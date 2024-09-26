Key Takeaways There has been a steep decline in long-range shots over recent seasons.

Only one current Premier League player boasts more than 25 goals from outside the box.

The likes of Steven Gerrard, Wayne Rooney and David Beckham were all outscored from range by one prolific midfielder.

Like everything else, football is constantly evolving. While some of these changes are welcome, others have contributed to the standardisation of the beautiful game. Instinctive dribbling is being lost, the number 10 is becoming extinct and long-range shots are becoming rare.

So much so that in the Premier League, the rate of long-range shots has actually fallen by 10% over the last decade. Almost half (43%) of the division's efforts came from outside the box in the 2014/15 season. That figure plummeted to 33.1% last season. It's a damning statistic and one that is fuelling a certain nostalgia for the golden days of Barclays.

It must be said that many specialists in the genre have put holes in opponents' nets over the course of these glorious decades. Here's a look back at the Premier League's all-time top scorers from outside the box, with only one active member of the division cracking the list.

Players with the Most Long-Range Goals in Premier League History Rank Player Long-Range Goals Total Goals Percentage of Long-Range Goals 1. Frank Lampard 41 177 23.1% 2. David Beckham 34 62 54.8% 3. Steven Gerrard 33 121 27.2% 4. Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink 33 127 25.9% 5. Alan Shearer 33 260 12.6% 6. Thierry Henry 29 175 16.5% 7. Wayne Rooney 29 208 13.9% 8. Kevin De Bruyne 28 69 40.5% 9. Matt Le Tissier 28 101 27.7% 10. Harry Kane 25 213 11.7%

10 Harry Kane

Long-range goals: 25

In the kingdom of football, Harry Kane remains a monarch without a crown. Second top scorer in the Premier League, where he never lifted the trophy, the former Tottenham Hotspur centre-forward, who will always be considered one of the best players in the history of the sport, is nonetheless a true legend of the English game.

Kane's reputation is built on a total of 213 English top-flight goals, including some of the most memorable of his career. His goals against Arsenal and Chelsea in the 2014/15 season and his sumptuous strike against Crystal Palace in 2021 are just two examples from Walthamstow's finest.

9 Matt Le Tissier

Long-range goals: 28

When you think of shots from outside the box in the Premier League, it's impossible not to think of Matt Le Tissier's mad initiative against Wimbledon during the 1993/94 season. A goal that has gone down in history as one of the finest ever scored in the English top flight, it demonstrated the Saints legend's ability to score from every conceivable angle and in every conceivable way.

The first midfielder to break the 100-goal barrier in the competition's history, 'Le God' - as he was dubbed during his playing days - went on to score a total of 182 goals in an illustrious career that included 481 appearances for Southampton.

8 Kevin De Bruyne

Long-range goals: 28

There is perhaps no player in the world today with a vision of the game and the ability to put it into practice quite like Kevin De Bruyne. Considered one of the best midfielders in the history of the Premier League, the Belgian has been lighting up the pitch with his qualities ever since joining Manchester City in the summer of 2015.

Of all the skills that make up his revered repertoire, De Bruyne's success at shooting is perhaps one of the most important. It is one of the reasons why the former Wolfsburg player is such a threat to his opponents. From near or far, right or left, the prolific midfielder is afraid of nothing. And he's certainly not afraid to take aim when he gets the chance.

7 Wayne Rooney

Long-range goals: 29

Wayne Rooney is undoubtedly one of the best-known faces to have passed through the Premier League. The top scorer in Manchester United's history (253 goals in 559 games), the Liverpool native was much more than just a centre-forward.

Technically gifted, quick, with a mentality of steel and capable of scoring from virtually any position, the man who held the record for the most goals scored with the Three Lions between 2015 and 2023 is one of the players who helped the league gain its credentials. A golden career recognised by an appointment to the Premier League Hall of Fame in 2022 that was as deserved as it was logical.

6 Thierry Henry

Long-range goals: 29

It would have been surprising not to have found Thierry Henry somewhere on this list. Arsenal's greatest player of all time is also recognised as one of the finest strikers ever to grace a Premier League football pitch.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Thierry Henry is one of only six Arsenal personalities to have a statue in front of the Emirates Stadium.

With his exceptional pace and unrivalled eye for goal, the four-time Golden Boot winner has scored some of the most unforgettable goals in Premier League history. Of these, 29 were scored from outside the box. To this day, some Manchester United fans are no doubt still harbouring nightmares about his devastating shots. Despite his stellar career, Henry still insists that he "wasn't born with a gift for goal".

5 Alan Shearer

Long-range goals: 33

The fifth all-time top scorer in the English top flight (283) and record holder for the most Premier League goals (260), Alan Shearer has logically earned a place in this ranking. The legendary Newcastle United striker, who still holds numerous competition records, and who won the 1995 Premier League title while playing for Blackburn Rovers, was no stranger to long-range goals.

And it comes as no surprise that he himself recently said that his legendary volley against Everton, a shot that left Richard Wright looking haggard, in December 2002, was certainly the finest goal of his career. A man of taste.

4 Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink

Long-range goals: 33

Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink is certainly not the most obvious name on this list, especially for the new generation, but he deserves his place just as much as his illustrious counterparts. A player of almost brutal striking power, the Dutchman, who played for Leeds United, Chelsea, Middlesbrough and Charlton Athletic, scored 127 goals in the English league.

33 of them from outside the box. That's almost 26%. An almost absurd statistic, especially for a traditional centre-forward. Right-footed, but adept with his left side, and an exceptional free-kick taker, Hasselbaink is possibly one of the best strikers to ever set foot on the pitch at Stamford Bridge. An instinctive player with a keen eye for goal.

3 Steven Gerrard

Long-range goals: 33

There are countless reasons why Steven Gerrard is considered one of the most important figures in Liverpool's history. Loyalty, leadership, lethal finishing, the tireless Reds midfielder was the hero for 17 years.

Gerrard lived through everything with the Merseyside club, from the most beautiful stories to the most difficult (no one has forgotten his slip that allowed Demba Ba to score a goal which ended Liverpool's title dreams in 2014), but who has always been unanimously supported. Whether wearing the number 28, 17 or eight, the proud Scouser has always shone as much for his footballing qualities and his human ones.

2 David Beckham

Long-range goals: 34

David Beckham scored an impressive 65 free-kick goals in his illustrious career - including a record 18 in the Premier League. That's more than enough to earn him a place on the leaderboard. Gifted with above-average accuracy, the Red Devils' legendary number seven was a formidable asset from set pieces.

Yet he was also capable of unleashing extremely powerful shots in open play, which posed an additional threat to his opponents. Among the highlights of his career were his powerful free-kick against West Ham United in April 2000, and his iconic goal from the halfway line against Wimbledon on the opening day of the 1996/97 season.

1 Frank Lampard

Long-range goals: 41

19. That is the number of goals that separate Kane, 10th on the list, from Frank Lampard, who is in first place. The most prolific midfielder in Premier League history and a true Chelsea icon, the player with 648 appearances and 211 goals for the Blues was a veritable specialist in goals from outside the box.

He even scored 41 of them. Arsenal, Tottenham, Liverpool and Crystal Palace were among his many victims. And that's just the beginning. An investment of £11m - when he was transferred from West Ham United in 2001 - that his performances and exceptional consistency justified, down to the last penny.

All statistics per BBC and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 26-09-2024.