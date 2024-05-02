Highlights Since the competition's reformat in 1992, nine players have reached at least five Champions League finals.

Former Manchester United defender Patrice Evra lost four of his appearances in the biggest game in club football.

Real Madrid's dominant side of the modern era contribute several serial finalists.

The Champions League final is the peak of club football. Only the highest-ranked sides from around Europe are even allowed entry each year before this elite pool of talent is whittled down in the unforgiving knockout rounds.

As with any cup competition, the eventual champions may not have been the best football team in the world. But consistently reaching the final is a sure sign of quality. Only a select group of players has been able to make it to the apex of the continental game - and even fewer have repeatedly returned.

The serial Champions League finalists range from loyal, underrated figures at European giants to mega-stars spearheading the success of multiple teams. Here are the players with the most appearances in the biggest game club football has to offer.

Nine players have appeared in five or more Champions League finals. This exclusive club has been separated by the following tiebreakers regarding their performances in the showpiece event:

Players With the Most Champions League Final Appearances Rank Player Clubs Finals 1. Cristiano Ronaldo Manchester United, Real Madrid 6 2. Paolo Maldini AC Milan 6 3. Luka Modric Real Madrid 5 4. Edwin van der Sar Ajax, Manchester United 5 5. Patrice Evra Monaco, Manchester United, Juventus 5 6. Toni Kroos Bayern Munich, Real Madrid 5 7. Clarence Seedorf Ajax, Real Madrid, AC Milan 5 8. Karim Benzema Real Madrid 5 9. Dani Carvajal Real Madrid 5

9 Dani Carvajal

Real Madrid

Two of Dani Carvajal's five appearances in the final ended in agony after less than an hour. The understated right-back has been a core figure throughout Real Madrid's latest golden vintage, ploughing up and down the flank without looking out of place alongside his all-star teammates.

In both 2016 and 2018, the biggest nights of Carvajal's career were cut short by injury. The Madrid-born defender has gone to all sorts of extremes in a bid to improve his patchy fitness record. Ahead of the 2021/22 campaign, Carvajal embarked upon a 'nightshade diet', avoiding everything from gluten and wheat to peppers and potatoes. He started every knockout game as Madrid won their 14th European crown.

Champions League Final Stats Appearances 5 Minutes 388 Wins 5 Goals 0 Assists 1

8 Karim Benzema

Real Madrid

When Karim Benzema set out on his professional footballing career, he had three goals; buy his mother a house, join Real Madrid and win the Ballon d'Or. To play in and win five Champions League finals is an almighty bonus.

Skulking in Cristiano Ronaldo's shadow for much of his first nine years in Madrid, Benzema blossomed into one of the game's undisputed greats once the Portuguese forward departed for Juventus. Madrid's new talisman was the chief architect behind the club's staggering run to the continental final in 2022, scoring 10 goals in the knockout stages alone to win the Champions League Golden Boot.

Champions League Final Stats Appearances 5 Minutes 412 Wins 5 Goals 1 Assists 0

7 Clarence Seedorf

Ajax, Real Madrid, AC Milan

Clarence Seedorf applied lashings of understatement when he described his memories of the Champions League as "more good than bad". The regal Dutch distributor won the competition four times with three different clubs - a feat that no other player has ever been able to replicate.

Playing finals is always very delicate. It's about reducing the errors and maximising your opportunities.

After winning his first title with Ajax in 1995 aged 19, Seedorf recalled: "I felt different, strange, somehow special." The dextrous playmaker helped Real Madrid end the club's 32-year wait for a Champions League title in 1998 before completing his unprecedented hat-trick with AC Milan. Seedorf was on the wrong end of one of the greatest comebacks in Champions League history in 2005 before exacting revenge against Liverpool two years later.

Champions League Final Stats Appearances 5 Minutes 440 Wins 4 Goals 0 Assists 0

6 Toni Kroos

Bayern Munich, Real Madrid

The legendary Argentine midfielder Juan Roman Riquelme knew plenty about strolling around the pitch and hailed Toni Kroos as the epitome of this stylish genre of effortless players: "He can go out, play, and go home again not even needing to bathe." The so-called Roger Federer of football sauntered his way into five finals.

It could have been six showpiece appearances if Kroos had been fit enough to feature for Bayern Munich against Borussia Dortmund in 2013. The German technician was part of the Bavarian side that surprisingly lost to Chelsea one year earlier in their home stadium. Kroos has a perfect record in finals since joining Real Madrid, starting and winning all four.

Champions League Final Stats Appearances 5 Minutes 461 Wins 4 Goals 0 Assists 1

5 Patrice Evra

Monaco, Manchester United, Juventus

For Patrice Evra, the Champions League journey was often sweeter than the final destination. The French full-back is the only player in the competition's history to have lost as many as four finals. Evra was part of the Monaco side that suffered defeat at the hands of Jose Mourinho's Porto in 2004 before losing three times against Barcelona for Manchester United and Juventus.

The only European triumph of his career came for the Red Devils against Chelsea in 2008. Ahead of the final in Moscow, Evra remembers Sir Alex Ferguson delivering "the best speech ever" highlighting the difficult upbringing endured by the French full-back and his teammates. "This is my victory," Ferguson declared. "We have already won the Champions League. Enjoy the game." For once, Evra actually did enjoy a Champions League final.

Champions League Final Stats Appearances 5 Minutes 479 Wins 1 Goals 0 Assists 0

4 Edwin van der Sar

Ajax, Manchester United

Fabio lined up in front of Edwin van der Sar for Manchester United during the 2011 Champions League final against Barcelona. When Van der Sar appeared in his first showpiece event in the competition back in 1995, the Brazilian full-back would have only been four years old.

The staggering range of Van der Sar's career among Europe's elite is as wide as his wingspan. The Dutch goalkeeper was the ball-playing backstop for Louis van Gaal's great Ajax side of the mid-1990s which reached consecutive Champions League finals. Van der Sar found time to endure an unsuccessful spell at Juventus and wind up in Premier League mid-table obscurity with Fulham before returning to the continent's zenith at Manchester United.

Champions League Final Stats Appearances 5 Minutes 510 Wins 2 Goals conceded 7 Clean sheets 1

3 Luka Modric

Real Madrid

Fans, players and managers alike are all in awe of Luka Modric. Playing alongside the bewitching Croatian icon is "something we'll tell our grandchildren about", according to his international colleague Andrej Kramaric. Modric's first experience of the Champions League with Tottenham Hotspur was brought to an abrupt end in the 2011 quarter-finals by Real Madrid. Within a matter of months, he was lining up in the club's iconic all-white kit.

It was Modric's corner that picked out Sergio Ramos, his footballing "brother", in stoppage time to keep Real Madrid alive in the 2014 Champions League final. Atletico Madrid imploded in extra time as Modric claimed the first of five European titles in eight years. Despite turning 37 shortly after the 2022 final, the masterful playmaker played every minute of each showpiece event. The tale of those triumphs will entertain many generations to come.

Champions League Final Stats Appearances 5 Minutes 510 Wins 5 Goals 0 Assists 2

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Luka Modric is the oldest player to ever appear in the Champions League for Real Madrid, overtaking the legendary Ferenc Puskas aged 38.

2 Paolo Maldini

AC Milan

When Paolo Maldini first began training with AC Milan, he was known exclusively as Cesare's son. Maldini Sr had captained the Rossoneri to the club's first European Cup, beating Benfica at Wembley Stadium in 1963. Forty years and six days later, Paolo was Milan's skipper as they were crowned continental champions on English soil once again.

Cesare had become known as Paolo's dad long before Milan squeaked past Juventus via a penalty shootout at Old Trafford in 2003. Maldini Jr was a regular in the backline of the Italian giants since 1985, reaching six Champions League finals as he established himself as arguably the best defender in football history. The self-deprecating centre-back failed to win half of his appearances in club football's biggest game and jokingly described himself as "the biggest loser in history".

Champions League Final Stats Appearances 6 Minutes 593 Wins 3 Goals 1 Assists 0

1 Cristiano Ronaldo

Manchester United, Real Madrid

"I don't chase records," Cristiano Ronaldo insists. "They chase me." The fleet-footed forward has not been able to outrun a glut of European landmarks. The player with the most Champions League assists and goals also holds the record for the most final appearances.

Ronaldo marked his first appearance in the competition's showpiece event with a goal as Manchester United overcame Chelsea in Moscow via a penalty shootout despite his missed spot kick. The Portuguese workaholic supposedly trained after the team had flown back to England that night. Such dedication couldn't help Ronaldo's United overcome Barcelona in the 2009 final, but it lay the foundation for his four continental titles with Real Madrid.

Champions League Final Stats Appearances 6 Minutes 630 Wins 5 Goals 4 Assists 1

Data via UEFA. Correct as of 1st May 2024.