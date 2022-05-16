Highlights Multiple players have refused to play for their clubs for a variety of reasons, ranging from attempting to force a transfer through to clashing with a manager.

Cristiano Ronaldo refused to come on as a substitute for Manchester United against Tottenham in 2022.

Naby Keita has been suspended by Werder Bremen after he refused to get on the team bus, which occurred after he found out he had not been included in the starting line-up for a match.

The drama and emotions that football brings often transcend the boundaries of the pitch. One of the most talked-about incidents of the 2022-2023 season was Cristiano Ronaldo's infamous decision not to don the Manchester United shirt for their Premier League face-off against Tottenham Hotspur.

This act, which took fans and pundits by surprise, once again highlighted the complex dynamics between players, their clubs, and the myriad reasons that can lead a player to abstain from representing their team. With his legendary status in the football world, Ronaldo might have dominated headlines, but this act of defiance is not novel in football's rich tapestry. Over the years, many top-tier players have found themselves at crossroads, choosing to step away from the field, even if just for a match, for reasons ranging from contractual disputes, disagreements with management, or personal convictions.

GIVEMESPORT have picked a unique team of players, who, at some point in their illustrious careers, chose not to represent their club, offering fans a deep dive into the stories and circumstances surrounding these decisions. These instances remind us that footballers, as much as they are idolized and celebrated for their skills, are also human, driven by passions, beliefs, and, sometimes, conflicts.

GK: Aaron Ramsdale

Sheffield United

Aaron Ramsdale revealed he refused to train or play after Sheffield United rejected multiple bids for his services. He told Ben Foster's YouTube channel in December 2021, per the Mirror: "There were bids coming in and they (United) were turning them down, and I was like 'you said this…'

“Normally if you don’t get your move, you’re rewarded with a new contract. It’s not set in stone, but that’s normal. So we said that and someone at the club, I won’t name names, said: ‘We didn’t ask him to take less money when he was conceding goals at the start of last year.’ “That's when I basically went: ‘I won’t play against West Brom, do what you want.’ I didn’t train for the first two days of the week, the Monday and Tuesday and the manager was like: ‘He’ll be alright, he’ll play.’ Tuesday came and I was like: ‘No, I’m not playing.’ On the Wednesday I wasn’t in the squad and then 10 minutes before kick off I was on my way down [to Arsenal]."

CB: William Gallas

Chelsea

In a sensational statement, Chelsea accused William Gallas of refusing to play and threatening to score own goals if selected. Gallas sealed a move to Arsenal shortly after. He later denied the claims and accused Chelsea of 'lacking class'. Their statement read, per Sky Sports:

"He initially refused to play against Liverpool in the FA Cup semi-final last season to force an increased contract offer. As is now well-documented he refused to join up with the team in Los Angeles during pre-season. He went on to threaten that if he was forced to play, or if he was disciplined and financially punished for his breach of the rules, that he could score an own goal or get himself sent off, or make deliberate mistakes."

CB: Sebastien Squillaci

Sevilla

According to Sevilla defender Julien Escude, Sebastien Squillaci was set to play against Braga in the Champions League but pulled out shortly before kick-off. He said, per football365:

“When the coach gave his team talk, Sebastien was starting, then, but there was a change in the line-up. Later, we knew Sebastien refused to play. I am personally a little surprised, but these are things that happen in football. I guess he wanted to leave."

Squillaci later said he decided not to play as he didn't want to be cup-tied in case a move to Arsenal went through. He made the move shortly after.

CB: Marcos Rojo

Sporting CP

Marcos Rojo admitted to going on strike while plying his trade at Sporting after learning of Manchester United's interest. He said in 2014, per the Mirror: "It was a huge surprise when I was told United wanted to buy me.

"I was in Portugal when my representative told me. He asked me to stay calm but I could not. I started living this dream. I could not think of anything else. I would call him every day, but when it seemed the transfer would not happen then I refused to work with Sporting. "That was when [Juan Sebastian] Veron played his part in the process. He was like a strict father to me, scolding me. Veron called me one day when I had refused to train with Sporting and said 'Do not be stubborn. If Manchester United wants a player then they will not let you escape.' And so I went back… and the transfer went ahead."

RM: Naby Keita

Werder Bremen

Former Liverpool man Naby Keita is in the midst of a situation with his current club, Werder Bremen. For the club's recent Bundesliga outing against the title-clinching Bayer Leverkusen, in which they lost 5-0, their sporting director claimed that the Guinea international refused to get on the bus after discovering he would not be in the starting line-up.

Since, the midfielder has released his own statement, protesting his innocence. The club have banned him for the rest of the season, and he has also been hit with a significant fine. Adding to that, he’ll no longer train with the team or be present in the senior dressing room.

CM: Javier Mascherano

Liverpool

Javier Mascherano refused to play against Manchester City in 2010, after Liverpool rejected a bid for his services from Barcelona. Speaking to FourFourTwo in 2021, he said:

"There was an agreement between us that if Liverpool received a decent offer for me, I’d be permitted to leave. We’d spoken about extending my contract, but it seemed like the directors didn’t care about me. In the pre-season after Rafa left, Roy Hodgson arrived. We had a meeting with the managing director, Christian Purslow, who told me I could go if a good offer came in. Then there was an offer on the table, but Liverpool were looking the other way. "I was quite angry that they weren’t keeping their word. Refusing to play at City was the way I found to show my annoyance. I’d told the club I wanted to leave for family reasons, so I was very upset to have to act the way I did. There was no other option – otherwise, Liverpool wouldn’t keep their promise."

CM: Paul Scholes

Manchester United

Paul Scholes was fined two weeks' wages after refusing to play for Man United against Arsenal in the League Cup. The pale-faced midfielder, one of the best to ever grace the Premier League, later expressed his regret. Scholes said, per the Mirror: "It was Arsenal away in the cup. We'd played Liverpool a day before, and he'd left me out of the game, and as you are in those days - or as I was - you're stupid, you're young, and you probably feel you're more important than you actually are.

"We were getting beaten 2-0 in the game as well and there was no sign of him bringing me on, and I was thinking he should have done. But I had a feeling he was trying to wind me up and trying to save me for the game the night after, which was really basically a reserve game." "I think we were going from Stockport station, and I drove down to see [Ferguson] and told him 'I'm not going'. To this day I still regret doing it, and he fined me a week's wages - possibly two weeks' wages - I was quite lucky just for that, really. If you look now, it's probably a sackable offence, you'd have to say."

LM: Raheem Sterling

Liverpool

Raheem Sterling, back when he was contracted at Anfield, refused to join Liverpool on their 2015 pre-season tour, with speculation over a Manchester City switch circling. The England winger failed to report for training at Liverpool’s Melwood, and told then-boss Brendan Rodgers that he was sick. He joined City shortly after.

While it wasn't competitive football that the Englishman was missing, many fans felt like he was not fulfilling his duties and some have still not forgiven him - to this day - for forcing through the move. Now at Chelsea, Sterling has moved on from Pep Guardiola’s brilliance and is still one of the highest-paid English footballers in 2024.

ST: Diego Costa

Chelsea

Diego Costa was told by Antonio Conte, by text, that he was free to join another team in the summer of 2017. Incensed by the way he had been treated, Costa swanned off on holiday to Brazil. He did not return when Chelsea told him to and was fined for his absence. He never played for Chelsea again and joined Atletico Madrid the following January.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Diego Costa is the 11th-fastest player in Premier League history to reach the 50-goal milestone, managing to do so in 85 matches.

Speaking to Marca, the striker insisted he wasn’t to blame and even took a sly dig at Conte who, at that time, had just been sacked.

"It was a very bad moment, but it wasn't my fault. People said things, but time puts everything in its place. Look where the coach is, look at Conte.”

ST: Cristiano Ronaldo

Manchester United

Cristiano Ronaldo, one of the greatest Champions League players in the history of the competition, was named on the bench for Manchester United's match against Tottenham Hotspur in October 2022. The Portuguese striker could be seen walking round the pitch and took to the changing rooms in the latter stages of the match.

Erik ten Hag revealed after the match that Ronaldo refused to enter the fray as a late substitute. Ronaldo was made to train alone and was suspended for their match against Chelsea. Not long after, his premature departure shook the Old Trafford dressing room.

ST: Carlos Tevez

Manchester City

Carlos Tevez was named on the bench for Man City's Champions League match against Bayern Munich in September 2011. When Roberto Mancini asked him to come on, Tevez refused. The Italian was furious. Tevez was suspended for two weeks. He was made to train alone after returning and later found guilty.

Mancini said he could return to the squad if he apologised, but Tevez refused and went back to his native Argentina. The saga came to an end in February 2012 when Tevez admitted he was in the wrong and returned to the squad. He helped them win their first Premier League title a few months later.