Key Takeaways The Premier League returns this weekend, with the North London Derby taking centre stage.

Several deadline day signings are set to make their debuts for their new clubs.

Stars like Raheem Sterling, Jadon Sancho, Eddie Nketiah and Manuel Ugarte could pull on their new shirts for the first time.

The Premier League returns this weekend after a lively international break, with the likes of Raheem Sterling and Jadon Sancho keen on making their debuts for Arsenal and Chelsea respectively, in what could be a blockbuster weekend of football.

The Gunners travel to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday to take on their fierce North London rivals in the matchweek's headline act, while Manchester United look to turn their fortunes around in a trip to pointless Southampton, Unai Emery's Aston Villa host a desperate Everton and Chelsea travel to the south coast to take on Bournemouth. League leaders Manchester City host an officially Ivan Toney-less Brentford, eyeing an opportunity to extend their gap with Arsenal, while Liverpool entertain Nottingham Forest as they attempt to preserve their perfect start to the campaign.

This is the first set of fixtures in which the majority of deadline day signings will be eligible to feature for their new clubs, with the window slamming shut on August 30th. The squads are now set, the initial disruptive international break is over, and teams can begin to settle into the rhythm of persistent games over the next eight months.

This formulation of established squad sheets means new stars will be unearthed in their new shirts, with eight players eagerly awaiting their debuts - and this perhaps elicits some Fantasy Premier League gems to look out for.

Potential Debutants in the Premier League this Weekend Player Potential Debut Fixture FPL Price Raheem Sterling Tottenham (A) £6.8m Ferdi Kadioglu Ipswich (H) £4.5m Jadon Sancho Bournemouth (A) £6.3m Eddie Nketiah Leicester (H) £5.9m Reiss Nelson West Ham (H) £5m Federico Chiesa Nottingham Forest (H) £7m Manuel Ugarte Southampton (A) £5m Carlos Soler Fulham (A) £5m

Related Spurs vs Arsenal: Predicted lineups The stage is set for the North London Derby this weekend, which will see bitter rivals Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal battle it out in the Premier League. Players will be returning from the international break and diving straight into what could well be one of the highlights of the season, and a strong result is paramount for either side. What are your thoughts on our starting lineup predictions?

Raheem Sterling

Chelsea to Arsenal: Loan

In a surprise deadline day move, Arsenal added experienced Premier League winger Raheem Sterling to their ranks, and will pay Chelsea no loan fee for the ex-City man. The North Londoners were eager to bolster their forward-line with an additional body, and pounced on a market opportunity late in the window, landing an ostracised Sterling.

With Declan Rice suspended after receiving a controversial red card against Brighton, Mikel Merino ruled out until October, and Martin Odegaard sidelined with an ankle issue, Kai Havertz is likely to move back into midfield for Mikel Arteta's men. As a result, a place in the forward-line could be opened up, potentially creating a pathway for Sterling to start in the North London Derby. The 29-year-old is said to be 'open' to operating as a false nine for the Gunners against Spurs, likely competing with Leandro Trossard for the position.

Related Martinelli, Trossard & Sterling’s 2023/24 Premier League Stats Compared The trio of wingers will all be hoping to start the north London derby for Mikel Arteta.

Ferdi Kadioglu

Fenerbahce to Brighton: £25.4m

Days before the transfer window came to a close, Brighton and Hove Albion secured the services of Turkish full-back Ferdi Kadioglu from Fenerbahce in a £25 million. Dubbed a 'top player' by Al-Shabab head coach Vitor Pereira, Kadigolu could be in line to make his debut this Saturday as the Seagulls host newly promoted Ipswich.

The versatile player impressed during Euro 2024 for Turkey, and has demonstrated offensive acumen from full-back, so he could be a potentially dangerous outlet in the final third for Brighton. A home fixture against lesser opposition could grant Fabian Hurzeler the perfect opportunity to blood one of his sparkling new additions, and grant Jack Hinshelwood a rest.

However, competition in the full-back areas at the Amex is rife at the moment, with Hinshelwood, Joel Veltman, Tariq Lamptey, Pervis Estupinan and Kadioglu all fighting for just two spots, so it's no guarantee that the former Fenerbahce man does earn his first English top flight minutes against the Tractor Boys.

Related Why Ferdi Kadioglu Chose to Represent Turkey Over the Netherlands Kadioglu played 18 times for Netherlands under-21's but switched his international allegiances in 2022.

Jadon Sancho

Manchester United to Chelsea: Loan

Chelsea concluded their rampant summer window by signing Manchester United outcast Jadon Sancho on deadline day. Despite already possessing a host of wide players, with Cole Palmer, Noni Madueke, Mykhailo Mudryk and Pedro Neto all at Enzo Maresca's disposal, the Blues' hierarchy felt it was necessary to add one more to this plethora of wingers.

The England international arrives at Stamford Bridge fit and rearing to go, although he'll likely have to work his way into Maresca'a first team picture, hoping to play a role off the bench this weekend away at Bournemouth. Madueke's fine form means the right-hand side is likely to be covered, although Sancho could be in outside contention to start on the left, with neither Neto nor Mudryk firmly establishing the position as theirs as of yet.

Related Jadon Sancho's Goodbye Message to Man United Goes Viral Jadon Sancho's farewell messages to Man United and Borussia Dortmund couldn't be more different after the 24-year-old made his Chelsea switch.

Eddie Nketiah

Arsenal to Crystal Palace: £30m

After agreeing personal terms with Eddie Nketiah late in the window, Crystal Palace wrapped up the addition of the prolific number nine from Arsenal for £30 million on deadline day. The striker is expected to form a partnership with Jean-Philippe Mateta up front, with Eberechi Eze operating in-behind the two forwards, in a new-look Oliver Glasner attack.

The German coach opted to re-formulate his front-line after Michael Olise chose to join Bayern Munich, with Nketiah the pivotal piece in allowing the jigsaw to reassemble. The Eagles have picked up just one point thus far, so Glasner will be keen on deploying his best side in Saturday's encounter with Leicester at Selhurst Park to ensure the South Londoners attain their first three points of the campaign, a team which should involve Nketiah from the start.

Related Crystal Palace Agree Personal Terms With Eddie Nketiah The Eagles are coming close to an agreement with Arsenal over the striker.

Reiss Nelson

Arsenal to Fulham: Loan

Another player that went through the Emirates exit door late in the transfer window, Reiss Nelson joined Fulham on loan at the eleventh hour on deadline day. While the deal doesn't include an option to buy, suggesting Marco Silva may not see Nelson as a long-term option at Craven Cottage, the winger is expected to feature heavily for the West London side this season.

Arsenal were insistent on only sanctioning a temporary switch for Nelson to a club where there are assurances that he'll play a prominent role, and his debut could come as soon as this Saturday, as Fulham host West Ham. Adama Traore scored an equaliser for Silva's side at Portman Road against Ipswich last time out, so Nelson may start from the bench, but is likely to get on to influence proceedings at some point against the Hammers.

Related Fabrizio Romano Confirms Important Detail in Fulham's Deal for Arsenal Winger Reiss Nelson The winger will return to north London next summer as no option or obligation to buy was inserted into his Fulham deal, per Fabrizio Romano.

Federico Chiesa

Juventus to Liverpool: £10m

Another winger who could be granted his Premier League christening this weekend, Federico Chiesa is in contention to play in Liverpool's home match against Nottingham Forest on Saturday. The Italian joined the Reds in what could prove to be the bargain deal of the summer, switching Turin for Merseyside in a £10 million deal, that could rise to £12.5 million with add-ons.

Chiesa is seen by Liverpool as a back-up to Mohamed Salah, meaning game time certainly isn't guaranteed, although a home game against Forest could be the perfect opportunity for Arne Slot to provide the 26-year-old with his first minutes in English football, even if merely a short cameo off the bench.

Related Every Italian to Play for Liverpool [Ranked] Chiesa will surely become the best Italian to play for the Reds.

Manuel Ugarte

PSG to Manchester United: £42m

In one of the more protracted summer sagas, Manchester United eventually landed long-term target Manuel Ugarte on deadline day, signing the Uruguayan from Paris Saint-Germain in a £42 million deal, that could rise to £50.7 million if certain performance-related add-ons are met.

The midfielder's arrival could mean Casemiro's days at Old Trafford are numbered, and this gradual succession could in fact be imminent, with Erik ten Hag reportedly set to hand Ugarte his debut in Saturday's trip to Southampton. In what will be the weekend's Premier League curtain raiser, Ten Hag will be desperate to avoid more negative narratives circulating around the club, and thus providing his back four with increased protection through the addition of Ugarte would be sensible.

Related Exclusive: Man Utd Have New 'Problem' With Ugarte and Casemiro Manchester United defensive midfielder Casemiro feels he has been unfairly singled out as a weak link at Old Trafford

Carlos Soler

PSG to West Ham: Loan

Carlos Soler arrived at West Ham on deadline day on loan, completing his medical just hours prior to the window slamming shut. The Hammers have a purported £20 million option to buy the Spaniard inserted into the deal, with the midfielder expected to partner one of Guido Rodriguez, Tomas Soucek or Edson Alvarez in Julen Lopegetui's double pivot.

It was integral for Lopetegui to secure a technical ball progresser at the heart of his midfield, and in Soler he finally secured a player of this profile. With Fulham awaiting at Craven Cottage on Saturday afternoon, the former Valencia man may earn his Premier League debut, with Lopetegui eager for his side to bounce back after suffering a 3-1 defeat to Manchester City before the break.

Related Carlos Soler: Have West Ham found a gem? The 27-year-old Spaniard, Carlos Soler, who joined West Ham on loan, has been compared with Dimitri Payet. How do you rate the player?

All Statistics via the Premier League - correct as of 12/09/2024