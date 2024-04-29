Highlights NFL stars like Aaron Rodgers, Nick Chubb, and Trevon Diggs are set to return strong after missing many games due to injuries in 2023.

Anthony Richardson, Mike Williams, and other players are gearing up for bounce-back seasons following season-ending injuries last year.

From Rodgers leading the Jets to Chubb rejoining the Browns, these players aim to shine in the 2024 NFL season after recovering.

The 2024 NFL Draft has concluded and sights are set on the 2024 season. Some of the NFL’s biggest stars were sidelined during the 2023 season, facing setbacks with injuries that forced them to miss the majority of last year.

Players like Aaron Rodgers, Nick Chubb, Anthony Richardson, Mike Williams, and Trevon Diggs will look to bounce back after suffering from injuries in 2023.

These five players are set to return next season, but how will they fare in a full season following season-ending injuries last season?

Five Players Poised To Bounce Back After Season-Ending Injuries in 2023

Honorable Mentions: J.K. Dobbins, Talanoa Hufanga, Christian Gonzalez, Mark Andrews, Kirk Cousins

Credit: Jenna Watson/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK

NFL Stars' Missed Time in 2023 Player Games Missed Aaron Rodgers 16 Anthony Richardson 13 Mike Williams 14 Nick Chubb 15 Trevon Diggs 15

Aaron Rodgers

Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

Entering the 2023 season, all eyes were on Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets after a hectic offseason. Rodgers was dealt to the Jets from the Green Bay Packers after two seasons of drama and uncertainty from Rodgers and the Packers front office.

Following the trade, Rodgers and New York agreed to a two-year, $75 million guaranteed deal, raising the stakes for Rodgers and the Jets entering 2023. Rodgers suited up in Week 1 for the Jets before suffering a torn Achilles just four snaps into the season-opener.

Going into the 2024 season, Rodgers is set to make his return to a loaded Jets' offense that will feature Garrett Wilson, Mike Williams, Malachi Corley, Breece Hall, and Braelon Allen. The Jets also added offensive line help to protect Rodgers, selecting Olu Fashanu with the 11th overall pick.

Rodgers will lead this stacked Jets' offense after a historic recovery from his Achilles injury. With plenty of help offensively and good protection up front, the sky is the limit for Rodgers and a young Jets offense in 2024.

Anthony Richardson

Credit: Robert Scheer/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Indianapolis Colts selected Anthony Richardson with the fourth-overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. Richardson joined a talented Colts' offense that features Michael Pittman Jr. and Jonathan Taylor alongside him.

Through four games, Richardson looked like one of the best rookie quarterbacks in the NFL, leading the Colts to a. 2-2 record, posting impressive stats along the way. Richardson completed 60% of his passes, throwing for 577 yards and three touchdowns. In the rushing game, he added 136 yards and four touchdowns on 25 carries.

During a Week 5 matchup against the Tennessee Titans, Richardson suffered a Grade 3 AC joint sprain and required surgery for the injury. He would miss the remainder of the season following surgery, gearing up for a strong 2024 campaign.

Going into the new season, the Colts added Adonai Mitchell and Anthony Gould in the draft to bolster their receiving core. Richardson will have solid weapons around him in Mitchell, Gould, Pittman and Taylor, and will look to make a playoff run with Richardson at the helm in 2024. Expect a strong bounce-back campaign from him in his sophomore season.

Mike Williams

Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

Mike Williams and the Los Angeles Chargers entered the 2023 season with high expectations after a 10-7 playoff run in 2022.

Through three games in 2023, Williams averaged 83 receiving yards per game, totaling 19 catches for 249 yards and a touchdown for the Chargers offense. During Los Angeles’ Week 3 game against the Minnesota Vikings, Williams tore his ACL, forcing him to miss the remainder of the 2023 season.

Following a disappointing 5-12 campaign by the Chargers without Williams, the front office elected to release the veteran wideout, giving him the opportunity to sign with a team of his choosing going into the offseason. The Jets went on to sign Williams to a one-year deal worth $10 million.

Williams paired with Garrett forms one of the top receiving duos in the NFL, with a loaded Jets roster surrounding him going into 2024. With Rodgers at the helm, New York is set to make a big run entering the new season. With Williams on track to post his best season in 2023 prior to injury, expect him to carry that momentum into 2024 for a bounce back season with the Jets.

Nick Chubb

Credit: Albert Cesare/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

Fresh off of his best season in 2022, Nick Chubb looked primed to carry momentum from his 1,525-yard campaign into 2023.

Chubb and the Cleveland Browns were set to make a playoff run in 2023, behind Chubb, Myles Garrett, Deshaun Watson, and Amari Cooper.

Despite Cleveland’s flurry of injuries, Chubb’s being a gruesome ACL injury that was season-ending, the Browns went on to become one of the best stories in the NFL behind a historic run to the playoffs from Joe Flacco.

The Browns are set to return to the playoffs in 2024 behind the efforts of Chubb and others, following two successful surgeries and beginning to rehab his injured knee. Behind one of the best offensive lines in football, Chubb is set to return to form in 2024, looking to build on what’s been a phenomenal career thus far.

Trevon Diggs

Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Expectations were high for Trevon Diggs and the Dallas Cowboys entering 2023, following back-to-back Pro Bowl nods in 2021 and 2022 from Diggs and back-to-back 12-5 seasons from the Cowboys.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Trevon Diggs' single-season mark of 11 interceptions is tied for fourth-most all-time.

Through Dallas’ first two games in 2023, Diggs already had an interception to his name before suffering a torn ACL, ending his strong start to the season.

Dallas would go on to recover from Diggs’ injury, finishing 12-5 for the third straight season, paving the way for another breakout in Dallas’ secondary from DaRon Bland.

Diggs is set to pair with Bland in 2024 to form one of the top cornerback duos in the entire NFL. He has hit rehab running, building his knee back up stronger than before for a return to form season in 2024. With all eyes on the Cowboys going into the new year, Diggs will look to reassert himself as one of the best defensive backs in the NFL.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference and all contract information courtesy of Spotrac unless stated otherwise.