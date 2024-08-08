Highlights Adam Vinatieri has scored the most points in NFL history, racking up 2,673 in 24 seasons between the New England Patriots and Indianapolis Colts.

Morten Andersen is just one of two with more than 2,500 career points in the NFL.

George Blanda amassed more than 2,000 career points, both as a quarterback and a kicker.

This list is for the little guys in the NFL — the placekickers. They typically get plenty of grief for not being considered true football players, and they usually find themselves in the headlines when they miss a big kick.

However, nobody scores more points in the NFL than kickers, at least over the course of a career. They might not be busting their way through would-be tacklers to reach the end zone, but they put a lot of points on the board.

This is a list that will thrill fans of kickers. Here are the 10 NFL players with the most points in a career. It should be noted that only regular-season points are taken into account here.

1 Adam Vinatieri (2,673)

Adam Vinatieri proved he was one of the most clutch kickers in the NFL during his 24 years in the league

Andy Lyons/Getty Images

There aren't many kickers who were more clutch than Adam Vinatieri.

Whether it was kicking the winning field goal in blizzard-like conditions in the famous "Tuck Rule" game or booting the game-winner in the Super Bowl weeks later, Vinatieri always seemed to come through when it counted most.

Vinatieri won two of his three Super Bowls with the New England Patriots with last-second field goals. His 48-yard field goal against the heavily favored St. Louis Rams in Super Bowl 36 capped a wild finish in a 20-17 Patriots win. He also booted a 41-yarder with four seconds left in Super Bowl 38, giving New England a 32-29 win over the Carolina Panthers.

Vinatieri spent 10 years with the Pats before playing 14 years with the Indianapolis Colts, with whom he won a Super Bowl in his first year with the franchise. Outside his postseason heroics, Vinatieri finished his career with an NFL-best 2,673 points, 1,797 from field goals, 874 from extra points, and two on a two-point conversion.

2 Morten Andersen (2,544)

Morten Andersen earned four straight Pro Bowl honors with the New Orleans Saints

RVR Photos-USA TODAY Sports

Morten Andersen kicked for five different teams during his 25-year NFL run, most notably for the New Orleans Saints (13 years) and the Atlanta Falcons (eight years).

The left-footed Andersen was a seven-time Pro Bowler, earning that honor in four straight seasons from 1985 to 1988. He was also named a First-Team All-Pro three times. He made 79.7% of his field goals during his career, including an NFL-best 86.7% in 1986, and booted a league-best 60-yarder during the 1991 season.

For his career, Andersen finished with 2,544 points and was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2017.

3 Gary Anderson (2,434)

Gary Anderson was perfect in the regular season for the Minnesota Vikings in 1998

RVR Photos-USA TODAY Sports

Gary Anderson spent the first 13 seasons of his 23-year NFL career with the Pittsburgh Steelers, but he made some noise with the Minnesota Vikings in 1998 when he became the first NFL kicker to make every field goal and every extra point in the regular season. But most Vikings fans only remember the kick he missed in the NFC title game against the Falcons.

Anderson remains the Steelers' all-time leading scorer with 1,343 points. He is a four-time Pro Bowler and was named a First-Team All-Pro in 1988.

Anderson made 80.1% of his field goals during a career that spanned from 1982 to 2004 and finished his career with 2,434 points.

4 Jason Hanson (2,150)

Jason Hanson spent all 21 of his NFL seasons kicking for the Detroit Lions

Andrew Weber-USA TODAY Sports

Jason Hanson co-owns the NFL record for the most seasons spent with one team, playing all 21 of his years with the Detroit Lions.

The Lions took a shot with Hanson in the second round of the 1992 NFL Draft, and he didn't disappoint. Hanson made 495 of his 601 field goal attempts for an 82.4% clip during his career in the Motor City. He was a two-time Pro Bowler and had an NFL-best 55-yard kick in 1997.

Hanson finished his career with 2,150 points and is a member of the Detroit Lions All-Time Team.

5 John Carney (2,062)

John Carney's best season may have come during his one year with the New York Giants

Manny Rubio-USA TODAY Sports

John Carney spent 19 of his 23 years in the NFL kicking for the San Diego Chargers and the New Orleans Saints, although he spent the first two years of his career with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, making two of his five field goal attempts.

Carney made the first of his two Pro Bowls in 1994 after making an NFL-best 34 field goals at an 89.5% rate. He also was named to the Pro Bowl in 2008 during his only season with the New York Giants. There, he made 35 of his 38 field goals and was named a Second-Team All-Pro.

Carney, who kicked collegiately at Notre Dame, finished his NFL career with 2,062 points.

6 Matt Stover (2,004)

Matt Stover made an NFL-record 469 consecutive extra points in his career

James Lang-USA TODAY Sports

Consistency was Matt Stover's game. Selected by the New York Giants in the 12th round of the 1990 NFL Draft, Stover was on the injured list when the Giants won Super Bowl 25. In 1991, the Cleveland Browns signed him, and he remained with the team during the move to Maryland to become the Baltimore Ravens in 1996.

Stover kicked for the Ravens during their run to a Super Bowl 35 title. He made 469 straight extra points in his career and went an NFL-record 38 straight games with a field goal.

For his career, Stover made 83.7% of his field goals. He is a member of the Baltimore Ravens Ring of Honor and finished his career with 2,004 points.

7 George Blanda (2,002)

Focus on Sport/Getty Images

George Blanda is the only non-exclusive placekicker on this list.

While Blanda was his team's placekicker during his record-setting run in professional football that lasted from 1949 to 1975, he was also a Pro Bowl quarterback. Blanda began his Hall of Fame career with the Chicago Bears before playing for the AFL's Houston Oilers in their inaugural season.

Blanda actually retired after the 1958 season but returned in 1960 when the Oilers were formed and became the team's starting quarterback. In his second year with the team, he led the league with 3,330 passing yards and threw a league-best 36 touchdown passes. He also booted 16 field goals, including a league-long 55-yarder, and made 64 of his 65 extra points en route to being named AFL Player of the Year.

Blanda, who closed his career playing nine seasons with the Oakland Raiders, was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1981 and finished with 2,002 career points.

8 Jason Elam (1,983)

Jason Elam had two seasons of kicking five field goals of 50 yards or longer

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Jason Elam played 15 years with the Denver Broncos, who selected the Hawaii placekicker in the third round of the 1993 NFL Draft.

During his 17-year NFL career, Elam always had at least one 50-yard kick in a season and had five field goals of 50 yards in a season twice. He had the longest field goal in a season three times, including one that went for 63 yards in 1998. Elam made the second of his three Pro Bowls that year.

Elam made 436 field goals in his career and converted 80.7% of those kicks. He spent his final two seasons with the Atlanta Falcons. Elam finished with 1,983 points and is a member of the Denver Broncos Ring of Fame.

9 John Kasay (1,970)

John Kasay earned Pro Bowl honors in 1996, his second season with the expansion Carolina Panthers

Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

The Seattle Seahawks selected John Kasay in the fourth round of the 1991 NFL Draft, and he kicked in Seattle for four seasons before joining the expansion Carolina Panthers in 1995.

In his second year in Carolina, he made his first and only Pro Bowl after making a league-high 37 field goals, including three that went for 50 or more yards.

Kasay missed the entire 2000 season with a broken kneecap but returned in 2001 and made 82.1% of his field goals. He kicked for the Panthers in Super Bowl 38, a 32-29 loss to the New England Patriots.

Kasay spent 15 years with the Panthers and closed his career by playing one year with the New Orleans Saints. He had 1,970 points in his career.

10 Robbie Gould (1,961)

Robbie Gould never missed a kick in the postseason

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Robbie Gould played 18 seasons in the NFL, the first 11 with the Chicago Bears. He's one of the most accurate kickers in NFL history, making 86.5% of his field goals.

Gould never missed a kick in the postseason. His teams reached the playoffs seven times, and he proved he could come through when it counted most. Gould went 29-for-29 in field goals and 39-for-39 in extra points during his playoff career.

As for the regular season, Gould made the Pro Bowl in just his second year after leading the NFL in field goals made with 32. He also made all 47 of his extra points for the Bears that season.

Gould, who also spent a year with the New York Giants and six seasons with the San Francisco 49ers, finished his career with 1,961 points.

All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.