Highlights Upgrades are necessary for even the top Premier League clubs, including the reigning champions Manchester City.

Manchester United and Chelsea also need key reinforcements to strengthen their squads for next season.

Tottenham, Arsenal, and Liverpool must consider replacing underperforming players to maintain competitiveness.

As we near closer to the end of the 2023/24 Premier League season, it’s a timely reminder of the upgrades each team needs in the summer transfer window. Such trading periods give all 20 teams in the top tier the chance to bolster their squad: whether they are in need of dealing with an injury, upgrading an underperforming player or just strengthening numbers in a specific area.

Either Manchester City or Arsenal will be crowned champions – but that’s not to say their respective squads are without weak points. In truth, there’s not a football club on earth that can be considered downright flawless. With that in mind, taking a look at each of the Premier League’s traditional ‘top six’ clubs, here are a host of first-team players that they could look to upgrade on once the transfer window opens for business in July.

Arsenal

Gabriel Jesus, Oleskandr Zinchenko, Thomas Partey

Close

Two Premier League title charges in a row, Arsenal are firmly cemented as one of the English top flight’s most formidable forces. But, that said, there are certain players that are perhaps not performing at such levels – which leaves Mikel Arteta and Co with a big summer ahead.

Not without chinks in their armour, Arsenal’s Gabriel Jesus needs replacing. For all of his on-the-ball expertise, the striker has struggled to fire on all cylinders since joining the north Londoners. The left-back department is also a worry. Oleksandr Zinchenko, formerly of perennial champions Manchester City, has also not provided what fans assumed he would bring when he joined in the summer of 2022.

Related 6 Strikers Arsenal Could Target to Replace Gabriel Jesus With His Future in Doubt Arsenal could delve into the transfer market to sign a new striker as Gabriel Jesus' struggles in front of goal have thrown his future into doubt.

Arsenal’s midfield – comprised of Declan Rice and Martin Odegaard – is an area of strength for the club, but the remaining spot is up for grabs. Ex-Atletico Madrid gem Thomas Partey has not been reliable enough for Arteta upon his side's re-emergence as a Premier League giant – and upgrading on the Ghanaian could be the final piece of the puzzle.

Chelsea

Robert Sanchez, Marc Cucurella, Mykhailo Mudryk

Close

Chelsea have struggled at times across the season. A late push for European football has fallen at their feet – but the earlier performances still require the club’s boardroom bosses to brainstorm about squad changes over the summer.

Robert Sanchez has endured an injury-ridden campaign and his replacement, Djordje Petrovic, has possibly become Mauricio Pochettino’s number one choice between the sticks. The Spaniard never quite impressed as much as he did at Stamford Bridge as he did at the AMEX and could be best off parting ways with the west Londoners.

In terms of outfield players, Marc Cucurella and Mykhailo Mudryk could be upgraded. Neither have showered themselves in gold since the campaign kicked off and with the former likely to leave Chelsea at the end of the season, an upgrade will be imperative, especially with Ben Chilwell’s injury record showing no signs of improvement.

Liverpool

Wataru Endo, Darwin Nunez, Jarell Quansah, Cody Gakpo

Close

For all of Liverpool’s brilliant recruitment in years gone by, Jurgen Klopp and his entourage have made the odd blunder – and the first summer of the post-German era marks the perfect opportunity to re-assert themselves at the top of the Premier League table. Starting with Wataru Endo, the midfielder has been a decent option during Klopp’s farewell tour – but ask yourself this: is the Japan international title-winning material?

At the age of 31, signing a replacement who is a) a proven talent and b) in the infancy of their career would be wise. Forwards Darwin Nunez and Cody Gakpo are both talented – let’s get that straight. But upgrades are available, especially in the possible event that the club’s reliable source of goals, Mohamed Salah, waves goodbye to his Anfield days this summer.

Jarell Quansah has stepped up for Liverpool this campaign, having made 15 league appearances at the time of writing, but an experienced figure to develop alongside would ease the senior burden on the 21-year-old’s shoulders.

Manchester City

Mateo Kovacic, Jack Grealish

Close

When contemplating who from a back-to-back-to-back Premier League-winning team should be upgraded on, it’s an onerous task. Since joining, the ever-brilliant Pep Guardiola has formed a side capable of battling with the very best – both domestically and on the European stage.

However, there are a duo of players that could be replaced in the summer with superior alternatives if Manchester City’s brass play their cards right. Jack Grealish, signed for a whopping then-record £100 million in August 2021, has blown hot and cold since his arrival.

The Manchester-based club have boasted the likes of Leroy Sane and Raheem Sterling in the past – and while the Aston Villa graduate has shown glimpses of what he’s about, the sporadic nature of his talent is not on the same level as his fellow colleagues.

Related 8 England Players Who Need to Move Abroad After Harry Kane, Jadon Sancho and Jude Bellingham's success overseas, other England stars could benefit from a change of scenery.

Rodri forms the bedrock of Guardiola’s engine room – and is an indispensable part of the Etihad Stadium-based blueprint. But a reliable partner is something that may be missing. Former Chelsea man Mateo Kovacic is by no means a bad player – but if City are to become the ‘team to beat’ in world football, upgrading on the Croat could be their next move.

Manchester United

Casemiro, Raphael Varane, Antony, Scott McTominay, Luke Shaw, Christian Eriksen