Due to Newcastle United facing financial difficulties, Eddie Howe’s side may be compelled to sell one - or even a host - of their key men as a means of complying with the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules (PSR).

Striving to be on the right side of said regulations, Newcastle’s Chief Executive Darren Eales suggested that if the club aims to maintain their upward trajectory, parting ways with their standout performers could be necessary in the summer.

“If we’re going to get to where we want to get to, at times it is necessary to trade your players.”

Not only that, but reports have suggested that the club’s higher-ups are keen to fund a four-man spending spree this summer with an array of positions needing reinforcements, following their failure to emulate their Champions League-securing campaign form in 2022/23 this time around.

GIVEMESPORT have identified five players from their roster that could be on the chopping block this summer to generate profit and, in turn, alleviate their financial issues.

Bruno Guimaraes

Bought for: £40m

Selling someone of Bruno Guimaraes’ calibre would improve Newcastle's financial position, especially considering it only cost, in hindsight, a meagre £40 million for his services. The Brazilian has become the Tyneside club’s midfield lynchpin – but with interest growing, the highly sought-after midfielder’s departure could boost Newcastle’s accounts.

Guimaraes has a release clause of £100m, a sum which Manchester City are reportedly willing to cough up. Whether the Premier League champions splash the cash on him or not is unknown, but with Manchester United, Chelsea and Liverpool also keen admirers, Newcastle’s hand could be forced in the summer thanks to their financial circumstances.

Bruno Guimaraes - Newcastle Statistics Cost £40m Appearances 97 Cost Per Appearance £412,371 Goals 13 Assists 13 Interested Teams Man Utd, Man City, Liverpool, Chelsea

Sean Longstaff

Bought for: N/A (Academy graduate)

Thanks to his graduation from the Newcastle academy ranks, the fee earned from Sean Longstaff’s prospective sale would be pure profit. The home-grown midfielder has been a brilliant servant to the club, having played a total of 172 times for the senior side. However, there are questions about where and how he fits in the squad.

According to reports, Leeds United are ever-growing in confidence that Longstaff’s signature is attainable this summer. With only a year left on his contract, an asking price of £15m is likely to be sufficient for the Whites to snare the 26-year-old – and given his position in the midfield pecking order, selling him for profit may be the best course of action.

Sean Longstaff - Newcastle Statistics Cost Academy graduate Appearances 172 Cost Per Appearance N/A Goals 14 Assists 11 Interested Teams Leeds United

Miguel Almiron

Bought for: £21m

Back in 2019, the club signed Miguel Almiron from Atlanta United for £21m. A relatively unknown prospect in European football at the time, the winger has since made over 200 appearances, notching 30 goals and 12 assists. Fans of the club, however, believe he still lacks the cutting-edge to prove a long-term option.

With Newcastle willing to entertain suitable offers, the Paraguayan’s time at St. James' Park could be drawing to a close. Having reportedly reached a verbal agreement with Al-Shabab - close to £26million - in the winter transfer window, they may be willing to test Newcastle’s resolve by offering more than that figure to acquire the 30-year-old.

Miguel Almiron - Newcastle Statistics Cost £21m Appearances 204 Cost Per Appearance £102,941 Goals 30 Assists 12 Interested Teams Al-Shabab

Alexander Isak

Bought for: £63m

Since arriving at St. James’ Park for £63 million in the summer of 2022, few Newcastle players can match the exploits of Alexander Isak in terms of both goals and all-round play. Given his talent, he’ll be eager to play in the Champions League next season, and this summer represents the perfect time for his employers to cash in with a multitude of clubs seeking a new centre forward.

Amid speculation about his uncertain future on Tyneside, Arsenal have emerged as the Sweden international’s most likely destination. Securing a deal for Isak will not come cheap, however, considering his record of 26 goals in 57 Newcastle appearances and 16 strikes across all competitions this campaign.

Alexander Isak - Newcastle Statistics Cost £63m Appearances 57 Cost Per Appearance £1.1m Goals 26 Assists 3 Interested Teams Arsenal

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Alexander Isak is Newcastle United's record signing at £63m. Sandro Tonali, signed in July 2023, is second (£55m).

Jamaal Lascelles

Bought for: £3.5m

After arriving at Newcastle as one of England's brightest starlets in 2014, Jamaal Lascelles has frequently been dislodged from the starting lineup by other emerging central defenders. Having made 250 appearances (and counting) for the club, Turkish outfit Besiktas reportedly made an official offer for the Toon skipper in January 2024.

The club may reconsider their options in the summer, as Lascelles has become a more attractive option with 15 Premier League appearances under his belt this season. Additionally, with Sven Botman sidelined due to a long-term injury, Lascelles could further increase his Premier League minutes, potentially driving up his price for a summer transfer.

Jamaal Lascelles - Newcastle Statistics Cost £3.5m Appearances 250 Cost Per Appearance £14,000 Goals 15 Assists 4 Interested Teams Besiktas

All statistics per Transfermarkt - correct as of 23/03/24