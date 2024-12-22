Summary Many bright young talents have threatened to take the Premier League by storm and have failed to do so.

Stars like Dele Alli and Jack Wilshere didn't reach the expected heights despite seeming to possess all the talent in the world.

Factors like injuries, lack of professionalism, and wrong moves hindered these players from reaching their peak.

The Premier League is the biggest, most lucrative and most watched league in the world. While in many cases that's a blessing, it is also a curse for those who 'burst onto the scene', as Micah Richards would say. The pressure of making a name for yourself under the brightest lights is easier said than done and there have been more than a fair share of examples who looked destined to go right to the top but fell short of their promise.

This may be down to injuries, a lack of professionalism or making the wrong moves to progress their careers. Regardless of what stopped them from becoming the superstars they could've been, GIVEMESPORT have compiled a list of the 10 biggest wastes of potential in Premier League history.

10 Players with the Most Wasted Potential in Premier League History [Ranked] 1. Ravel Morrison 2. Mario Balotelli 3. Dele Alli 4. Adel Taarabt 5. Jack Wilshere 6. Adrian Mutu 7. Michael Johnson 8. Phil Jones 9. Abou Diaby 10. David Bentley

10 David Bentley

Arsenal, Blackburn Rovers, Tottenham

With the initials DB, wearing the number 7 and with an incredible ability to cross the ball, there is no questioning who many were earmarking David Bentley to be the new version of. After emerging from Arsenal's youth academy, Bentley initially showcased his immense talent at Blackburn Rovers, where he gained recognition for his creativity and striking ability.

However, his career stagnated after moving to Tottenham, where he struggled for form and consistency. Injuries and a perceived lack of commitment further impeded his progress. The winger would later discuss falling out of love with the sport and how much that impacted his performances and led to his retirement, aged 29. Now, he runs a selection of bars and restaurants in Spain as he finds success in an entirely different field.

9 Abou Diaby

Arsenal

Abou Diaby was once regarded as one of the most gifted midfielders in football, celebrated for his exceptional skill, physical presence, and ability to control the game. He joined Arsenal in 2006 with high expectations, and his performances hinted at a bright future ahead. However, his career was tragically marred by a series of severe injuries, starting with a catastrophic ankle injury in 2005, which sidelined him for an extended period.

Diaby struggled to regain his fitness and rhythm, facing setbacks that severely limited his playing time. Throughout his time at Arsenal, he dealt with muscle injuries and long-term issues that kept him off the pitch for significant stretches, preventing him from establishing himself as a regular starter. Although he occasionally showcased his immense talent, including memorable performances in critical matches, the consistency needed to reach his full potential eluded him.

8 Phil Jones

Blackburn Rovers, Manchester United

Sir Alex Ferguson once believed that Phil Jones could become the greatest player Manchester United ever had, highlighting the immense potential the young defender displayed early in his career. However, despite this promising start, Jones struggled to fulfill that potential due to a series of persistent injuries and inconsistent performances.

The defender battled adversity time and time again before finally realising it was time to call it quits during Erik ten Hag's first training session as United boss. He still has plenty to look at in his trophy cabinet, but given what was promised of him, it never quite came to pass for the former Blackburn youngster.

7 Michael Johnson

Manchester City

Former Manchester City midfielder Michael Johnson was once hailed as one of the most promising talents in English football, but he ultimately failed to fulfill his potential due to a combination of injuries, personal challenges, and lack of opportunity.

Johnson burst onto the scene with exceptional technical skills and vision, earning a place in the Manchester City first team at a young age. However, persistent injuries plagued his career, limiting his appearances and disrupting his development. As he struggled to regain fitness, he faced increased competition from the now financially backed Cityzens. He has also spoken about how his mental health battles also contributed to an early retirement from the sport in 2013.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Johnson played just 54 professional games during his career.

6 Adrian Mutu

Chelsea

Romanian striker Adrian Mutu joined Chelsea from Parma in 2003 for £17 million, creating significant excitement due to his impressive form in Serie A. He started his Premier League career strong, netting four goals in his first three matches. However, his performance soon waned, as he managed only six more goals in 35 appearances.

Mutu's Chelsea tenure came to an abrupt end in 2004 when he tested positive for cocaine, resulting in the club terminating his contract. This marked a rapid fall from grace for a player once considered a rising star. Although he found some revival in his career upon returning to Italy, his struggles continued, culminating in a second doping ban that overshadowed his early promise and talent on the pitch.

5 Jack Wilshere

Arsenal, Bolton, West Ham United, Bournemouth

Jack Wilshere first made headlines at just 19 years old when he dominated a prime Barcelona midfield in the Champions League, showcasing his immense talent. Although he enjoyed a respectable career with both Arsenal and the England national team, many believe he could have achieved even greater heights.

Wilshere's potential was significantly hampered by injuries that began in his youth. He later revealed that surgeons had warned he might struggle to walk properly again, let alone compete at a high level. The midfielder faced a series of setbacks throughout his career, ultimately becoming one of the most injury-prone players in football. Despite these challenges, Wilshere displayed incredible skill and determination during his time on the pitch.

Now, at just 32, he has transitioned into coaching as a youth team coach at Arsenal, where he can help nurture the next generation of talent. As admirable as that is, though, at his age, he should still be playing at the highest level if it wasn't for his consistent setbacks.

4 Adel Taarabt

Tottenham, QPR

Adel Taarabt's career is often seen as a story of unfulfilled potential. Bursting onto the scene at QPR, his extraordinary talent and flair captured the attention of fans and pundits alike. Taarabt had the unique ability to create magic with the ball at his feet, showcasing his skills in a way few players could. However, despite his promise, his career never fully took off.

The unexpected partnership between Neil Warnock and the playmaker is one that QPR fans will always hold dear, as few talents like the Moroccan have graced Loftus Road. However, stories of him claiming to go to France to see his best friend who had been shot, only for his passport to be found inside the changing room paint a picture as to how his mentality ultimately held him back.

3 Dele Alli

Tottenham, Everton

In recent years, it has become evident that Dele Alli's decline was not entirely of his own making. The midfielder demonstrated immense bravery by sharing details about his childhood and the challenges that have followed him throughout his life. While he may never return to his previous form, he was undeniably a remarkable talent.

With the tenacity of a player who had fought his way up through the football league and the ability to shine on any stage, Alli's fearlessness in challenging even the best defenders earned him admiration in his youth. Though his career did not culminate in trophies, he created many unforgettable moments that Spurs and England fans from that time will always treasure.

He is still hopeful of returning to the top, and has admitted he has a reminder on his phone every day that reads '2026 World Cup.' He has a long way to go to get there, but every neutral will hope that he can complete the emotional comeback.

2 Mario Balotelli

Manchester City, Liverpool

"I could fill a 200-page book about my two years with Mario at Inter, but it wouldn’t be a drama; it would be a comedy," said Jose Mourinho in 2014, reflecting on his time with Mario Balotelli. However, other coaches who worked with the Italian forward might have a different perspective. While few players matched Balotelli's physical and technical abilities, he struggled with the mental aspect of professionalism.

The former Manchester City star often prioritised off-field antics over on-field consistency. Instead of establishing himself as one of the world’s best players, he became known for his controversies. Despite this, he still managed to secure both a Premier League title and a Champions League trophy during his career. But considering that in his youth he was tipped as a future Ballon d'Or winner, there's no doubt he missed out on even more.

1 Ravel Morrison

Manchester United, West Ham United, Sheffield United

Ravel Morrison was a standout player on an FA Youth Cup-winning team that featured talents like Paul Pogba and Jesse Lingard. Many viewed him as the team's brightest star. Sir Alex Ferguson once pulled aside Rio Ferdinand and Wayne Rooney during training, asserting that Morrison was more gifted at the same age than both England internationals had been.

Despite these promising signs, Morrison struggled to adopt a professional attitude, which limited his opportunities. He made just three senior appearances for Manchester United, all in the League Cup. His troubles continued at West Ham, despite having glimpses of brilliance that showed just how much he was capable of. Now in his early thirties, he plays for a second-division team in the UAE.

