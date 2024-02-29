Highlights Newcastle United may replace Eddie Howe with Julian Nagelsmann after Euro 2024, according to reports.

The Germany manager has shown a track record of developing talented players, including the likes of Christopher Nkunku and Timo Werner.

Nagelsmann's track record suggests that young Newcastle players like Sven Botman, Tino Livramento, and Anthony Gordon could all benefit from his appointment.

It appears as though Newcastle United may be preparing for life without Eddie Howe, with rumours circulating that former Bayern Munich manager Julian Nagelsmann is being lined up as his possible replacement after Euro 2024.

Despite the fact that Howe led the Geordies to a fairytale return to the Champions League last season, he has been unable to replicate the same success in the 2023/24 campaign. With injuries being a major factor, Newcastle currently sit 10th in the Premier League, 15 points off of 4th place.

As a result, the club's board is looking at the German to revitalise the squad and send them back up the table. Should they hire him, they will be hoping that he can improve some of their current players, like he has done in his previous jobs. In fact, some of the current Newcastle contingent have already benefitted from his coaching.

With that in mind, GIVEMESPORT have decided to take a look at some players who turned into superstars thanks to Nagelsmann's tutoring. We will also take a look at who the big beneficiaries in the current Newcastle squad could be should the German arrive.

Joelinton

Coached at Hoffenheim

When many people think of Joelinton, they think of his remarkable transformation into a midfielder, having previously been a misfiring striker before Eddie Howe arrived at St James' Park. However, the reason he was signed was because of some impressive form he had shown in front of goal at Hoffenheim.

Who was his coach at that time? None other than Julian Nagelsmann. The young German oversaw the Brazilian's form, which saw him bag 11 goals in the 2018/19 season. This was enough to convince Newcastle to pay £40m for his services the following summer. Perhaps, if Nagelsmann does reunite with his former player, Joelinton will return to a more advanced role.

Joelinton's stats under Nagelsmann Games 35 Goals 11 Assists 9

Fabian Schar

Coached at Hoffenheim

Another current Newcastle man that got the Nagelsmann rub was Fabian Schar. The Swiss defender featured under the German coach during the 2015/16 and 2016/17 seasons before he was picked up by Newcastle.

The 32-year-old has been a consistent figure up North since his arrival. Should the change in manager occur, his previous history with Nagelsmann, coupled with the respect he has from his teammates, could make him someone the coach may want to lean on in the early stages. Schar's experience, alongside his understanding of the coach's principals, may see him take up an even more prominent role in the side as other players get adjusted to the new way of life.

Schar's stats under Nagelsmann Games 18 Minutes 1246 Yellow Cards 2

Christopher Nkunku

Coached at RB Leipzig

It's safe to say that Chelsea fans have not yet seen the best of Christopher Nkunku. Injuries have prevented him kicking on in the way many would've hoped. However, if his career at RB Leipzig is anything to go by, when he is at full fitness, he can be a top class player.

Plenty of those skills were honed by Nagelsmann in his time at the Red Bull affiliated side, where Nkunku transformed into a real creative threat. In total, the 26-year-old had 39 goal contributions during his time being managed by the former Bayern man. This is something he has continued to develop since, but the Frenchman credited his former boss for being a key part of his development.

"Thomas Tuchel used to ask a lot of me but I didn’t have enough time to do what he asked. Julian Nagelsmann also expects a lot from me and he is demanding about what I do in training and games. That’s taken me further. He also talks a lot about tactics."

Nkunku's stats under Nagelsmann Games 84 Goals 12 Assists 27

Dayot Upamecano

Coached at RB Leipzig, Bayern Munich

Despite the fact that Upamecano is only 25-years-old, he has spent a large part of his career under the leadership of Nagelsmann. First featuring for him back in 2019, the Frenchman quickly developed into one of the most promising central defenders in world football.

They later reunited at Bayern Munich, where Upamecano is now a mainstay in the team despite some strong competition. With more room to grow, there can be no doubt that his work under Nagelsmann allowed the defender to blossom and develop in a much quicker fashion than may have happened should he have worked under a less progressive coach.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Dayot Upamecano has played more games under Julian Nagelsmann than any other player (151)

Upamecano's stats under Nagelsmann Games 151 Assists 10 Red Cards 2

Marcel Sabitzer

Coached at RB Leipzig, Bayern Munich

Another name who worked with Nagelsmann at both Leipzig and Bayern was the tireless midfielder, Marcel Sabitzer. The Austrian captained Leipzig during his time at the club and was an excellent leader in the middle of the park. He was later snapped up by Bayern when Nagelsmann joined the club, but he struggled to make an impact in an extremely competitive midfield.

A loan move to Manchester United midway through the 2022/23 season reminded people of exactly what he had to offer, as he put in some impressive shifts during his time in England. However, there can be no doubt that his best football came whilst being led by the young German at the Red Bull outfit.

Sabitzer's stats under Nagelsmann Games 137 Goals 20 Assists 22

Nordi Mukiele

Coached at RB Leipzig

A versatile defender, Mukiele arrived at RB Leipzig from Montpellier as a young man looking to continue his development at a club that prides itself on developing youth. Not only did he find himself at the perfect club, but he also found the perfect manager as Nagelsmann pushed to get the most out of the Frenchman.

Not long after his manager departed for pastures new, Mukiele followed. Incredibly, his transfer to Paris Saint-Germain was for a lower fee than what he arrived for, which seems a bit of a misstep on Leipzig's part. He has gone on to become a useful member of the Parisian squad since and has also been capped by his country.

Mukiele's stats under Nagelsmann Games 77 Goals 7 Assists 5

Ibrahima Konate

Coached at RB Leipzig

Yet another successful French defender under Nagelsmann's regime. The 24-year-old formed a formidable partnership with the previously mentioned Upamecano at the heart of RB Leipzig's back four. This defensive duo became the cornerstone of the side and led to plenty of interest across Europe.

Having taken some time to settle, we are now witnessing a similar partnership forming between Konate and legendary Dutchman Virgil van Dijk at Liverpool, with the former now regarded as one of Jurgen Klopp's best ever bargins. Fans at Anfield can be indebted to the work that Nagelsmann did with Konate and, with Liverpool skipper Van Dijk ageing, the Frenchman will be passed the torch to lead the Liverpool unit for many years to come.

Konate's stats under Nagelsmann Games 32 Starts 21 Minutes 2058

Niklas Sule

Coached at Hoffenheim, Bayern Munich

When these two first worked together, Sule was an exciting young prosepct who many had eyes on becoming the next great German defender. During his time alongside Nagelesmann at Hoffenheim, the centre-back was allowed to develop carefully, which eventually paid off when he made the move to Bayern Munich.

The pair would reconnect at the Bavarian club when Nagelsmann came in and Sule has also been selected by his manager for national team duty since he took the job back in 2023, showing the pair continue to work closely together. Currently, Sule is at the heart of the defence at Borussia Dortmund, featuring alongside Mats Hummels.

Sule's stats under Nagelsmann Games 85 Assists 6 Minutes 6692

Emil Forsberg

Coached at RB Leipzig

Moving further back up the pitch now, very few players have embodied what RB Leipzig means quite like Emil Forsberg. The Swedish star ranks second in all-time appearances at the club, with his period under Nagelsmann being some of his best work.

Under the German, fans saw a real maturity develop in Forsberg as he went from a direct player with youthful exuberance to a calculated and calm presence on the ball. His love affair with the club ended in the summer, as he moved to the MLS to join New York Red Bulls, staying in the RB family. He will forever be remembered for sticking with Leipzig through thick and thin, despite interest in him on various occasions.

Forsberg's stats under Nagelsmann Games 73 Goals 19 Assists 11

Timo Werner

Coached at RB Leipzig

Say what you want about Timo Werner and his time in the Premier League, but under Nagelsmann, the striker was a goalscoring machine. He may have his critics now, but the 27-year-old's goal to game ratio under his compatriot was outstanding. In fact, in his 45 games under the young manager, Werner managed 48 goal contributions. That is a world-class return, especially considering how much he seemed to settle when he made his big move to Chelsea.

With stats like that, it bodes the question of just how much more Nagelsman could get out of Newcastle's attackers. Maybe Joelinton will finally turn into a 30-goal-per-season striker.

Werner's stats under Nagelsmann Games 45 Goals 34 Assists 14

Players who could thrive under Nagelsmann

Anthony Gordon and Tino Livramento could improve dramatically

Having looked at Nagelsmann's track record, you can safely say that there are plenty of players in the Newcastle squad who fit his mold.

With his success in developing top-draw defenders, the likes of Sven Botman could take the next step to becoming one of the Premier League's best. Meanwhile, Tino Livramento may be looked at someone who could become the next top English full-back under his potential new manager.

Further up the pitch, Anthony Gordon, someone who is knocking on the door of England's Euro 2024 squad, seems like the type of player that the 36-year-old may look to build around. His characteristics match some of the likes of Werner, Nkunku and Forsberg, meaning that he will be someone that Nagelsmann should know exactly what to do with.