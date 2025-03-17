There is certainly no bigger honour for a footballer than to be given the opportunity to represent his country. And while being selected for the national team is already a great achievement, being able to establish yourself over the long term is reserved for an elite few.

What's more, with the growing number of club matches and international breaks, coaches have more options when it comes to shaping their team. A key factor that gives an even better appreciation of the level, consistency and longevity of the players in the ranking of the most capped players in the history of international football.

10 Players With Most International Appearances in Football History Rank Player Nationality Career Span Appearances Date of First International Cap Honours 1. Cristiano Ronaldo Portugal 2003-Present 217 20th August 2003 x1 European Championship, x1 Nations League 2. Bader Al-Mutawa Kuwait 2003-2022 196 4th September 2003 x1 Arabian Gulf Cup, x1 WAFF Championship 3. Soh Chin Ann Malaysia 1969-1984 195 19th November 1969 x2 SEA Games, x4 Merdeka Tournament, x3 King's Cup, x1 Jakarta Anniversary Tournament 4. Lionel Messi Argentina 2005-Present 191 17th August 2005 x1 World Cup, x2 Copa America, x1 Finalissima 5. Luka Modric Croatia 2006-Present 184 1st March 2006 - 6. Ahmed Hassan Egypt 1995-2012 184 29th December 1995 x4 Africa Cup of Nation 7. Hassan Al-Haydos Qatar 2008-2024 183 9th August 2008 x2 Asian Cup, x1 Arabian Gulf Cup 8. Ahmed Mubarak Oman 2003-2019 183 25th September 2003 x2 Arabian Gulf Cup 9. Andres Guardado Mexico 2005-2024 180 14th December 2005 x3 Gold Cup, x1 CONCACAF Cup 10. Sergio Ramos Spain 2005-2021 180 26th March 2005 x1 World Cup, x2 Euro

10 Sergio Ramos — 180 caps

Spain — 2005-2021

Is Sergio Ramos the greatest Spanish player in football history? Perhaps not. Is he the greatest Iberian defender of all time? He certainly is. In fact, it would be no exaggeration to say that he is one of the finest defenders ever to set foot on the pitch.

A player whose talent is matched only by his leadership. All qualities that enabled him to wear the colours of La Roja for 16 years, taking part in no fewer than 10 international competitions during that period and winning a World Cup and two European Championships. A legend, no less. Whether you like him or not.

9 Andres Guardado — 180 caps

Mexico — 2005-2024

In a country where football is king, Andres Guardado has established himself as its Principito - Little Prince. Because in Mexico, the midfielder has become a veritable icon. The embodiment of the spirit of El Tri, which he has represented with honour and dedication for almost twenty years, taking them to no fewer than five World Cup finals and guiding them to three Gold Cups titles.

A player who, thanks to his many achievements and unfailing professionalism, has inspired a whole young generation of Mexican players, all dreaming of embarking on a career as exemplary as that of their captain.

8 Ahmed Mubarak — 183 caps

Oman — 2003-2019

You may not know him, but Ahmed Mubarak is nonetheless a key figure in Arab football. And his 183 caps for Oman, of which he is one of the greatest legends, bear witness to that. In the course of a 15-year adventure, the defensive midfielder helped Al-Ahmar — The Reds — secure two Arabian Gold Cups, while never having had the opportunity to play in the Asian Cup or the World Cup.

Two relative ‘failures’ - the Omani national team's best FIFA ranking is a lowly 50th place — all but overshadowed by Mubarak's impact on his country's footballing landscape.

7 Hassan Al-Haydos — 183 caps

Qatar — 2008-2024

There are many reasons why Hassan Al-Haydos' name will forever be etched in the history of Qatari football. The fact that he was the first to represent his team as captain at the World Cup is one of them. The fact that he also guided his team to the first titles in their history is another.

A true legend, in short, regularly hailed for his dedication, leadership qualities and footballing talents. All of which makes it easier to appreciate the void left by the former No10 when he announces his retirement in 2024. Yet another reminder, if one were needed, that no one lives forever.

6 Ahmed Hassan — 184 caps

Egypt — 1995-2012

For all he has achieved with Egypt, Ahmed Hassan certainly deserves his place among the greatest international footballers of all time. A player for whom the African Cup of Nations has become, year after year, something of a competition.

So much so, in fact, that he now holds — or rather co-holds, with his former team-mate Essam El Hadary — the record for the number of times he has taken part (8), but also — and above all — for the number of titles he has won (4). So it comes as no real surprise that the former Pharaohs captain is now cited as one of the great legends of the game in the land of Saladin's eagle.

5 Luka Modric — 184 caps

Croatia — 2006-Present

Here is a player for whom no introduction seems really necessary - which says a lot about the mark he has left on the world of football. The undisputed leader and captain of the Croatian national team, Luka Modric has helped write some of the finest lines in its history.

The fact that he has played in consecutive World Cup finals and semi-finals are two of the most striking examples. And that's without mentioning the six other major competitions in which he took part with the Vatreni. A player whose place in the pantheon of Croatian football could not be more assured.

4 Lionel Messi — 191 caps

Argentina — 2005-Present