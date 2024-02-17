Highlights In the modern era of the Premier League, it's rare to find players who have remained at one club their whole career.

Several high-profile stars have moved from club to club in the top-flight, with one player having turned out for eight different Premier League teams.

Now, GIVEMESPORT has taken a look at the 12 players who have played for the most Premier League clubs in their career.

Some people say that loyalty in football is now dead. However, that's not completely true, as there have still been many high-profile one-club men in recent years. The ruthless nature of the sport and the constant expansion of the transfer market does see more players on the move than there once were.

Nevertheless, the ruthless nature of the sport and the constant expansion of the transfer market does see more players on the move than there once were. As a result, some players end up never truly settling at any one club and are constantly living out in hotels, waiting for the next club to approach them and offer them a playing opportunity.

Today, we're going to be looking at those players and seeing where their Premier League careers took them. In this list, each player has represented at least six different clubs in England's top flight since 1992, and such a long CV of clubs typically requires a certain degree of longevity, and so the majority of these players' careers span numerous decades.

Some of the Premier League's most iconic players make up this list, while others were still able to convince numerous clubs to give them a go, despite not possessing the most distinguished career. Join GIVEMESPORT as we look at the 12 footballers who have played for the most Premier League clubs.

Players with the most Premier League clubs played for Rank Player name No. of clubs Clubs 1 Marcus Bent 8 Crystal Palace, Blackburn, Ipswich, Leicester, Everton, Charlton, Wigan, Wolves 2 Peter Crouch 7 Aston Villa, Southampton, Liverpool, Portsmouth, Tottenham, Stoke, Burnley 3 Andy Cole 7 Newcastle, Man Utd, Blackburn, Fulham, Man City, Portsmouth, Sunderland 4 Wayne Routledge 7 Crystal Palace, Tottenham, Portsmouth, Fulham, Aston Villa, Newcastle, Swansea 5 Tal Ben Haim 7 Bolton, Chelsea, Man City, Sunderland, Portsmouth, West Ham, QPR 6 Craig Bellamy 7 Coventry, Newcastle, Blackburn, Liverpool, West Ham, Man City, Cardiff 7 Nicolas Anelka 6 Arsenal, Liverpool, Man City, Bolton, Chelsea, West Brom 8 James Milner 6 Leeds, Newcastle, Aston Villa, Man City, Liverpool, Brighton 9 Robbie Keane 6 Coventry, Leeds, Tottenham, Liverpool, West Ham, Aston Villa 10 Scott Parker 6 Charlton, Chelsea, Newcastle, West Ham, Tottenham, Fulham 11 Les Ferdinand 6 QPR, Newcastle, Tottenham, West Ham, Leicester, Bolton 12 Nick Barmby 6 Tottenham, Middlesbrough, Everton, Liverpool, Leeds, Hull

12 Nick Barmby - 6 clubs

Tottenham, Middlesbrough, Everton, Liverpool, Leeds, Hull

Nick Barmby boasted a long, established career in the Premier League after breaking into the Tottenham team as an 18-year-old during the 1992/93 season, the first top-flight campaign under the new name. The attacking midfielder made 89 appearances in three years at White Hart Lane, before becoming Everton's club-record signing in 1996, via a 15-month spell with Middlesbrough.

It was arguably during his time at Goodison Park that Barmby played the best football of his career as he became one of the Toffees' star players, making over 100 appearances, before permanently souring his reputation with Evertonians, when he made the controversial move across Stanley Park to join arch rivals Liverpool in 2000. He never became a regular at Anfield and left for Leeds in 2002, before helping his boyhood club Hull reach the top flight for the very first time in 2008.

Nick Barmby's Premier League career Years Club Apps Goals Assists 1992-1995 Tottenham Hotspur 87 21 13 1995-1996 Middlesbrough 42 8 3 1996-2000 Everton 116 18 4 2000-2002 Liverpool 32 2 3 2002-2004 Leeds United 25 4 2 2008-2010 Hull City 41 1 1 Total 343 54 26 Stats according to transfermarkt.co.uk

11 Les Ferdinand - 6 clubs

QPR, Newcastle, Tottenham, West Ham, Leicester, Bolton

With 149 goals to his name, Les Ferdinand is one of the greatest goalscorers in Premier League history and his career at QPR really took off with the introduction of the new league. After three prolific Premier League seasons at Loftus Road, the striker was snapped up by title-chasing Newcastle for a fee of £6m and Ferdinand enjoyed two seasons on Tyneside before joining boyhood club Tottenham in 1997.

The forward spent five-and-a-half years with Spurs, and when he was eased out of starting contention, he moved to West Ham, but was unable to keep them in the top flight and signed for Leicester, who were also relegated in 2004. His final Premier League campaign was spent with Bolton, who he left in 2005 to play out the remainder of his career in the lower divisions.

Les Ferdinand's Premier League career Years Club Apps Goals Assists 1992-1995 Queens Park Rangers 110 60 22 1995-1997 Newcastle United 68 41 15 1997-2003 Tottenham Hotspur 118 33 3 2003 West Ham United 14 2 0 2003-2004 Leicester City 29 12 2 2004-2005 Bolton Wanderers 10 1 1 Total 349 149 43 Stats according to transfermarkt.co.uk

10 Scott Parker - 6 clubs

Charlton, Chelsea, Newcastle, West Ham, Tottenham, Fulham

Scott Parker hasn't enjoyed the most successful managerial career, but he was once a top midfielder who won the FWA Footballer of the Year award in 2011. After breaking through at Charlton, the midfielder was snapped up by free-spending Chelsea in January 2004, but he was unable to nail down a starting spot at Stamford Bridge before he was sold to Newcastle in the summer of 2005.

Having spent two years as a starter in the north east, Parker returned to London with a move to West Ham in 2007, and immediately became a crucial player at Upton Park, making over 100 appearances, but was unable to save the Hammers from relegation in 2011 and left for Tottenham that summer. He spent two seasons at White Hart Lane before playing out the remainder of his career at Fulham, mostly in the second tier.

Scott Parker's Premier League Career Years Club Apps Goals Assists 1998-2004 Charlton Athletic 110 8 4 2004-2005 Chelsea 15 1 0 2005-2007 Newcastle United 55 4 2 2007-2011 West Ham United 109 9 10 2011-2013 Tottenham Hotspur 50 0 5 2013-2014 Fulham 29 2 1 Total 368 24 22 Stats according to transfermarkt.co.uk

9 Robbie Keane - 6 clubs

Coventry, Leeds, Tottenham, Liverpool, West Ham, Aston Villa

Robbie Keane is one of the highest goalscorers in Premier League history and his first top-flight campaign was spent with Coventry in 1999/00 when, as a 19-year-old, the Irishman bagged 12 goals, earning himself a blockbuster move to Inter Milan. After an unhappy time in Italy, Keane returned to England with Leeds, and he immediately became a hit at Elland Road before financial worries forced the club into selling him to Tottenham in 2002.

Keane spent the most fruitful nine years of his career at White Hart Lane, with the brief interruption of an unsuccessful six months at Liverpool in 2008, as he scored 91 league goals in 238 matches for Spurs before leaving for LA Galaxy as a 31-year-old. He returned to the Premier League for two relatively uneventful loan spells with West Ham and Aston Villa before hanging up his boots in 2018 with a grand total of 126 Premier League goals to his name.

Robbie Keane's Premier League career Years Club Apps Goals Assists 1999-2000 Coventry City 31 12 1 2001-2002 Leeds United 46 13 2 2002-2011 Tottenham Hotspur 238 91 22 2008-2009 Liverpool 19 5 4 2011 West Ham United (loan) 9 2 1 2012 Aston Villa (loan) 6 3 0 Total 349 126 32 Stats according to transfermarkt.co.uk

8 James Milner - 6 clubs

Leeds, Newcastle, Aston Villa, Man City, Liverpool, Brighton

James Milner is a player renowned for his extraordinary longevity, having consistently played regular Premier League at the highest level for over 20 years and, as of February 2024, his 634 Premier League appearances is bettered only by Gareth Barry. After breaking through at Leeds as a 16-year-old, the midfielder spent four years at Newcastle before joining Aston Villa in 2008.

After winning PFA Young Player of the Year in his second season at Villa Park, Man City came calling with a £26m offer and Milner played a key role in the club winning two league titles, an FA Cup and a League Cup before he was allowed to join Liverpool on a free transfer in 2015. Across eight seasons, Milner's versatility made him a vital part of Jurgen Klopp's all-conquering side, before he left for Brighton in 2023 as a 37-year-old.

James Milner's Premier League career Years Club Apps Goals Assists 2002-2004 Leeds United 48 5 0 2004-2008 Newcastle United 94 6 10 2005-2006 Aston Villa (loan) 27 1 1 2008-2010 Aston Villa 72 10 21 2010-2015 Manchester City 147 13 30 2015-2023 Liverpool 230 19 27 2023- Brighton & Hove Albion 15* 0* 2* Total 634* 55* 91* Stats according to transfermarkt.co.uk

*Brighton and Total stats accurate as of 13/02/2024

7 Nicolas Anelka - 6 clubs

Arsenal, Liverpool, Man City, Bolton, Chelsea, West Brom

Nicolas Anelka garnered a reputation throughout his playing career as someone who was constantly swapping clubs. After breaking through at Arsenal during their title-winning 1997/98 campaign, he left for Real Madrid before returning to the Premier League with a six-month loan spell with Liverpool and then a permanent transfer to Manchester City in 2002.

With two-and-a-half years in Manchester under his belt, Anelka left for Fenerbahce in January 2005 but returned to the Premier League 18 months later when he signed for Bolton. He was soon on the move again when he joined Chelsea in January 2008, and he would go on to win the Golden Boot in 2009 and help the Blues win the league title the following season before leaving for China in 2012 and later returning briefly to the Premier League with West Brom in 2013.

Nicolas Anelka's Premier League career Years Club Apps Goals Assists 1997-1999 Arsenal 65 23 11 2002 Liverpool (loan) 20 4 2 2002-2005 Manchester City 89 37 5 2006-2008 Bolton Wanderers 53 21 10 2008-2012 Chelsea 125 38 27 2013-2014 West Bromwich Albion 12 2 0 Total 364 125 55 Stats according to transfermarkt.co.uk

6 Craig Bellamy - 7 clubs

Coventry, Newcastle, Blackburn, Liverpool, West Ham, Man City, Cardiff

Craig Bellamy is the first player on this list who represented seven different Premier League clubs during his playing career. His first Premier League campaign was spent with Coventry in 2000/01, and he was signed by Newcastle the following summer, spending four seasons at St. James' Park before an impressive season with Blackburn earned the Welshman a move to Liverpool in 2006.

Unable to nail down a regular starting spot, Bellamy moved on to West Ham after just a year before becoming one of the first major signings after Man City's takeover in January 2009. The forward enjoyed a successful 18 months at the Etihad Stadium, before returning to Liverpool for a season and then helping hometown club Cardiff reach the Premier League for the first time in 2013.

Craig Bellamy's Premier League career Years Club Apps Goals Assists 2000-2001 Coventry City 34 6 0 2001-2005 Newcastle United 127 34 17 2005-2006 Blackburn Rovers 27 13 1 2006-2007 Liverpool 27 7 2 2007-2009 West Ham United 24 7 2 2009-2011 Manchester City 40 12 11 2011-2012 Liverpool 27 6 3 2013-2014 Cardiff City 22 2 1 Stats according to transfermarkt.co.uk

5 Tal Ben Haim - 7 clubs

Bolton, Chelsea, Man City, Sunderland, Portsmouth, West Ham, QPR

Tal Ben Haim is far from a household name in Premier League folklore, but he was still able to ply his trade for seven different top-flight clubs. The defender was signed from Maccabi Tel Aviv by Bolton Wanderers in 2004 and after three solid years with the Trotters, he made a surprise move to Chelsea in 2007 and made 13 league appearances before he was sold to Man City a year later.

The Israeli failed to settle at the Etihad and after an equally futile loan spell with Sunderland, he was allowed to join Portsmouth and was finally able to enjoy regular first-team football again, but couldn't stop Pompey finishing bottom of the table. A similar fate befell his next two clubs, West Ham and QPR, with whom he made a combined total of just 11 appearances, and after 2013, Ben Haim never played in the Premier League again.

Tal Ben Haim's Premier League career Years Club Apps Goals Assists 2004-2007 Bolton Wanderers 88 1 0 2007-2008 Chelsea 13 0 0 2008-2009 Manchester City 9 0 0 2009 Sunderland (loan) 5 0 0 2009-2010 Portsmouth 22 0 0 2010-2011 West Ham United (loan) 8 0 1 2013 Queens Park Rangers 3 0 0 Total 148 1 1 Stats according to transfermarkt.co.uk

4 Wayne Routledge - 7 clubs

Crystal Palace, Tottenham, Portsmouth, Fulham, Aston Villa, Newcastle, Swansea

Wayne Routledge was considered a hugely talented young English talent, and it may have been his inability to settle at a club that stopped him from reaching his true potential. The winger came through at Crystal Palace, playing all 38 games of their 2004/05 Premier League campaign before he was signed by Tottenham and loaned out to fellow Premier League clubs Portsmouth and Fulham.

In January 2008, he was signed by Aston Villa for £1.5m but made just two appearances in 18 months before he dropped down to the Championship with QPR and later Newcastle, helping the latter return to the Premier League in 2010. After playing for no fewer than eight different clubs in six years, Routledge joined Swansea in 2011 and would end up finding a home in South Wales, making over 300 appearances in ten years for the Swans before hanging up his boots in 2021.

Wayne Routledge's Premier League career Years Club Apps Goals Assists 2004-2005 Crystal Palace 38 0 3 2005-2008 Tottenham Hotspur 5 0 0 2005-2006 Portsmouth (loan) 13 0 2 2006-2007 Fulham (loan) 24 0 1 2007-2009 Aston Villa 2 0 0 2010-2011 Newcastle United 17 0 1 2011-2018 Swansea City 198 16 21 Total 297 16 28 Stats according to transfermarkt.co.uk

3 Andy Cole - 7 clubs

Newcastle, Man Utd, Blackburn, Fulham, Man City, Portsmouth, Sunderland

As of 2024, only Alan Shearer, Harry Kane and Wayne Rooney have scored more Premier League goals than Andy Cole. The striker made an immediate impression in the top flight with Newcastle in 1993, scoring a staggering 34 goals in 40 matches in his first full season, and causing Manchester United to break the British transfer record to bring him to Old Trafford in January 1995.

Under Sir Alex Ferguson, Cole scored 93 league goals in 195 matches and helped the Red Devils lift five Premier League titles before he was sold to Blackburn in 2001. He continued to find the net in two-and-a-half seasons at Ewood Park before seeing out his career with four individual seasons at Fulham, Man City, Portsmouth and Sunderland prior to his retirement in 2008.

Andy Cole's Premier League career Years Club Apps Goals Assists 1993-1995 Newcastle United 70 55 16 1995-2001 Manchester United 195 93 30 2001-2004 Blackburn Rovers 83 27 14 2004-2005 Fulham 31 12 3 2005-2006 Manchester City 22 9 5 2006-2007 Portsmouth 18 3 1 2007-2008 Sunderland 7 0 0 Total 415 187 69 Stats according to transfermarkt.co.uk

2 Peter Crouch - 7 clubs

Aston Villa, Southampton, Liverpool, Portsmouth, Tottenham, Stoke, Burnley

Peter Crouch is one of the most recognisable footballers in Premier League history, thanks in no small part to his height of six foot and seven inches, but he was also a top striker for multiple clubs and is one of only 33 players to score over 100 Premier League goals. He made his top-flight debut with Aston Villa in 2002, playing a bit part for several years before becoming the main man at Southampton in the 2004/05 season, in which he scored 12 goals.

After the Saints were unable to retain their Premier League status, he was sold to Liverpool where he scored 22 league goals across three campaigns, before joining Portsmouth for a season and then following Harry Redknapp to Tottenham in the summer of 2009. Crouch spent two seasons at White Hart Lane, scoring the goal that earned Spurs a place in the Champions League for the first time since 1961, before leaving for Stoke City, with whom he spent seven-and-a-half seasons before he saw out his career with a brief spell at Burnley.

Peter Crouch's Premier League career Years Club Apps Goals Assists 2002-2004 Aston Villa 37 6 3 2004-2005 Southampton 26 12 1 2005-2008 Liverpool 85 22 17 2008-2009 Portsmouth 38 10 4 2009-2011 Tottenham Hotspur 73 12 18 2011-2018 Stoke City 202 45 25 2019 Burnley 6 0 0 Total 467 106 68 Stats according to transfermarkt.co.uk

1 Marcus Bent - 8 clubs

Crystal Palace, Blackburn, Ipswich, Leicester, Everton, Charlton, Wigan, Wolves

Going down as the ultimate journeyman, Marcus Bent is the only player to represent eight different clubs in the Premier League. His top-flight debut came during the 1997/98 season which he spent with Crystal Palace, making 16 appearances and scoring five goals as the Eagles went down, and he wouldn't return to the Premier League until 2001, when he came up with Blackburn and was soon sold to relegation-battling Ipswich and contributed nine goals to their unsuccessful survival bid.

Bent spent the 2003/04 season on loan at Leicester from Ipswich before the Tractor Boys sold him to Everton in the summer and his six goals helped the Toffees qualify for the Champions League for the 2005/06 season, although the forward was soon moved on to Charlton. Wigan became Bent's seventh Premier League club when he spent the 2007/08 season on loan with the Latics and then a brief spell on loan from Birmingham City with Wolves during the 2010/11 campaign brought the striker's total of Premier League clubs up to eight.