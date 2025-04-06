Summary Liverpool fans are among the most passionate and loyal in English football.

Some players who starred at Anfield didn't show the same loyalty back and ruined their legacies.

The likes of Peter Beardsley and Michael Owen joined Liverpool's biggest rivals.

If there is one fanbase you don't want to betray, it is the Liverpool one. When the Kop takes you in as one of their own, they will sing your name through thick and thin and support you through good times and bad. In return, it is expected that those wearing their colours play with passion and pride and show the same loyalty that is being shown to them.

As is always the case though, there will forever be players who break that unspoken bond and unceremoniously turn their back on Anfield. These five players are prime examples, who were able to tarnish their Liverpool legacies that otherwise could've seen them cemented as club heroes.