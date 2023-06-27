Wrexham have not only captured the footballing world’s curiosity, but the Welsh club have grasped our attention. It’s been well-publicised that Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney have almost single-handedly brought eyes onto the football club, thanks to their investment and publicity-inducing This is Wrexham Disney+ documentary.

After a record-breaking season in the National League, Wrexham are due to compete in the EFL for the first time in 15 years next season. With League Two being a famously difficult division, Reynolds and McElhenney will be forced to pull the checkbook out by bringing in reinforcements, as such, here are five EFL stars the Dragons are in for…

4 Wes Burns

Reynolds and McElhenney have made clear their ambition to give more Welsh players a crack at life at the Racecourse, so the Cardiff-born and bred Wes Burns would be a welcome addition. The winger has experienced spells all over the EFL, with his latest home being at Ipswich’s Portman Road.

Recently promoted, Ipswich are in the process of undergoing a squad overhaul, meaning several players may be surplus to requirements. Wrexham have been linked with an ambitious move for the Welshman, who would be a further example of the club’s pull power.

3 Alfie May

League One has become a hotbed for fallen giants of late, with the likes of Sheffield Wednesday and Ipswich scrambling their way out of the notoriously tough third tier this season after two and three-year stays respectively, as well as Sunderland during the 2021/2022 season. However, despite its reputation for being as unforgiving as the Championship, Cheltenham’s Alfie May has still managed to net 50 goals in 161 games during spells at Doncaster and in the West country at Cheltenham Town.

With a 20-goal return during the 2022/23 campaign, May enjoyed a career-best season and has since voiced his desire to leave the club. Such an announcement has sparked interest from several clubs in the EFL, with one being the increasingly lucrative Wrexham.

2 Max Power

Max Power has spent most of his career in the lower echelons of the football pyramid drifting predominantly between League One, League Two, and occasional stints in the Championship. The central midfielder has found himself forever inextricably linked with Wrexham due to a peculiar set of circumstances, which according to reports saw his father jailed for football-related violence after clashing with Wrexham fans.

With Power’s contract due to expire at Wigan, the former Sunderland captain may be tempted by offers from lower down the pyramid, with Wrexham reputedly interested in taking his talents on.

1 Sorba Thomas

If Wrexham were to pull this off, it would arguably represent the most astute bit of transfer business from any club side during this summer’s transfer window. Another Welsh national, Sorba Thomas is every bit a Championship player, having even been on the cusp of promotion to the Premier League with Huddersfield Town during the 2021/22 season.

The 24-year-old right-winger possesses a troublesome delivery, that even the best of defenders struggle to deal with, having recorded eight assists last term, and 12 the season beforehand, it’s fair to say he will be levels above any unfortunate left-back tasked with tracking him if he were to make the drop-down to League Two.