.8 RPG 10.3 BPG 2.8 FG% 51.8

Over his Hall of Fame career, the 7-foot-2 center won four Defensive Player of the Year awards, which is tied with Ben Wallace and Rudy Gobert for the most in NBA history.

Known for his patented finger wag after blocking a shot, Mutombo did it a ton over his career, including leading the NBA in blocks per game three times.

In 1995-96, he averaged a career-high 4.5 blocks per game.

Despite never winning a championship, Mutombo is one of the greatest defenders the NBA has ever seen. The fourth overall pick dominated on defense for six different franchises, most notably the Denver Nuggets , Atlanta Hawks and Philadelphia 76ers .

He finished his career as a four-time Defensive Player of the Year winner and six-time All-Defensive team selection. He was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2015.

3 Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

Career Blocks – 3,189

Over his 20 years in the NBA, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar not only became one of the best defenders in NBA history but one of the greatest players of all time. He racked up 3,189 blocks over his career while averaging 2.6 per game.

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Career Stats Category Stat G 1,560 PPG 24.6 RPG 11.2 APG 3.6 BPG 2.6 FG% 55.9

The 7-foot-2 center led the league in blocks four times over his career, including averaging a career-high 4.1 blocks per game in 1975-76. He would likely be higher on this list if the NBA kept a record of blocks during his first four seasons.

Abdul-Jabbar finished his career as a six-time champion, six-time MVP and 11-time All-Defensive team selection.

Despite being one of the top defenders of his generation, he was never able to capture a Defensive Player of the Year award, which was introduced toward the end of his career in 1982-83.

As one of the best players in both Milwaukee Bucks and L.A. Lakers history, this is not the only list Abdul-Jabbar is on.

He also ranks second all-time in scoring and third all-time in rebounding. In 1995, he was inducted into the Hall of Fame, capping off one of the best careers in the history of the NBA.

4 Mark Eaton

Career Blocks – 3,064

Credit: © RVR Photos-USA TODAY Sports

Standing at 7-foot-4, Mark Eaton was a powerhouse on defense for the Utah Jazz for 11 seasons. Despite not making his NBA debut until he was 26 years old after being selected 72nd overall in the 1982 draft, Eaton still managed to block 3,064 shots over his career.

He also holds the NBA record for blocks per game over a career, with 3.5 per game.

Mark Eaton Career Stats Category Stat G 875 PPG 6.0 RPG 7.9 BPG 3.5 FG% 45.8

Despite never being a star player for the Jazz, he was still an essential part of their dominance in the Western Conference during the 1980s and 1990s. He was selected to only one All-Star game in 1988-89, where he joined fellow Jazz teammates John Stockton and Karl Malone.

He led the NBA in blocks four times over his career, including a career-high 5.6 blocks per game in 1984-85, the same year he took home his first Defensive Player of the Year award.

In 1988-89, Eaton would win his second and final Defensive Player of the Year award after averaging 3.8 blocks per game.

Eaton retired in 1993, ending one of the best shot-blocking careers in NBA history. He finished as a one-time All-Star, five-time All-Defensive selection and two-time Defensive Player of the Year winner.

Despite his stellar defensive career, he never won a championship and has yet to be inducted into the Hall of Fame.

5 Tim Duncan

Career Blocks – 3,020

The latest NBA player to reach 3,000 career blocks is Tim Duncan, who achieved the feat during his final season in the NBA in 2015-16 with the San Antonio Spurs .

Over his career, Duncan recorded 3,020 blocks and averaged 2.2 blocks per game.

Tim Duncan Career Stats Category Stat G 1,392 PPG 19.0 RPG 10.8 APG 3.0 BPG 2.2 FG% 50.6

Duncan is the shortest player on this list, standing at 6-foot-11. Unlike the other players on this list, Duncan never led the league in blocks during any of his 19 years in the NBA.

He also never won a Defensive Player of the Year award despite being one of the best defenders during his era.

His career-high in blocks per game came in 2002-03 when he averaged 2.9 per game. Duncan holds the record for the most blocks in the playoffs with 568, leading Abdul-Jabbar, who had 476 blocks.

By the end of his historic career, Duncan had won five championships, three Finals MVPs, two NBA MVPs and was a 15-time All-Defensive team selection.

In 2020, he was inducted into the Hall of Fame, ending one of the most accomplished careers of any player in NBA history.

While shot blocking has declined in the NBA due to players passing up on attacking the rim and instead pulling up from outside the arc, there are still multiple elite shot blockers in today's NBA.

Maybe one of them will eventually join this list by the time their career ends.