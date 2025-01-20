By virtue of playing in the Premier League, the most watched division in world football, any player making a match-defining mistake/error/gaffe is sure to be placed under damning scrutiny, especially in the post-match social media discourse.
While the beautiful game is all about the clinical art of goalscoring, preventing some goals from going in your net is equally important. And so, there can be little more embarrassing for a footballer than making a mistake that leads to conceding.
What with the enhancements in camera angles, fan tribalism, the ever-flourishing world of punditry – and most importantly, social media – it’s hard to escape.
Using the statistics from the official Premier League website, GIVEMESPORT have taken an in-depth look at which players – across the 2024/25 season thus far – have made the most errors leading to opposition goals.
Two Errors Leading to Goals
Casemiro, Marc Cucurella and Bruno Guimaraes on the list
At the time of writing, there are a grand total of 14 players in England’s top flight – from Chelsea’s Marc Cucurella to Manchester United star Alejandro Garnacho – who have made two errors that have led to goals since the campaign got underway.
Despite being deployed on either flank this term, the latter has made two mistakes that have led to a goal. As has his out-of-form teammate Casemiro, with both of them coming during Liverpool’s 3-0 rout in early September.
Leicester City duo Wout Faes and James Justin are also among the names to have made two errors leading to goals this season, while Bruno Guimaraes – regarded as one of the Premier League's best midfielders – and Amadou Onana have also, uncharacteristically, been sloppy twice.
Incredibly, during Alex McCarthy’s four-Premier League game stint in Aaron Ramsdale’s absence, the seasoned goalkeeper, 35, managed to make two errors leading to a goal. Rest assured, the former Arsenal man regained his spot once fit and raring to go.
Newcastle shot stopper Nick Pope, Chelsea returnee Trevoh Chalobah, Jacob Greaves of Ipswich Town and Southampton duo Flynn Downes and Yukinari Sugawara have also been guilty of making two errors, both of which have led to goals.
|
Player
|
Position
|
Team
|
Premier League Appearances (24/25)
|
Casemiro
|
CDM
|
Manchester United
|
14
|
Trevoh Chalobah
|
CB
|
Chelsea
|
12
|
Marc Cucurella
|
LB
|
Chelsea
|
19
|
Flynn Downes
|
CM
|
Southampton
|
18
|
Wout Faes
|
CB
|
Leicester City
|
19
|
Alejandro Garnacho
|
LW
|
Manchester United
|
21
|
Jacob Greaves
|
CB
|
Ipswich Town
|
12
|
Bruno Guimaraes
|
CDM
|
Newcastle United
|
22
|
James Justin
|
RB
|
Leicester City
|
21
|
Alex McCarthy
|
GK
|
Southampton
|
4
|
Amadou Onana
|
CM
|
Aston Villa
|
16
|
Nick Pope
|
GK
|
Newcastle United
|
15
|
Diego Carlos
|
CB
|
Aston Villa
|
10
|
Yukinari Sugawara
|
RB
|
Southampton
|
19