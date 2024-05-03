Highlights Only 12 players have scored at least two goals in Champions League finals since the competition's rebrand in 1992.

Several key figures from Real Madrid's dominant side of the modern era all made a mark on the final.

Zinedine Zidane, Ronaldinho and Wayne Rooney won the Champions League, but cannot boast multiple goals in the competition's final.

To be part of a team that reaches the Champions League final is an almighty achievement, but to mark the biggest game in club football with a goal is an accolade that few can boast. The roll call of prolific finalists is an illustrious and exclusive group.

From World Cup champions to Ballon d'Or winners and one of the highest-scoring defenders in football history. The Champions League has provided the stage for some of the game's most prolific players, but no one has been able to score a hat-trick in the showpiece event in the last three decades.

Since the competition was reformatted in 1992, only 12 players have ever scored more than once at the apex of European football. Here is a rundown of those individuals who delivered when it mattered most.

Ranking factors

For players with the same number of final goals, the following tiebreakers used in UEFA competitions have been applied:

Assists

Fewest minutes played

Players With the Most Champions League Final Goals Rank Player Club(s) Goals 1 Cristiano Ronaldo Manchester United, Real Madrid 4 2 Gareth Bale Real Madrid 3 3= Samuel Eto'o Barcelona, Inter Milan 2 3= Lionel Messi Barcelona 2 5 Karl-Heinz Riedle Borussia Dortmund 2 6 Hernan Crespo AC Milan 2 7 Diego Milito Inter Milan 2 8 Mario Mandzukic Bayern Munich, Juventus 2 9= Raul Real Madrid 2 9= Daniele Massaro AC Milan 2 11 Filippo Inzaghi AC Milan 2 12 Sergio Ramos Real Madrid 2

Related 9 Players With the Most Champions League Final Appearances (Ranked) Only an elite group of individuals have reached five or more Champions League finals. Here are all nine of them.

12 Sergio Ramos

Real Madrid

One of the many tattoos that Sergio Ramos has scrawled across his body reads: "92.48" - the exact time of his equalising goal for Real Madrid against their inter-city rivals Atletico Madrid in the 2014 Champions League final. Ramos may have spent the entirety of his illustrious career in defence, but he has always had a "striker's soul", to use his own words.

Leaping at any opportunity to burst forward, Ramos was on target once more when the 2016 Champions League final was taken over by the Spanish capital for the second time in two years. Another goal from a set piece - which may have been marginally offside - put Real ahead in a triumphant showpiece event.

Champions League Final Stats Appearances 4 Minutes 420 Goals 2 Assists 0

11 Filippo Inzaghi

AC Milan

Johan Cruyff captured the essence of Filippo Inzaghi's game perfectly. "Look," the legendary Dutch coach once said, "the thing about Inzaghi is he can't actually play football at all. He's just always in the right position." The Italian found himself in the right position twice during the 2007 Champions League final.

Left out of AC Milan's squad two years earlier when Liverpool pulled off one of the greatest comebacks in Champions League history, Inzaghi made his presence felt in Athens. 'Superpippo' knew nothing about Andrea Pirlo's free-kick which crashed into his midriff and beyond Pepe Reina, but celebrated it as wildly as his coolly converted second.

Champions League Final Stats Appearances 3 Minutes 298 Goals 2 Assists 0

10 Daniele Massaro

AC Milan

Johan Cruyff was in a confident mood ahead of the 1994 Champions League final. Declaring his all-conquering Barcelona side favourites and even posing with the big-eared trophy, the Dutch manager scoffed: "Milan are nothing out of this world." The brash comments stung Milan's Daniele Massaro:

They were very arrogant, and I was also sick because Johan was my idol as a child. We had a lot of competitive anger, and we put even more enthusiasm in the preparation.

Massaro punctured Cruyff's balloon of overconfidence with a first-half brace, tucking in from close range before sweeping his second past Andoni Zubizarreta on the cusp of the interval. Milan manager Fabio Capello refused to celebrate on the sidelines while the rest of the bench erupted. The Italian coach kept his hands in his pockets even after Marcel Desailly made it 4-0 in the second half to secure a famous victory.

Champions League Final Stats Appearances 3 Minutes 270 Goals 2 Assists 0​​​​​​​

Related Top 10 Champions League Goalscorers of All Time (Ranked) Some of the greatest players in football history have played in the Champions League. Here are the 10 highest scorers the competition has ever seen.

9 Raul

Real Madrid

Raul was a proud workaholic but never wasted his best performances in training sessions. Real Madrid's assistant coach Angel Cappa recalled: "Raul carries the ball badly, he dribbles badly, he can't head the ball, he strikes it badly... and then the game starts."

The former Atletico Madrid academy player became an icon across the city at Real Madrid, surviving for a decade and a half, while Florentino Perez piled up expensive stars who never shone as bright as Raul. By the end of his glittering career, Raul ranked as the top goalscorer in Champions League history, netting two of his 71 in the 2000 and 2002 finals.

Champions League Final Stats Appearances 3 Minutes 270 Goals 2 Assists 0

8 Mario Mandzukic

Bayern Munich, Juventus

Since the competition's rebrand in 1992, only three players have scored in the final of the Champions League and World Cup. Mario Mandzukic holds the unwanted distinction of losing both showpiece events despite his goals.

The 2018 World Cup finalist with Croatia finished off a sumptuous team move for Juventus against Real Madrid one year earlier, hooking an audacious volley beyond Keylor Navas' helpless dive to cancel out Cristiano Ronaldo's opener. Just as in the World Cup final, Mandzukic's side shipped four goals and fell to defeat. The towering Croatian can take solace from scoring in Bayern Munich's triumphant final against Borussia Dortmund in 2013.

Champions League Final Stats Appearances 2 Minutes 180 Goals 2 Assists 0

7 Diego Milito

Inter Milan

Ahead of the 2009/10 season, the only European clubs that Diego Milito had ever played for were Genoa and Real Zaragoza. The clinical striker was 30, but Jose Mourinho was convinced of his importance. By the end of the campaign, Milito had won every competition available, capping off a golden year with two goals in the Champions League final.

'The Prince', as he was dubbed, had the daunting task of replacing Zlatan Ibrahimovic. What he lacked in memorable quotes, Milito made up for in decisive moments. Arrigo Sacchi once described Ibrahimovic as "strong against the weak and weak against the strong" - the same could scarcely be said of his Argentine successor.

Champions League Final Stats Appearances 1 Minutes 90 Goals 2 Assists 0

6 Hernan Crespo

AC Milan

The only Champions League final Hernan Crespo experienced produced a confusing cocktail of emotions. After Paolo Maldini gave AC Milan a lead over Liverpool in the opening minute of the 2005 Champions League final, Crespo snaffled up a brace before half-time.

Liverpool famously hauled themselves level within 16 minutes of the restart. Crespo watched on from the touchline as the Reds completed an unprecedented comeback via a victorious penalty shootout. Despite becoming just the third player since the competition's reformatting to score more than once in the same final, Crespo considered retirement. "I played one of the best games in my life, but it was not enough," he sighed. "In that moment I said I want to stop and didn't want to play any more."

Champions League Final Stats Appearances 1 Minutes 85 Goals 2 Assists 0

5 Karl-Heinz Riedle

Borussia Dortmund

Borussia Dortmund were rank outsiders heading into the 1997 Champions League final against a star-studded Juventus side. "I think the bookies gave us about a 1% chance of winning," Karl-Heinz Riedle recalled. But Ottmar Hitzfeld had a plan.

The wily German coach spotted that Juve goalkeeper Angelo Peruzzi was shaky when venturing off his line to claim high balls and so ordered an aerial bombardment at any opportunity. This approach played into Riedle's strength off the ground. The striker nicknamed 'Air' scored twice in five first-half minutes from a pair of set-piece situations, paving the way for one of the biggest shocks in the competition's history.

Champions League Final Stats Appearances 1 Minutes 67 Goals 2 Assists 0

Related Every Player to Win the Champions League Golden Boot The Champions League Golden Boot is widely seen as one of the greatest individual awards each season.

4 Lionel Messi

Barcelona

Lionel Messi was so annoyed that Frank Rijkaard had left him out of Barcelona's triumphant squad for the 2006 Champions League final, he could barely raise a smile during the celebrations. "God willing, I'll have many more chances to win it," he later sniffed.

Arguably the greatest football player of all time would appear in and win another three Champions League finals. Messi scored in two finals against Manchester United separated by as many years. The Argentine artist didn't find the net as Barcelona completed a European treble against Juventus in 2015 but did tee up Luis Suarez, who put the Catalans in front. Despite playing another eight seasons of Champions League football, Messi never made it to another final.

Champions League Final Stats Appearances 3 Minutes 270 Goals 2 Assists 1

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Former Liverpool and Stoke City midfielder Joe Allen has appeared in a European final more recently than Lionel Messi.

3 Samuel Eto'o

Barcelona, Inter Milan

A seething Thierry Henry delivered an extraordinary interview after Arsenal lost the 2006 Champions League final to Barcelona. "I didn't see Ronaldinho and I didn't see Eto'o," the Frenchman declared. He must not have spotted that Samuel Eto'o was the player to fire Barcelona level shortly before Juliano Belletti won the contest.

Eto'o and Henry would be teammates for the 2009 showpiece, which the Cameroon icon marked with another goal. Pep Guardiola shipped Eto'o out to Inter Milan that summer, where Jose Mourinho reconfigured him into a selfless winger. One year on from winning the treble with Barcelona, Eto'o repeated the trick in Milan, teeing up Diego Milito's second in the Champions League final against Bayern Munich.

Champions League Final Stats Appearances 3 Minutes 270 Goals 2 Assists 1

2 Gareth Bale

Real Madrid

Gareth Bale ended his Real Madrid career under a dark cloud of constant criticism. Targeted by a Spanish press pack that interpreted his reserved nature for thinly veiled arrogance, the Welsh winger struggled with injuries but did deliver some golden moments while he was on the pitch.

Unfazed by the negative scrutiny, Bale had a bulletproof psychology. "I've always had the mentality to go for things," he explained. "That's probably what's helped me on the biggest stage to produce the big moment." It certainly helped him score one of the greatest bicycle kicks in football history during the 2018 Champions League final against Liverpool. "I just don't like it when people play it safe," Bale shrugged. That was one thing he was never accused of.

Champions League Final Stats Appearances 4 Minutes 282 Goals 3 Assists 1

1 Cristiano Ronaldo

Manchester United, Real Madrid

Guti was not alone when he questioned the contribution of Cristiano Ronaldo in the most important moments in 2011. "He's decisive in many games, but in the big games he isn't up to the task," the former Real Madrid midfielder said. Ronaldo had already scored in the 2008 Champions League final for Manchester United but would need a few more standout moments to convince his army of doubters.

Real Madrid's all-time leading scorer fired in a pair of decisive penalties when Real Madrid met Atletico in 2014 and 2016 without dominating either meeting. Ahead of the 2017 final, Juventus fans held up a sign which read: "The Time is Now." Ronaldo heeded the message, scoring twice in a commanding 4-1 win for Madrid over the Old Lady. As Luka Modric wryly pointed out post-game: "The people who always criticise Cristiano are going to have put their guitar back in its case."

Champions League Final Stats Appearances 6 Minutes 630 Goals 4 Assists 1

​​​​​​​Stats via UEFA. Correct as of 3rd May 2024.