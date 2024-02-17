Highlights NBA 2K player ratings can be flawed, often overrating players based on aesthetics rather than real-life impact.

Bol Bol, Josh Giddey, and Khris Middleton are among the most overrated players in NBA 2K24.

Jaylen Brown's high rating suggests he can carry a team, while Tyrese Haliburton's rating overshoots his potential.

One of the greatest parts of the NBA is the ease with which its players can be compared, weighted, and ranked. Sports like football and baseball, which have hyper-specific positions each with their own hyper-specific roles, make it difficult to determine who’s the better player between two rivals.

It’s not an easy exercise to try to build a case for a cornerback as a more impactful piece than a quarterback, for example.

One of the more official NBA rankings comes from NBA 2K, the league’s most popular video game affiliate. Unlike with media coverage and blogs, NBA 2K’s ratings actually have somewhat tangible effects, especially in the e-sports realm.

While the developers of 2K put in tireless work to best capture the essence of NBA players, their ratings are far from perfect. They’re liable to both under and overrate players. Here are the most overrated players in NBA 2K24.

5 Bol Bol, Phoenix Suns - 76

2023-24 statistics: 3.8 PPG, 2.9 RPG, 0.5 APG, 69.7 FG%, 37.5 3FG%, 8.4 MPG, 14 GP

One of the most common pitfalls that NBA 2K falls into when rating players is related to their esthetics. It’s difficult for the game to properly evaluate a top-tier athlete with a silky smooth skill set due to how their attributes are broken down.

This can lead to some players receiving way too high of a rating when all the evidence in real life points to them being negatively impactful.

Bol Bol - Year-By-Year Stat Comparison Category 2021-22 2022-23 2023-24 Points 2.4 9.1 3.8 Rebounds 1.4 5.8 2.9 Assists 0.4 1.0 0.5 FG% 55.6 54.6 69.7 3FG% 25.0 26.5 37.5 2K Rating 71 71 76

A perfect encapsulation of this phenomenon exists in Bol Bol. At 7-foot-2, with the gracefulness to trot down the court like a gazelle, the fluidity to bring the ball up, and the touch to step into a pull-up 3-pointer, it’s difficult for Bol to not present himself as a star in a video game.

In the real world, Bol still has to prove that he can be a reliable role player for the Phoenix Suns. In the game, however, he’s rated the same or better than multiple proven veterans.

4 Josh Giddey, Oklahoma City Thunder - 80

2023-24 statistics: 11.6 PPG, 6.2 RPG, 4.5 APG, 45.2 FG%, 33.1 3FG%, 25.0 MPG, 50 GP

Just like the real NBA, 2K highly values versatility and players who can thrive in multiple areas. Multifaceted players who can dribble, pass, score, and defend are often rated favorably due to their well-balanced games, even if they don’t excel in any one field.

Josh Giddey - Year-By-Year Stat Comparison Category 2021-22 2022-23 2023-24 Points 12.5 16.6 11.6 Rebounds 7.8 7.9 6.2 Assists 6.4 6.2 4.5 FG% 41.9 48.2 45.2 3FG% 26.3 32.5 33.1 2K Rating 75 84 80

Sometimes, though, that sentiment can go a little too far. That’s certainly been the case with Josh Giddey. The Oklahoma City Thunder are proving themselves to be legitimate contenders this year, but there’s been an ugly sore spot in their starting lineup all season.

Giddey can theoretically do a lot of things on a basketball court, including playing both on and off of the ball and creating opportunities for his teammates.

In reality, though, he’s been a zero on both offense and defense, and his lack of efficiency as a scorer has taken away his best skill in passing, as defenses simply ignore him when he has the ball in his hands. Despite that, 2K has him tied as the 25th-best shooting guard in the league, sharing a rating with some legitimate future stars.

3 Khris Middleton, Milwaukee Bucks - 85

2023-24 statistics: 14.8 PPG, 4.3 RPG, 5.0 APG, 48.7 FG%, 37.8 3FG%, 26.3 MPG, 43 GP

Another massive pitfall that 2K encounters when ranking its players is overvaluing veterans who have fallen out of their prime. Former All-Stars particularly are given the benefit of the doubt, even if they haven’t dominated the league in several years. This is the reason that both Ben Simmons and Derrick Rose are rated 76 in NBA 2K24.

Khris Middleton - Year-By-Year Stat Comparison Category 2021-22 2022-23 2023-24 Points 20.1 15.1 14.8 Rebounds 5.4 4.2 4.3 Assists 5.4 4.9 5.0 FG% 44.3 43.6 48.7 3FG% 37.3 31.5 37.8 2K Rating 86 86 85

Perhaps more egregious, though, is Khris Middleton’s rating of 85. That puts him on the same level as some of the best players in the league like Brandon Ingram and DeMar DeRozan.

At his peak, Middleton certainly deserved to be in that conversation. At 32 after a major knee injury, though, he hasn’t been anywhere near that level of player in the past two seasons.

The Milwaukee Bucks would certainly love to have Middleton operating like a borderline All-Star again, but it hasn’t happened yet. For now, he simply doesn’t live up to his reputation in NBA 2K24.

2 Jaylen Brown, Boston Celtics - 89

2023-24 statistics: 22.2 PPG, 5.4 RPG, 3.8 APG, 49.3 FG%, 34.6 3FG%, 33.2 MPG, 47 GP

By every metric, Jaylen Brown is an incredible player; one of the best in the league. His 2K rating, however, suggests that he could be one of the top-21 players in the NBA, which is a suggestion that seems a little unfounded.

Jaylen Brown - Year-By-Year Stat Comparison Category 2021-22 2022-23 2023-24 Points 23.6 26.6 22.3 Rebounds 6.1 6.9 5.4 Assists 3.5 3.5 3.7 FG% 47.3 49.1 49.1 3FG% 35.8 33.5 34.8 2K Rating 86 89 89

At 89, Brown is tied with superstar first options such as Zion Williamson, Trae Young, and De’Aaron Fox. While he’s accomplished plenty in his career thus far, he hasn’t shown that he has the chops to carry a team the same way that his 89-rated peers have.

If anything, Brown’s been blessed to play alongside extremely talented rosters practically his entire career — a luxury that those other 89ers haven’t shared — and has failed to bring his team over the hump with a breakthrough that the Boston Celtics have been anticipating but have yet to see.

1 Tyrese Haliburton, Indiana Pacers - 93

2023-24 statistics: 22.5 PPG, 3.9 RPG, 11.7 APG, 49.8 FG%, 39.7 3FG%, 32.1 MPG, 39 GP

Trying to accurately gauge a rising star is a difficult exercise. It's easy to fall in love with that player's potential and the promise they've shown, which can bleed into how they're viewed in the immediate present.

Since it's a player who's still growing and improving, underselling them in the current day can quickly look foolish if they take a massive leap.

Tyrese Haliburton - Year-By-Year Stat Comparison Category 2021-22 2022-23 2023-24 Points 15.3 20.7 22.5 Rebounds 4.0 3.7 3.9 Assists 8.2 10.4 11.7 FG% 47.3 49.0 49.8 3FG% 41.4 40.0 39.7 2K Rating 83 84 93

That very thing happened to 2K Sports with Tyrese Haliburton last year, when the developers had him rated at an 84 in 2K23. Now, it seems as though the creators of the game may be overcompensating for their previous sin.

At 93, Haliburton is tied for the 12th-best rating in the entire game, on par with more established superstars like Ja Morant and Jimmy Butler and ahead of others such as Kawhi Leonard.

The Indiana Pacers point guard deserves most of the love he's starting to get. After all, he's one of the most effective offensive engines in the entire league and has been spearheading a historically dominant attack all season.

That being said, he still has a lot to prove, especially in the postseason when the lights are the brightest, before he should be regarded in the same way as Leonard and Butler.