Highlights Morten Gamst Pedersen and Sebastian Larsson became free-kick specialists for mid-table clubs in the 2000s.

Manchester United have boasted some of the most prolific set-piece takers in Premier League history.

West Ham United's James Ward-Prowse is one free-kick short of equalling the record.

Football has changed significantly in recent years. New tactical trends and terminology have evolved with the introduction of elite managers such as Pep Guardiola in the Premier League, while the rise of data has also reshaped the landscape.

One aspect that has been particularly transformed in the last decade is set pieces, with clubs across the English top flight hiring specialist coaches to maximise their defensive and attacking output. Countless hours on the training pitch are dedicated to painstakingly choreographed routines, shifting the focus away from direct free-kicks.

Players are increasingly encouraged to dip into their playbook of set-pieces rather than take aim from outside the box. There was a record-low tally of 11 direct free-kick goals in the 2023/24 Premier League season and not one player scored from this situation at Euro 2024. But that's not to say that the game is entirely devoid of set-piece specialists. Here is a look at the players with the most goals from direct free-kicks across the entire history of the Premier League.

Most Free-Kick Goals Scored in Premier League History Rank Player Premier League Clubs Free-Kick Goals Scored 1 David Beckham Manchester United 18 2 James Ward-Prowse Southampton, West Ham 17 3= Thierry Henry Arsenal 12 3= Gianfranco Zola Chelsea 12 3= Cristiano Ronaldo Manchester United 12 6= Laurent Robert Newcastle, Portsmouth, Derby 11 6= Sebastian Larsson Arsenal, Birmingham, Sunderland 11 8= Ian Harte Leeds, Sunderland, Reading 10 8= Morten Gamst Pedersen Blackburn Rovers 10 10= Nolberto Solano Newcastle, Aston Villa, West Ham 9 10= Frank Lampard West Ham, Chelsea, Manchester City 9 10= Jamie Redknapp Liverpool, Tottenham, Southampton 9 13= James Maddison Leicester, Tottenham 8 13= Christian Eriksen Tottenham, Brentford, Manchester United 8 13= Juan Mata Chelsea, Manchester United 8

Related Ranking the 9 Best Free-Kicks in Football History GIVEMESPORT ranks the 9 best free-kicks in football history, featuring Messi, Almeida and Beckham.

7 James Maddison, Christian Eriksen, Juan Mata – 8 Goals

There are three players with eight Premier League goals from direct free-kicks. In June 2023, James Maddison ranked only behind James Ward-Prowse for free-kick goals scored in the last five years. He was particularly threatening from dead-ball situations at Leicester City, scoring three times in the 2018/19 season. In fact, all eight of his goals came during his time at the Foxes, and he will be looking to add to his tally in the 2024/25 campaign.

Christian Eriksen and Juan Mata also have eight goals from direct free-kicks. Eriksen was especially effective during his time at Tottenham Hotspur, scoring three free-kick goals at the back end of the 2014/15 campaign. Mata was also memorable for his ability to whip the ball into the top corner, which was on display during Chelsea's home defeat to Manchester United in October 2012. From just outside the box, he sent the ball around the United defensive wall and past the goalkeeper.

James Maddison's Senior Career Statistics Club Appearances Goals Assists Leicester City 203 55 39 Norwich City 53 16 13 Coventry City 42 5 5 Tottenham Hotspur 30 4 9 Aberdeen 17 2 7

6 Nolberto Solano, Frank Lampard, Jamie Redknapp – 9 Goals

Frank Lampard scored nine goals from free-kicks during his career as one of the greatest Premier League midfielders. His most notable effort was against Hull City in 2013, when he scored from 35 yards out. The England international was able to whip the ball effectively with his right foot but could also apply a knuckleball technique made popular by Cristiano Ronaldo.

Nolberto Solano and Jamie Redknapp scored the same number of free-kicks as Lampard. Redknapp had a career plagued by injuries, but on his day, he was a talented player with an impressive dead-ball record. Solano was also a specialist and became a cult hero in the Premier League for his consistent ability to place the ball in the top corner when standing over a free-kick.

5 Ian Harte and Morten Gamst Pedersen – 10 Goals

Morten Gamst Pedersen was a consistent performer for Blackburn Rovers during his nine-year spell at Ewood Park from 2004 to 2013. He scored 47 goals during his time in Lancashire, including 10 from free-kicks. Pedersen's left foot was lethal, making him one of the most dangerous players outside the traditionally dominant clubs in the English top flight.

Ian Harte also scored 10 goals from free-kicks, which was 36% of his Premier League tally. He spent eight years playing for Leeds United, predominantly as a left-back. His trademark was an accurate left-foot strike that started in the middle of the goal and curled away from the goalkeeper into the top corner. When asked about his technique, Harte said:

"I used to visualise the night before I get a free kick on the edge of the box. "The best way of describing it is the white lines on a motorway. I used to visualise and think, Well, I'm gonna try and bend the ball over, get it up, top spin and down. "That's the way, up and down."

4 Sebastian Larsson and Laurent Robert – 11 Goals

Sebastian Larsson established himself as a reliable Premier League midfielder for Birmingham City and Sunderland. His right foot was a potent weapon for mid-table teams in the 2010s, not only from corners but also free-kicks. Over 40% of his goals came from dead-ball situations, with six for Birmingham and five for Sunderland. Like Gamst-Pedersen, Larsson is still remembered as a Premier League icon who "The Streets Won't Forget".

Laurent Robert was an extremely efficient free-kick taker during his time at Newcastle from 2001 to 2006. In fact, he averaged one free-kick goal every 994 minutes, per Opta. This included the 2001/02 campaign, where he scored five goals directly from these low-percentage scenarios, which was level with Manchester United's David Beckham that term. While Larsson was much more about precision, power defined Robert's thunderous strikes.

Reliance Upon Free-Kicks Player Free-Kick Goals Premier League Goals Percentage From Free-Kicks Sebastian Larsson 11 26 42% Laurent Robert 11 23 47.8%

3 Thierry Henry, Gianfranco Zola and Cristiano Ronaldo – 12 Goals

Cristiano Ronaldo and Thierry Henry are two of the greatest Premier League players of all time. Henry scored 12 free-kicks for Arsenal, which is the most of any player at the club since 1992. In his last six seasons with the Gunners, he scored from at least one dead-ball situation in every campaign. Ronaldo was equally prolific during his two stints at United. Memorably, the Portuguese forward scored a spectacular free-kick against Portsmouth in 2008, using his knuckleball technique to send the ball past David James from 20 yards out.

Gianfranco Zola was another Premier League legend who managed 12 free-kick goals during his time in England. He spent seven seasons in the English top flight, making his debut at 30 and becoming deadly from set pieces. In September 2002 alone, Zola scored three free-kicks in three different matches, as per Opta Analyst.

2 James Ward-Prowse – 17 Goals

James Ward-Prowse is next on this list with 17 Premier League goals from free-kicks. He is yet to score from a dead-ball situation for West Ham United, though, after joining the club in August 2023. His last goal from a free-kick came during Southampton's victory at Stamford Bridge in February 2023. After the game, he said:

"It's an amazing feeling. I've scored better goals than that one, but I was pleased to see it go in. "It's good for me to know that with any skill in life, if you work hard for it, you can perfect it. "When I was a kid doing this in my parents' garden, this was what I dreamed to do. It is great to do it today."

Despite his drought, Ward-Prowse boasts a rough conversion rate of 13%, as per Opta Analyst. This is a better return than Lionel Messi since 2013, but the 2022 World Cup winner has taken over 300 in this timeframe. The West Ham midfielder is now only one free-kick goal away from equalling the tally of his "idol" David Beckham.

Related 20 Best Free-Kick Takers in World Football Right Now [Ranked] Lionel Messi and James Ward-Prowse rank among the best free-kick takers in world football in 2024.

1 David Beckham – 18 Goals

David Beckham has the most Premier League goals from direct free-kicks. Across nine seasons in the English top flight, Beckham made 265 appearances, scoring 18 free-kicks. Surprisingly, it took the talismanic midfielder two seasons to score from a dead ball. However, later in his career, he excelled, scoring five and four free-kicks in the 2000/01 and 2001/02 seasons, respectively.

Beckham was dangerous on both sides of the goal, with the ability to hit his desired target with remarkable accuracy. Many of the free-kick goals scored by the former United midfielder were carefully placed strikes with his right foot into the top and bottom corners, leaving the goalkeeper with no chance to save them. Not only was he a genius at free-kicks for his club, but also for his country. England fans will remember his strike against Greece in 2001 to send the Three Lions to the 2002 World Cup.

David Beckham's Career Statistics Club Appearances Goals Assists Manchester United 390 85 121 Real Madrid 159 20 51 LA Galaxy 124 20 42 AC Milan 33 2 9 Paris Saint-Germain 14 0 2

Information gathered from Transfermarkt and Opta Analyst. Correct as of 16th August 2024.