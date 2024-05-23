Summary
- Only 17 players have ever achieved a perfect 10/10 match rating from prestigious publication L'Equipe.
- Lionel Messi is one of only two players to have received the perfect score twice. Cristiano Ronaldo, however, is yet to join this exclusive list.
- Neymar, Lewandowski, Haaland, and Lookman also joined the elite list with standout displays against their opponents.
When it comes to player ratings in football, L'Equipe's lead the way in terms of prestige. The French publication have historically been very tough to impress - and 10/10 ratings are extremely rare. In fact, L'Equipe have actually only handed out the perfect score to 17 different players over the years.
Various superstars - including the great Cristiano Ronaldo - have never been on the receiving end of a 10/10, while only two players have received the perfect score on more than one occasion. Considering how difficult it is to bag a perfect 10 from the publication, it's time to celebrate the impressive footballers who have produced a performance so good that they bagged a spot on this exclusive list.
|
Every 10/10 Player Rating from L'Equipe
|
Player
|
Team
|
Opponents
|
Year
|
Franck Sauzee
|
France U21
|
vs Greece U21
|
1988
|
Bruno Martini
|
France U21
|
vs Greece U21
|
1988
|
Oleg Salenko
|
Russia
|
vs Cameroon
|
1994
|
Lars Windfeld
|
Aarhus
|
vs Nantes
|
1997
|
Lionel Messi
|
Barcelona
|
vs Arsenal
|
2010
|
Lionel Messi
|
Barcelona
|
vs Bayer Leverkusen
|
2012
|
Robert Lewandowski
|
Borussia Dortmund
|
vs Real Madrid
|
2013
|
Carlos Eduardo
|
Nice
|
vs Guingamp
|
2014
|
Neymar
|
Paris Saint-Germain
|
vs Dijon
|
2018
|
Dusan Tadic
|
Ajax
|
vs Real Madrid
|
2019
|
Lucas Moura
|
Tottenham
|
vs Ajax
|
2019
|
Serge Gnabry
|
Bayern Munich
|
vs Tottenham
|
2019
|
Kylian Mbappe
|
France
|
vs Kazakhstan
|
2021
|
Alban Lafont
|
Nantes
|
vs Paris Saint-Germain
|
2022
|
Erling Haaland
|
Manchester City
|
vs Manchester United
|
2022
|
Erling Haaland
|
Manchester City
|
vs RB Leipzig
|
2023
|
Ademola Lookman
|
Atalanta
|
vs Bayer Leverkusen
|
2024
|
Donovan Leon
|
AJ Auxerre
|
vs Paris Saint-Germain
|
2024
|
Desire Doue
|
Paris Saint-Germain
|
vs Inter Milan
|
2025