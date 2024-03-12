Highlights The Premier League's drama sometimes results in red cards, impacting matches and seasons.

Players like Patrick Vieira, Richard Dunne and Vinnie Jones have the most red cards in Premier League history.

Their ability to be consistently involved in drama was remarkable, as they clashed with opponents and - even referees - on a regular basis.

The drama that fills the chambers of the Premier League often spills over every week, with players trying every means possible to walk away victorious. It's what makes the top tier of the English pyramid so exciting, which is exactly why it is classed as one of the greatest leagues in the world.

However, sometimes, that drama can result in red cards. As players make last-ditch tackles or let their emotions get the better of them, they can be seen walking off the pitch and into the changing room. Decisions like that can change the course of matches - and even the season - in an instant, particularly during the run-in at the end of the campaign.

Since the start of the competition in 1992, England has been the home of several of the most aggressive players of all time. Tempers boiling over was a common theme in the high-pressure matches between the league's best teams, and this list looks at the eight players with the most red cards in the competition's history.

Where players were tied on the same number of red cards, we’ve ranked them in order of cards per match (red or yellow) across their Premier League career.

8 Players with the Most Red Cards in Premier League History Rank Name Matched Played Cards (Red/Yellow) Per Game Red Cards 1. Patrick Vieira 307 0.28 8 2. Richard Dunne 431 0.19 8 3. Duncan Ferguson 269 0.16 8 4. Lee Cattermole 271 0.35 7 5. Alan Smith 285 0.24 7 6. Vinnie Jones 184 0.24 7 7. Roy Keane 366 0.21 7 8. Joey Barton 269 0.30 6

8 Joey Barton - 6

Manchester City, Newcastle, QPR, Burnley

Firstly, Joey Barton was in the news at the start of 2024 due to his controversial comments, but as a player, he was one of the most aggressive players around. With a Premier League career spanning across four clubs, Barton was consistently a dominant figure in the middle of the park. At his best, he was a talented midfielder, yet that was overshadowed by his reckless and constant unnecessary challenges. It's no surprise to see him on this list, with Barton picking up six red cards in the competition and over 75 yellow cards.

Key Information Matches played 269 Red Cards 6 Yellow Cards 78

7 Roy Keane - 7

Manchester United, Nottingham Forest

Roy Keane is widely considered one of the greatest Premier League midfielders of all time — and even his reckless nature couldn't overshadow that. Throughout his career, he was the league's villain, picking up seven red cards in the process. The most infamous of his sending-offs came for a horrendous challenge that contributed to ending the career of Alf Inge Haaland in the Manchester Derby.

His reckless tackle saw him receive an extended ban and a £150,000 fine. He sent fear into his opponent's eyes, knowing he could dominate the midfield battle but also commit dangerous tackles. He had several infamous battles with Arsenal at the start of the 2000s, particularly with Patrick Vieira. The duo somehow always managed to battle with each other on and off the ball, which epitomised the clubs' rivalry over the years. The Irishman always found a way to be involved.

Key Information Matches played 366 Red Cards 7 Yellow Cards 69

6 Vinnie Jones - 7

Wimbledon, Chelsea

When you think of Vinnie Jones, you think of an aggressive midfielder who was always at the heart of a boiling cauldron of tempers overflowing. He was one of the Premier League's greatest villains, even if it came in just 184 games - far fewer than other players on this list. In those matches, he received seven red cards, the fewest number of matches to reach that number. He had several battles with previous entree Keane as well, which saw violence and aggressiveness merge into one on the pitch. During his time with Wimbledon and Chelsea post-1992, Jones was feared by everyone.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Vinnie Jones has the record for the most red cards (3) in one Premier League season - during the 1995/1996 season.

Key Information Matches played 184 Red Cards 7 Yellow Cards 36

5 Alan Smith - 7

Leeds, Manchester United, Newcastle

Alan Smith's career started at Leeds before he eventually moved to arch-rivals Manchester United, despite previously saying he would never play for them. The striker-turned-midfielder was at the heart of issues on the pitch, where his looks epitomised the word 'aggression', leading to referees sending him off seven times. Between January 2001 and December 2004, no Premier League player picked up more red cards than the five Smith picked up. Smith sadly broke his leg during an FA Cup tie with Liverpool in 2006, after he conducted himself with the passion and aggression which his career was built from. He never truly recovered from it.

Key Information Matches played 285 Red Cards 7 Yellow Cards 61

4 Lee Cattermole - 7

Sunderland, Middlesbrough, Wigan

The derby between Newcastle and Sunderland is widely seen as one of the fiercest in the world. That was showcased in the FA Cup third round at the start of 2024 when Newcastle beat their arch-rivals in a dramatic match at the Stadium of Light. Yet, before that, Lee Cattermole epitomised the rivalry between the two sides. The midfielder managed to get dismissed after the final whistle in a Tyne-Wear derby, seeing a straight red from Mike Dean for abusive language, which came after already seeing yellow for a dangerous challenge on Jack Colback during the game. He was always near the cause of a disciplinary problem, with former manager Gus Poyet knowing that as well during an interview via the Daily Mail in 2013.

With Lee, we know when he is frustrated he will make this kind of tackle. I know many managers have tried and have talked about him in the past and I will try to manage him my way, internally, and we will see if we improve that reputation he has in England, where he can’t make a tackle.

Key Information Matches played 271 Red Cards 7 Yellow Cards 88

3 Duncan Ferguson - 8

Everton, Newcastle

Duncan Ferguson has always been part of Premier League history. Not only was he an effective player before becoming a successful caretaker manager at Everton, but he was also one of the most terrifying players in the competition's history. He was a theoretical villain who truly sent fear into his opponent's eyes. During his career, he received eight red cards, six of which were straight sending-offs as well. His most memorable moment actually came in Scotland, where, during a game against Raith Rovers, he headbutted John McStay. Ferguson was not sent off as the referee missed it, but he was not so lucky after the game. As well as a 12-game ban, Ferguson was charged with assault and received a three-month prison sentence in October 1995. That epitomised his aggressiveness on the pitch, as the Premier League saw.

Key Information Matches played 269 Red Cards 8 Yellow Cards 40

2 Richard Dunne - 8

Manchester City, Aston Villa, Everton, QPR

Richard Dunne played over 400 times in the Premier League for four different times, yet - despite his longevity - he is remembered for his red cards and own goals. With eight red cards to his name, he has the joint-most alongside Ferguson and Vieira, whilst he also tops the list of most Premier League own goals with a remarkable 10 – the same number as he managed in the right goal. Despite this, he earned a place in the 2009/2010 PFA Premier League Team of the Year. However, his ability to get sent off and be at the heart of controversial tackles overshadowed his impressive defensive performances throughout his career.

Key Information Matches played 431 Red Cards 8 Yellow Cards 74

1 Patrick Vieira - 8

Arsenal, Manchester City

Finally, Vieira is one of the greatest midfielders of all time. He was at the heart of Arsenal's invincible triumph in 2004, battling away in the middle of the park. However, despite all his talent, the Frenchman had a dark side to his game. He played with a fierceness that saw him fall foul with referees in the competition, as he consistently clashed with the likes of Keane and other legendary midfielders. Most memorably, in 2000, he was sent off during Arsenal's match against Liverpool during a match which saw three players receive the marching orders. The Gunners still won the match and went on to win the title.

Key Information Matches played 307 Red Cards 8 Yellow Cards 76