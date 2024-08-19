Highlights Team USA continued basketball dominance with a fifth consecutive gold medal at the Paris 2024 Olympics.

Bradley Beal's fall to role-player status will cause him to miss out on any Team USA selection.

Young stars like Cade Cunningham face tough competition and may never represent Team USA.

Team USA won its fifth consecutive gold medal in men's basketball at the recently concluded Paris 2024 Olympic Games . With a record 27 gold medals in the sport, including eight of a possible nine since professional players were allowed in 1992, the USA has been nothing short of dominant.

They have sent some legendary rosters over the years, featuring a multitude of Hall of Famers who have demolished the opposition at the games.

With the sport growing exponentially across the globe, there is a need to send the strongest possible roster to get the job done.

With the competition to select the best 12 players for the squad being cutthroat, here are five players who have already made a name for themselves in the league but could ultimately never end up representing their country on the highest global stage.

5 Bradley Beal

The three-time All-Star is already fading away at just 31

Drafted by the Washington Wizards in 2012, Bradley Beal immediately became a contributor as a second option for the young roster.

After the Wizards struggled in their first season with Beal, they made back-to-back second-round appearances in the Eastern Conference, with the former Florida star stepping up in the playoffs.

Beal's first season averaging over 20 points came right after the Rio Olympics. As a 21-year-old, he put up 23.1 points per game with impressive efficiency and put the Eastern Conference on notice.

He followed that up with back-to-back All-Star appearances, even when the Wizards looked unimpressive.

Beal continued to grow as a scorer, averaging 30.5 points per game in 2019-20 and improving the following season with a league-leading 31.3 points, which helped him earn his first All-NBA appearance.

Bradley Beal – Career Stats Category Stat PPG 21.9 RPG 4.1 APG 4.3 SPG 1.1 FG% 46.3 3PT% 37.5

It also led to him securing a training camp spot for the Tokyo Olympics. He committed to playing in what would have been his first Olympics but was later forced to withdraw after testing positive for Coronavirus.

One season-ending injury, two disappointing seasons and a whopping five-year, $251 million max contract later, Beal decided to leave the Wizards after the 2022-23 season, feeling that they weren't meeting his championship aspirations.

He hand-picked his move to the Phoenix Suns and ended up averaging 18.2 points per game, his lowest since the 2015-16 season, as he went from first to third option.

In what was an Olympic trial season, Beal looked like a mere role player while being paid over $46 million and fell off Team USA's radar.

Beal will be 35 by the time the next Olympics rolls around, and there's no chance he'll be suiting up for Team USA in Los Angeles. From leading the league in scoring just three years ago to not even being a top 10 shooting guard, Beal's window is unfortunately closed.

4 Cade Cunningham

The Pistons star has time on his hands but also tough competition

Two years before entering the league, Cade Cunningham had already donned Team USA's colors when he played in the 2019 FIBA Under-19 World Cup in Greece.

Despite being a high school senior, he led that team to the final against Mali. He scored 21 points in that Gold Medal Game, sealing the win in an impressive tournament after averaging 11.7 points and 5.7 assists.

A couple of years later, the Detroit Pistons had the easiest choice to make when they drafted Cunningham with the first overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft. He may have struggled to find his shot, but the talent was obvious as he earned a unanimous selection to the All-Rookie First Team.

The former Oklahoma State star played just 12 games in his second season before suffering a season-ending left tibial injury in December 2022.

However, he made a strong return the following year and continued to improve even as the Pistons hit rock bottom.

Cade Cunningham – Career Stats Category Stat PPG 20.0 RPG 5.0 APG 6.5 SPG 1.0 FG% 43.2 3PT% 32.9

Cunningham may not have been good enough for the 2024 Team USA roster, but he could continue to be overshadowed in future editions. He'll be in his prime at the 2028 Games in LA and will be a veteran by the time Brisbane hosts the 2032 Olympics.

However, with only 12 spots to play for, he will face stiff competition to make the cut.

At the moment, it seems unlikely that Cunningham will make the 2028 team ahead of players like Jalen Brunson , Tyrese Haliburton , Ja Morant , De'Aaron Fox or Trae Young .

Young guards like LaMelo Ball and Tyrese Maxey are also in the conversation, who are arguably better than the Pistons star right now.

So, unless Cunningham dramatically improves to superstar levels in the coming years, he'll be one of the many talented players who have never represented the USA at the Olympics.

3 Kawhi Leonard

2024 was the last chance for the two-time Finals MVP

One of the best players of his generation, it's a shame that Kawhi Leonard never got to play for Team USA at the Olympics.

Drafted in 2011, Leonard rose to stardom quickly, winning his first championship and Finals MVP with the San Antonio Spurs in just his third year in the league. He won his first Defensive Player of the Year award the following season, leading to his being eyed for the Rio Olympics roster.

Leonard played in a showcase game for Team USA White in 2015, recording 14 points in 24 minutes of action. He was named a finalist for the Olympics roster in 2016 after a great season with the Spurs, during which he won his second Defensive Player of the Year award.However, he ended up declining the invite for Rio since he was expectinghis first child.

Kawhi Leonard – Career Stats Category Stat PPG 20.0 RPG 6.4 APG 3.0 SPG 1.7 BPG 0.7 FG% 49.9 3PT% 39.1

Leonard's injury troubles have been amplified since he joined the Los Angeles Clippers in 2019, but he was still named a finalist for the Tokyo Games. Unfortunately, the two-time champion suffered an ACL injury during the playoffs, forcing him to miss the Olympics again.

With LeBron James , Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant joining forces for their last hurrah at the Paris edition, Leonard was also part of this 'Avengers' squad. But midway through the practices, he was surprisingly ruled out despite no injury, and Derrick White was named as a replacement.

One reason behind this decision could have been the fear of a potential injury, since teams are not allowed to bring in replacements if a player gets injured during the tournament.

With that, Leonard's Olympic dream ended. The next edition will be held in his hometown of Los Angeles, but at age 37, considering how injury-ridden he has been the last few years, it seems unlikely he will still be playing professionally.

He will remain one of the best American players ever to have never won gold at the Olympics.

2 Zion Williamson

Still doubts about his conditioning after his healthiest season

Zion Williamson entered the league as the most hyped prospect since Anthony Davis in 2012. After going viral in high school, Williamson continued to stay in the spotlight after his high-flying electric performances for Duke in his sole season in college.

Unsurprisingly, the New Orleans Pelicans selected him as the No. 1 overall pick.

A preseason injury delayed Williamson's NBA debut by three months, but he looked like the real deal once he stepped foot on the court. He dominated NBA players as he did in college on his way to an All-Rookie First-Team nod.

After getting an extended offseason to rest and recover, Williamson was finally let loose. Averaging 27.0 points on a ridiculous 61.1 percent shooting from the field, he looked unstoppable, especially in the paint.

He had played in 61 out of a possible 66 games before getting injured late in the season and missing the final six games, effectively killing the Pelicans' late playoff push.

After another injury-riddled season in 2022-23, this past season ended up being his healthiest as he played 70 games. He looked much more cautious and had a slightly new role with extra ball-handling responsibilities as he averaged his lowest scoring average since his rookie season (22.9).

Zion Williamson – Career Stats Category Stat PPG 24.7 RPG 6.5 APG 4.1 SPG 1.0 BPG 0.6 FG% 59.2

However, he was never considered for the Paris Games, likely due to his recurring injury issues, and it looks like these issues will keep him out of future editions as well.

There's no guarantee that his body will hold up until 2028. And if it does, the Pelicans might want to rest their superstar in the offseason, even if they can't legally stop him from playing.

When he's healthy, Williamson is undoubtedly a box-office hit, and it would be amazing to see that on the international stage. However, it seems unlikely that fans will get to see that.

1 Donovan Mitchell

A snub in 2024 and likely a snub in 2028 as well

When Donovan Mitchell turned down the opportunity to make Team USA for the Tokyo Olympics, he probably didn't know it might be his only chance to wear the red, white and blue.

Drafted by the Utah Jazz in 2017, he immediately looked like a star, and it was no surprise that he was named to the 2019 FIBA World Cup roster at just 22 years old.

It was a disastrous campaign for Team USA, which finished seventh, but Mitchell was among the few bright spots.

The former Louisville star caught the attention of Team USA just in time for the Tokyo Olympics after back-to-back All-Star seasons, where he stepped up when the postseason arrived.

Mitchell could have potentially been a starter, but he chose to sit out of the tournament and instead rehab from his right ankle injury.

He recovered from the injury and looked even better after being traded to the Cleveland Cavaliers .

Mitchell treated the 2023-24 season almost like an Olympic trial, with an MVP-esque campaign with the best defense of his life. But repeated injuries after the All-Star break slowed him down, and he played just eight of the final 24 games.

He shook off those injuries when the postseason came around, averaging nearly 30 points during the Cavs' second-round exit.

Donovan Mitchell – Career Stats Category Stat PPG 24.8 RPG 4.3 APG 4.6 SPG 1.4 FG% 45.0 3PT% 36.6

Surprisingly, Mitchell still missed out on the Team USA roster as the program opted for utility guys like Jrue Holiday and Derrick White over him.

And that may be the same reason that keeps him off future Olympic rosters.

With Anthony Edwards and Devin Booker already ranked ahead of him and current Finals MVP Jaylen Brown also in the mix, Mitchell may have difficulty overtaking them for a spot.

Even if Brown is considered a forward, the other two guards on the roster could be Tyrese Haliburton and another point guard like Jalen Brunson .

If more guard spots are available, with the recent emphasis on utility guys, Mitchell could find himself missing out on an Olympic berth once again. And he'll be 35 in the 2032 edition, so it's unlikely he'll make his debut then.

Mitchell may be a five-time All-Star, but his Olympic dream may never come true.