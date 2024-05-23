Summary Only 17 players have ever achieved a perfect 10/10 match rating from prestigious publication L'Equipe.

Lionel Messi is one of only two players to have received the perfect score twice. Cristiano Ronaldo, however, is yet to join this exclusive list.

Neymar, Lewandowski, Haaland, and Lookman also joined the elite list with standout displays against their opponents.

When it comes to player ratings in football, L'Equipe's lead the way in terms of prestige. The French publication have historically been very tough to impress - and 10/10 ratings are extremely rare. In fact, L'Equipe have actually only handed out the perfect score to 17 different players over the years.

Various superstars - including the great Cristiano Ronaldo - have never been on the receiving end of a 10/10, while only two players have received the perfect score on more than one occasion. Considering how difficult it is to bag a perfect 10 from the publication, it's time to celebrate the impressive footballers who have produced a performance so good that they bagged a spot on this exclusive list.

Every 10/10 Player Rating from L'Equipe Player Team Opponents Year Franck Sauzee France U21 vs Greece U21 1988 Bruno Martini France U21 vs Greece U21 1988 Oleg Salenko Russia vs Cameroon 1994 Lars Windfeld Aarhus vs Nantes 1997 Lionel Messi Barcelona vs Arsenal 2010 Lionel Messi Barcelona vs Bayer Leverkusen 2012 Robert Lewandowski Borussia Dortmund vs Real Madrid 2013 Carlos Eduardo Nice vs Guingamp 2014 Neymar Paris Saint-Germain vs Dijon 2018 Dusan Tadic Ajax vs Real Madrid 2019 Lucas Moura Tottenham vs Ajax 2019 Serge Gnabry Bayern Munich vs Tottenham 2019 Kylian Mbappe France vs Kazakhstan 2021 Alban Lafont Nantes vs Paris Saint-Germain 2022 Erling Haaland Manchester City vs Manchester United 2022 Erling Haaland Manchester City vs RB Leipzig 2023 Ademola Lookman Atalanta vs Bayer Leverkusen 2024 Donovan Leon AJ Auxerre vs Paris Saint-Germain 2024 Desire Doue Paris Saint-Germain vs Inter Milan 2025

L'Equipe's 10/10 Ratings: 1-5

Franck Sauzee, Bruno Martini, Oleg Silenko, Lars Windfeld & Lionel Messi