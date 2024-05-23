Summary

  • Only 17 players have ever achieved a perfect 10/10 match rating from prestigious publication L'Equipe.
  • Lionel Messi is one of only two players to have received the perfect score twice. Cristiano Ronaldo, however, is yet to join this exclusive list.
  • Neymar, Lewandowski, Haaland, and Lookman also joined the elite list with standout displays against their opponents.

When it comes to player ratings in football, L'Equipe's lead the way in terms of prestige. The French publication have historically been very tough to impress - and 10/10 ratings are extremely rare. In fact, L'Equipe have actually only handed out the perfect score to 17 different players over the years.

Various superstars - including the great Cristiano Ronaldo - have never been on the receiving end of a 10/10, while only two players have received the perfect score on more than one occasion. Considering how difficult it is to bag a perfect 10 from the publication, it's time to celebrate the impressive footballers who have produced a performance so good that they bagged a spot on this exclusive list.

Every 10/10 Player Rating from L'Equipe

Player

Team

Opponents

Year

Franck Sauzee

France U21

vs Greece U21

1988

Bruno Martini

France U21

vs Greece U21

1988

Oleg Salenko

Russia

vs Cameroon

1994

Lars Windfeld

Aarhus

vs Nantes

1997

Lionel Messi

Barcelona

vs Arsenal

2010

Lionel Messi

Barcelona

vs Bayer Leverkusen

2012

Robert Lewandowski

Borussia Dortmund

vs Real Madrid

2013

Carlos Eduardo

Nice

vs Guingamp

2014

Neymar

Paris Saint-Germain

vs Dijon

2018

Dusan Tadic

Ajax

vs Real Madrid

2019

Lucas Moura

Tottenham

vs Ajax

2019

Serge Gnabry

Bayern Munich

vs Tottenham

2019

Kylian Mbappe

France

vs Kazakhstan

2021

Alban Lafont

Nantes

vs Paris Saint-Germain

2022

Erling Haaland

Manchester City

vs Manchester United

2022

Erling Haaland

Manchester City

vs RB Leipzig

2023

Ademola Lookman

Atalanta

vs Bayer Leverkusen

2024

Donovan Leon

AJ Auxerre

vs Paris Saint-Germain

2024

Desire Doue

Paris Saint-Germain

vs Inter Milan

2025

L'Equipe's 10/10 Ratings: 1-5

Franck Sauzee, Bruno Martini, Oleg Silenko, Lars Windfeld & Lionel Messi