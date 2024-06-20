Highlights NFL seems to be gradually moving toward an 18-game season.

Players express mixed feelings, emphasizing health and safety concerns.

Negotiations involve potential concessions from the NFL, addressing revenue share, health benefits, offseason structure.

The NFL's shift from 16 to 17 games in 2021 was only just the beginning.

Now, with commissioner Roger Goodell publicly discussing an 18-game season, it feels like it’s only a matter of time before that becomes a reality. Supported by owners and fueled by fan enthusiasm, it’s quite simple: more games means more money.

The commissioner has been vocal about his vision for the league's future, emphasizing the importance of quality over quantity. Following the NFL Draft in Detroit, Goodell went on The Pat McAfee Show and said:

I think we're good at 17 games right now, but we're always looking at how we continue... I'd rather replace a preseason game with a regular-season game any day. That's just picking quality. If we got to 18 and two, that's not an unreasonable thing.

He also noted that adding an 18th game along with a second bye-week would align the Super Bowl with Presidents' Day weekend. This, of course, got a rise out of the crowd as it would create a long-desired national holiday.

As much as that would please the fans, how would the players feel? Thanks to an ESPN survey across multiple teams, we have a revealing look at their thoughts on the expanded schedule.

Mixed Reactions Highlight Key Concerns

The expanded schedule brings significant concerns from players about its impact

Despite the potential benefits for fans and the league, players have significant concerns. Indianapolis Colts center Ryan Kelly, who’s on the NFLPA’s executive committee, has been vocal about his opposition to the proposal, recently saying:

Eighteen games sounds great when Roger's on the Pat McAfee [Show]. Until you're the one that's going out there and putting the helmet on for 18 of those games, then come talk to me.

The league has a long history of purporting to emphasize player safety and how it’s at the forefront of everything they do. Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman James Daniel pointed out how adding games completely contradicts that thinking:

If they were worried about player safety, [the NFL] would take away games, but it's not about player safety, it's about money and extra games. That brings millions of dollars to the NFL, millions of dollars to cities everywhere. I understand it from both sides.

However, there's a surprising number of players who are willing to play the 18th game, so long as they can use it as a bargaining chip to get something in return. According to the ESPN survey, “46% [of players] were in favor of an 18-game schedule with stipulations and 8% voted yes without stipulations.”

One of those 8% is Carolina Panthers linebacker Josey Jewell whose response was: "Another game equals more money? Sure. Let's do it"

Steelers safety Damontae Kazee seems to have a similar mindset, saying:

Whatever the league gives you, man, you just got to adjust to it. I got to this point in my life, I'm an old head now, about to be 31. You just got to adjust to everything and go on from there... Them giving us 18 games, I mean, I wouldn't complain about it.

While Jewell and Kazee both say they'd accept the extra game, they'd do so for "more money" or because it's what "the league gives you", not exactly ringing endorsements.

Negotiation and Potential Concessions

The NFL and its owners will need to make significant concessions

Even if some players are willing to go with the flow of an extended season, in order to get the 18th game, the league and its owners are going to have to give up something significant in negotiations. Some of the key changes the NFLPA might push for include:

Higher Revenue Share: The current CBA caps player revenue at 48.8%. The NFLPA will likely push to increase this percentage, but convincing NFL owners to agree will be a challenging task. Shockingly, billionaire owners have historically been against giving up anything revenue-related to their work force.

The current CBA caps player revenue at 48.8%. The NFLPA will likely push to increase this percentage, but convincing NFL owners to agree will be a challenging task. Shockingly, billionaire owners have historically been against giving up anything revenue-related to their work force. Revamped Offseason: There have been talks of players wanting to change the way the NFL currently runs its offseason program. The plan involves replacing the extended cluster of workouts from April to June with a condensed four-week session right before training camp. This new format would provide veterans with more downtime and better prepare for the physical demands of an extended regular season, though many players have also spoken out against this proposal.

There have been talks of players wanting to change the way the NFL currently runs its offseason program. The plan involves replacing the extended cluster of workouts from April to June with a condensed four-week session right before training camp. This new format would provide veterans with more downtime and better prepare for the physical demands of an extended regular season, though many players have also spoken out against this proposal. Enhanced Health Benefits: With an extra game increasing the risk of injuries, the NFLPA could seek improved health benefits, including better injury guarantees during their playing years and comprehensive post-career medical coverage. The league has previously been criticized for its lack of poor support of former players, often failing to address long-term health issues and injuries sustained during their careers.

With an extra game increasing the risk of injuries, the NFLPA could seek improved health benefits, including better injury guarantees during their playing years and comprehensive post-career medical coverage. The league has previously been criticized for its lack of poor support of former players, often failing to address long-term health issues and injuries sustained during their careers. Additional Bye Week: Incorporating a second bye week into the regular season seems like a guarantee with the addition of another game to help mitigate the physical demands of a schedule that long. More rest would help with both the prevention and recovery of injuries.

The transition to an 18-game schedule won’t be a quiet negotiation. Attempting to balance the league's financial and entertainment goals with the players' health and safety concerns is a tall task.

More games mean more opportunities for ticket sales, merchandise, and television viewership, translating into significant financial gains for the league, owners, and players. However, Goodell and the league owners need to seriously consider the players' concerns to make this expansion a reality, the current CBA gives the NFLPA substantial leverage in negotiations, as it should.

As the NFL looks to the future, finding a middle ground that addresses player safety and ensures fair compensation will be crucial. While neither side seems eager to rush the process, an 18-game season still seems to be inevitable.

